2021/11/11

— honoring a deaf Black man

Joshua Halsey, a deaf Black man, was killed in

1898 by a white mob in Wilmington, NC. They wanted

to overthrow the local government led by Blacks and

their white friends. Freemasons from the Grand Lodge

of South Carolina took care of his new grave site

across state lines. And then a formal funeral

took place 123 years later.

— most deaf-unfriendly tourist sites

many tourist sites are deaf-friendly. But

there are some other tourist sites that

are not deaf-friendly. One example are

caves; some are bright enough to clearly

see the interpreters. Some are so dark

that light is impossible and therefore

hard or difficult to see the interpreters

in action.

— many hearing people like TV captions

for reasons of their own, there are many

hearing people that enjoy TV captions,

saying it is not a distraction to them!

That means less and less family fights

over the living room TV set – turn on

captions or turn off sound (as revenge!)

