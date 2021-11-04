2021/11/04

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 4, 2021

— deaf in top sports management

We read of people that work in sports

management – baseball, basketball, football,

hockey and soccer. As far as DeafDigest editor

knows, we’ve had two deaf individuals. One is

Michael Fischer, a Gallaudet graduate who

works for Los Angeles Sparks in women’s pro

basketball as Vice President, Player Personnel. The

other one was Ben Wade who pitched in the majors

and then after he retired, became Director

of Scouting Operations for many years with

the Los Angeles Dodgers. Any others in the

future years? Fischer knows ASL. Wade does not.

— deaf people signing while sleeping

Do deaf people sign while they sleep? Many of

them do, according to their spouses or partners

or their children. Do neurologists help stop

signing? Why would they?

— dangers of written notes

Many deaf people use notes to communicate with the

hearing – and it may be a danger! Hearing people

may read such notes and reveal private and

confidential information! DeafDigest editor

recently had a hearing person grab his pocket

notebook. It was then grabbed back by a very angry

DeafDigest editor.

