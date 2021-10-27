2021/10/27

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 27, 2021

— eating alligators

Do deaf people like to eat alligators? DeafDigest

editor ate a serving of alligator and it was

delicious and he kept coming for more the

following day. The Deaf Alligator Roast has

become a new annual Deaf Event at a privately

owned campground in Florida, where alligators

are aplenty.

— Disabili-tea, as a new phrase

A deaf student attending hearing college

in one of these New England states,

has come up with a new phrase to

describe his deafness. it is

Disabili-tea. It stands for

inaccessibility, ableism and

continuous description of what

disability is all about. Will it

win over these hearing people?

Why did he pick a hearing college

instead of Gallaudet or RIT? He

simply felt he can do better mingling

with the hearing instead of with the

deaf!

— a weird interpreteing situation

As a kid, a Coda once interpreted for his deaf

father when a stranger rang the flashing

door button. He was soliciting donations

for Greenpeace. Flustered by the appearance

of the Coda who totally had no idea of

what was being discussed and the father

who got more confused, the Greenpeace

person showed them a can of green peas

hoping they would understand what he

was talking about. They didn’t understand

and the Greenpeace person left and moved

on to the next house. It was only until

later when they realized the stranger

tried to explain he was working for Greenpeace!

