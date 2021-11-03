2021/11/03

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 3, 2021

— deaf people in a county says they are Dunch

Deaf people in Dorset, a county in southwest England,

all say they are Dunch. A joke or a dumb-sounding

word? No. It is a dialect that says they are deaf!

Residents of London do not use that dialect but

deaf residents of Dorset do.

— a reverse question

Deaf people hate it when hearing people pity

their deafness. A reverse question for the hearing

would be:

“would you want to hear?”

A silly question, but it is rude to pity deaf people’s

deafness to their face.

— deaf people that seek repeat election wins

there has always been a number of deaf people

that campaign for public vote in any capacity –

local, state, or even national. A few win but

most don’t. DeafDigest used to maintain a list

of elected public officials that are deaf –

and one thing sticks out – almost all of the

winners first time do not repeat their wins!

Why? Possiblity of brutality in bare-knuckles

political fights. Hearing candidates hate to

lose again, especially to deaf candidates.

