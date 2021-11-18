2021/11/18

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 18, 2021
— pop-up movie theaters
Pop-up movie theaters is nothing new. We
see pop-ups at big outdoor events in
smaller towns, as well as smaller
neighborhoods in larger cities. What is
new is that more pop-up operators are
seeing to that the films they show have
open captions. They do not want ADA
lawsuits thrown at them.
— always early
Are deaf people that always are early
for appointments whereas hearing people
arrive late? This was a funny comment
made by a hearing person that knows
the deaf community.
— winning a big Cintas award
Miriam Rodriguez Alvarez, who is deaf, is
employed at the Best Western Plus Villa Del
Lago Inn in Patterson, CA. She won a big
Cintas award for making sure the rooms
meet the standards for cleanliness
by Cintas Corporation. This award
includes money and trips to classes,
workshops and consultations by the
parent corporation.
