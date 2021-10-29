2021/10/29

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – October 29, 2021

— golf course architect

Ben Stephens, who is deaf, is a golf course

architect. He just gave a presentation on

golf course design at a meeting of the

European Institute of Golf Course Architects

in Wales. It was in sign language. He probably

is not the first deaf golf course architect.

That honor goes to Charles Crowe who bought

the land, designed and built with his own

bulldozer a 280-acre land into a Skiqwaqui

Golf Course in North Carolina in the 2000’s.

Skiqwaqui, however, was a 9-hole course, not

a customary 18-hole course.

— photoshopping a hearing aid out of a picture

Should hearing aids be photoshpped out of a picture?

A student, with hearing aids, was photoshopped out

of it during a class photo session with a local

photographer. The parents are angry about it,

saying their son’s hearing aids are nothing to

be ashamed of!

— preferring subtitles over captions

Which is more preferable – captions

or subtitles. DeafDigest editor thinks

it does not matter to the deaf as long as

they are able to follow what is being said

on the screen. But it also seems that,

according to a survey, that hearing people

prefer subtitles!

