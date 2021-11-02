2021/11/02

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 2, 2021

— Paranormal Investigator that is deaf

Explaining what paranormal means can get quite

complicated – but just one word can describe it

as accurately as possible – ghosts! In a

web posting a deaf person said he is a

Deaf Paranormal Investigator. Does he look

for Deaf Ghosts or Hearing Ghosts? Do not

know.

— #1 mission of a deaf social service agency

The director of a Deaf Social Service agency

was asked this question:

What is your biggest challenge

His response:

Making hearing businesses aware of Deaf Culture

— fear of fatique

do viewers get sick and tired of repeatedly

watching these Marvel re-runs? A critic

said:

It adds up to Marvel fatigue.

No one yet gets tired of watching these

Lauren Ridloff re-runs but one day

it may happen as the public shifts

their attention to a new and different

action videos!

