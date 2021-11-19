2021/11/19

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – November 19, 2021

— deaf TV services damaged

What can damage a Deaf TV Services? That the provider would

pull the plug and shut it down? No – it was a fire alarm

that shut down the entire system – something to with

messing up the gas suppression. Making it worse that

deaf TV audience was kept in the dark, not knowing

why everything was off the air for a long time.

It happened in Great Britain when the BBC and Channel 4

went down in September. It is still down and December

is coming up. Why no back up system? Just ask the

network engineers about it!

— forgetting Deaf Film history

Writer-director Sian Heder told Variety that his

story – CODA – is the first one to come up with

a simple story on a complicated deaf family

dynamics. DeafDigest would be asking the

writer is he sure he knows what he is talking

about! In 1985, the made-for-TV movie – Love is

Never Silent featuring Ed Waterstreet (deaf),

Phyllis Frelich (deaf) and Mare Winningham

(hearing) won praises everywhere.

— a confusing newspaper comment

A newspaper ran this comment:

He has been deaf in one year since his birth

Did that newspaper try to mean that:

He has been deaf in one ear since his birth

Which is which?

