2021/11/10

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 10, 2021

— winning an election by few votes

Neil McDevitt, who is deaf and was a volunteer

firefighter, won the election for mayor of

North Wales Borough, a tiny town, just above

3,000 residents, located outside of Philadelphia.

He did not lead in the regular vote but write-ins

helped pull him ahead of his opponent. The latest

update is that McDevitt is still leading as the

write-in counts have not yet been completed.

Firefighting? He resigned after finding it

so time consuming.

— deaf-owned winery in Siena, Italy

Fattoria La Muraglia, owned by two deaf brothers,

Giovanni and Paolo Convito, is located in Siena.

The winery is harvested on a 74-acre farm, which

has a hotel that can house 8 tourists. This winery

produces one big batch and one small batch on

an annual basis.

— deaf truckers must tell the government they are deaf

There is a rule that drivers must tell the government

of their medical conditions before being allowed

to drive. The deaf do not have to tell the government

if they just drive cars, but with trucks they must

tell – or face a heavy fine. Not in any of these

50 states but in the United Kingdom.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

11/07/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/