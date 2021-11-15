2021/11/15

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 15, 2021

— a high percentage of hearing people

A survey said that two thirds of hearing

people struggle to hear what is being

said on the theatrical stage and also said

captions is the way to go!

— confusing newspaper story about elected politicians

A confusing newspaper story said Scotland

has almost 20 deaf elected politicans

in that nation. That many?

Well, in another part of the story said

that Grant Ferguson is believed to be

the first deaf politician to give a

speech at a local government session.

Is it saying that elected deaf politicans

stay quiet during council sessions?

If true, it is a shame!

— not fully deaf but profoundly deaf

is there a difference between being

fully deaf and being profoundly deaf?

This was what one deaf actress said in

a newspaper interview. Fully deaf

may mean being stone deaf – which is rare!

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

11/14/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/