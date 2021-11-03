2021/11/03

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 3, 2021
— deaf people in a county says they are Dunch
Deaf people in Dorset, a county in southwest England,
all say they are Dunch. A joke or a dumb-sounding
word? No. It is a dialect that says they are deaf!
Residents of London do not use that dialect but
deaf residents of Dorset do.
— a reverse question
Deaf people hate it when hearing people pity
their deafness. A reverse question for the hearing
would be:
“would you want to hear?”
A silly question, but it is rude to pity deaf people’s
deafness to their face.
— deaf people that seek repeat election wins
there has always been a number of deaf people
that campaign for public vote in any capacity –
local, state, or even national. A few win but
most don’t. DeafDigest used to maintain a list
of elected public officials that are deaf –
and one thing sticks out – almost all of the
winners first time do not repeat their wins!
Why? Possiblity of brutality in bare-knuckles
political fights. Hearing candidates hate to
lose again, especially to deaf candidates.
