2021/11/12

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 12, 2021
— deaf person working in secretive CIA operations
The late Rocky Stone, who founded Self Help for Hard of
Hearing People (SHH), said in his secret papers that
he served CIA with these secretive CIA operations
despite his hearing loss. Examples were missions in
Khartoum, Damascus, Katmandu, and Rome. Plus these
Soviet bloc divisions. DeafDigest editor once met up
with Rocky Stone and when his CIA background was
brought up, he quickly clammed up! Hard to say –
true story, as CIA requires a lifetime of total
secrecy. Or was it a fake story?
— deaf General Manager of a big chain outlet
Robert Dunn, who is deaf, is the General Manager
of a big chain – America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses,
His store is in St Augustine, Florida. Hope he
does well in his job because it could lead to more
hirings of deaf General Managers elewhere in USA.
— Good “old fashioned English”
A Coda described his sign language, as not ASL
but old fashioned English. Well, exactly what
is old fashioned English? Edward Miner Gallaudet,
who served Gallaudet as first president, was filmed
signing in old fashioned English. Was this exactly
the same sign language that the Coda grew up using
it? If it is true, then it is rare.
