2021/11/08

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 8, 2021
— interpreters for nothing
Evanston, Illinois has a problem. They would
hire interpreters upon request for civic meetings
and other city events. The big problem –
practically no one requests these interpreters!
In fact, so far this year, only three interpreters
were asked for ADA needs. Will Evanston
continue to make interpreters available? Yes.
— the MRI
John Mallard, who departed us not too long time
ago, has been credited for inventing body scanning
(MRI). Deafness? He has been deaf all his life!
— deaf in TV commercials
we are seeing more and more deaf actors that
appear in TV commercials. Does that mean
sponsors expect increased sales from the
deaf community because of these deaf
actors? This is the issue that bothers
DeafDigest editor – because if there
are issues with sales, then these
sponsors may go back to hearing actors!
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
10/31/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/