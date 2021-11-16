2021/11/16

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 15, 2021

— best welder in a shipyard

Tran Anderson was honored as the top welder at the

Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. He is deaf; co-workers

have praised him for his welding skills, saying he

was able to weld into these difficult-to-reach angles.

— horror movies and some hearing viewers

A newspaper said that some hearing people

get too obsessed with deaf as prime characters

in these horror movies. While it gives roles

to deserving deaf actors, it may imply deaf

actors cannot “play” normal roles!

— deaf writer receives an offer in a different way

We have many deaf writers. Veronica Sukaczer

is one of them. Her writing skills won better

writing opportunities. One such opportunity

was made through the telephone; she would have

missed that opportunity if she didn’t ask for

assistance from a co-worker!

