2021/11/17

— no more drive-in fast food orders for deaf

Many deaf drivers love to order food at KFC,

especially through the drive-ins. There are

always some hassles between deaf customers

and the fast food staff, many of whom never

met a deaf person in their lives. To speed up

the orders, KFC is experimenting with the

closing up of these drive-ins at certain

locations. This means all drivers, including

the deaf must use their KFC apps to order

their food and go inside for pick ups.

Good for the deaf, or bad for the deaf?

Time will tell!

– title cards for the deaf

In these early days, silent movies were shown,

and title cards were inserted between filmed

scenes. The deaf (and the hearing) loved

watching these silents during the 1920’s.

While silents were replaced by these talkie

films, there were no more title cards (and

therefore no captions for them). Emerson

Romero, who was deaf, came up with these

same title cards to caption these talkie

films. Seems no one gives Romero credit

for his hard work with a few films.

Eventually he gave up on this time

consuming efforts.

— no longer “the only deaf actor” any more

An insider in Hollywood said:

This insider is correct, but it leads to

infighting and bitterness among deaf

actors rejected for roles that other

deaf actors won! Same as with these

hearing actors.

