2021/11/08

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 8, 2021

— interpreters for nothing

Evanston, Illinois has a problem. They would

hire interpreters upon request for civic meetings

and other city events. The big problem –

practically no one requests these interpreters!

In fact, so far this year, only three interpreters

were asked for ADA needs. Will Evanston

continue to make interpreters available? Yes.

— the MRI

John Mallard, who departed us not too long time

ago, has been credited for inventing body scanning

(MRI). Deafness? He has been deaf all his life!

— deaf in TV commercials

we are seeing more and more deaf actors that

appear in TV commercials. Does that mean

sponsors expect increased sales from the

deaf community because of these deaf

actors? This is the issue that bothers

DeafDigest editor – because if there

are issues with sales, then these

sponsors may go back to hearing actors!

