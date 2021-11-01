2021/11/01

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 1, 2021

— these tired and exhausted interpreters

Many interpreters get tired and exhausted

from a long and hard day interpreting.

As a result, when they come home they

do not want to talk to anyone else!

— an incident with credit card processing machine

DeafDigest editor went to a store and purchased

something that he used his credit card. As a

frequent customer, the store clerks know him and

of his deafness. For some mysterious reason that

the panicked store clerks could not explain, the

minimum credit card was raised to $50.00. It was

too late – the purchase was accepted by the

machine despite falling below the minimum

credit card limit. It didn’t help that they

pulled the editor’s hand away from the machine.

One of the clerks wrote down on a piece of

paper – minimum purchase now $50.00. As a result,

not wanting future incidents, DeafDigest editor

stopped going to that store!

— sign language among deaf astronauts

The Zero Gravity Corporation, which is conducting

space flights by non-NASA astronauts, has made

study of sign language a priority while floating

around in zero gravity space.

