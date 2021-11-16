2021/11/16

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 15, 2021
— best welder in a shipyard
Tran Anderson was honored as the top welder at the
Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. He is deaf; co-workers
have praised him for his welding skills, saying he
was able to weld into these difficult-to-reach angles.
— horror movies and some hearing viewers
A newspaper said that some hearing people
get too obsessed with deaf as prime characters
in these horror movies. While it gives roles
to deserving deaf actors, it may imply deaf
actors cannot “play” normal roles!
— deaf writer receives an offer in a different way
We have many deaf writers. Veronica Sukaczer
is one of them. Her writing skills won better
writing opportunities. One such opportunity
was made through the telephone; she would have
missed that opportunity if she didn’t ask for
assistance from a co-worker!
