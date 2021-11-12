2021/11/12

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 12, 2021

— deaf person working in secretive CIA operations

The late Rocky Stone, who founded Self Help for Hard of

Hearing People (SHH), said in his secret papers that

he served CIA with these secretive CIA operations

despite his hearing loss. Examples were missions in

Khartoum, Damascus, Katmandu, and Rome. Plus these

Soviet bloc divisions. DeafDigest editor once met up

with Rocky Stone and when his CIA background was

brought up, he quickly clammed up! Hard to say –

true story, as CIA requires a lifetime of total

secrecy. Or was it a fake story?

— deaf General Manager of a big chain outlet

Robert Dunn, who is deaf, is the General Manager

of a big chain – America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses,

His store is in St Augustine, Florida. Hope he

does well in his job because it could lead to more

hirings of deaf General Managers elewhere in USA.

— Good “old fashioned English”

A Coda described his sign language, as not ASL

but old fashioned English. Well, exactly what

is old fashioned English? Edward Miner Gallaudet,

who served Gallaudet as first president, was filmed

signing in old fashioned English. Was this exactly

the same sign language that the Coda grew up using

it? If it is true, then it is rare.

