2021/11/09

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 9, 2021

— a huge “Eternals” disappointment

There is a huge “Eternals” disappointment.

This movie won praises from the public –

but it comes with a disappointment. This

movie was not open captioned in movie

houses even though the leading actress is

Lauren Ridloff that uses ASL. Can’t

always win?

— comparing apples with oranges

Which tastes better – apples or oranges?

It is a matter of individual preferences.

Well, one deaf customer, trying to decide

which product is better, did something

interesting. She looked at TV commercials of

both products, and selected one that showed

better quality captions. Judging a book

by its’ cover? Well, many customers (deaf

and hearing) do that, even if it is not

the best way to decide one product over

another!

— new movie about deaf fighter

Matt Hamill is having a movie about his

life story as a top collegiate wrestler

and top level UFC fighter. For the RIT

wrestling team, he won three national

championships in three different weight

classes, an unusual feat. And as a bouncer

in a bar, he was recruited to become

a UFC fighter, a new sport for him.

