2021/11/19

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 19, 2021
— deaf TV services damaged
What can damage a Deaf TV Services? That the provider would
pull the plug and shut it down? No – it was a fire alarm
that shut down the entire system – something to with
messing up the gas suppression. Making it worse that
deaf TV audience was kept in the dark, not knowing
why everything was off the air for a long time.
It happened in Great Britain when the BBC and Channel 4
went down in September. It is still down and December
is coming up. Why no back up system? Just ask the
network engineers about it!
— forgetting Deaf Film history
Writer-director Sian Heder told Variety that his
story – CODA – is the first one to come up with
a simple story on a complicated deaf family
dynamics. DeafDigest would be asking the
writer is he sure he knows what he is talking
about! In 1985, the made-for-TV movie – Love is
Never Silent featuring Ed Waterstreet (deaf),
Phyllis Frelich (deaf) and Mare Winningham
(hearing) won praises everywhere.
— a confusing newspaper comment
A newspaper ran this comment:
He has been deaf in one year since his birth
Did that newspaper try to mean that:
He has been deaf in one ear since his birth
Which is which?
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
11/14/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/