— Paranormal Investigator that is deaf
Explaining what paranormal means can get quite
complicated – but just one word can describe it
as accurately as possible – ghosts! In a
web posting a deaf person said he is a
Deaf Paranormal Investigator. Does he look
for Deaf Ghosts or Hearing Ghosts? Do not
know.
— #1 mission of a deaf social service agency
The director of a Deaf Social Service agency
was asked this question:
What is your biggest challenge
His response:
Making hearing businesses aware of Deaf Culture
— fear of fatique
do viewers get sick and tired of repeatedly
watching these Marvel re-runs? A critic
said:
It adds up to Marvel fatigue.
No one yet gets tired of watching these
Lauren Ridloff re-runs but one day
it may happen as the public shifts
their attention to a new and different
action videos!
