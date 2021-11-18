2021/11/18

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 18, 2021

— pop-up movie theaters

Pop-up movie theaters is nothing new. We

see pop-ups at big outdoor events in

smaller towns, as well as smaller

neighborhoods in larger cities. What is

new is that more pop-up operators are

seeing to that the films they show have

open captions. They do not want ADA

lawsuits thrown at them.

— always early

Are deaf people that always are early

for appointments whereas hearing people

arrive late? This was a funny comment

made by a hearing person that knows

the deaf community.

— winning a big Cintas award

Miriam Rodriguez Alvarez, who is deaf, is

employed at the Best Western Plus Villa Del

Lago Inn in Patterson, CA. She won a big

Cintas award for making sure the rooms

meet the standards for cleanliness

by Cintas Corporation. This award

includes money and trips to classes,

workshops and consultations by the

parent corporation.

