2021/11/01

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 1, 2021
— these tired and exhausted interpreters
Many interpreters get tired and exhausted
from a long and hard day interpreting.
As a result, when they come home they
do not want to talk to anyone else!
— an incident with credit card processing machine
DeafDigest editor went to a store and purchased
something that he used his credit card. As a
frequent customer, the store clerks know him and
of his deafness. For some mysterious reason that
the panicked store clerks could not explain, the
minimum credit card was raised to $50.00. It was
too late – the purchase was accepted by the
machine despite falling below the minimum
credit card limit. It didn’t help that they
pulled the editor’s hand away from the machine.
One of the clerks wrote down on a piece of
paper – minimum purchase now $50.00. As a result,
not wanting future incidents, DeafDigest editor
stopped going to that store!
— sign language among deaf astronauts
The Zero Gravity Corporation, which is conducting
space flights by non-NASA astronauts, has made
study of sign language a priority while floating
around in zero gravity space.
