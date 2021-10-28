2021/10/28

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 28, 2021

— almost same as ravioli

Many people love to eat ravioli. There

is a dish that is almost same, but not

quite so. It is Pierogi, and it is

a pasta dumplings with unique fillings.

A restaurant in Royal Oak, Michigan

serves up Pierogies. The owner is

deaf, and the restaurant is named

Gosia’s Pierogies.

— mocking the deaf, arrested and then charges dismissed

Two young women, riding a bus, mocked a deaf

passenger for her deafness. They were arrested

on hate crime. Yet, the court dismissed the

case as the prosecutor declined to file formal

charges. Why? Just ask the prosecutor, not in USA

but in Great Britain!

— McDonald’s plays games with frustrated deaf customer

A deaf woman drove up to McDonald’s in Marlin, Texas.

There was a sign that asks the deaf to just drive up

to the order window to place their orders instead of

using the voice kiosk. She did exactly that only to

be told to drive around to go to the order window

again and again and again. She has filed a complaint

with the management, which said they are “looking”

into the incident(s).

