Top stories about the deaf:
Over 500 client records were hacked into at a
Minneapolis hearing aid company computers.
A puzzling story from Japan. A survey was taken
of legislators and it was discovered that none
of them were deaf or had hearing losses. It
is puzzling because there were stories in the
past of several deaf legislators winning
elections?
A New Jersey police officer became late deafened
and lost his job for that reason. He has filed
a lawsuit accusing the town of discriminating
against him.
Salisbury City Council (NC) is reviewing procedures
on when and how to hire ASL interpreters during
city council meetings.
India is hosting its first Indian Sign Language
conference. Goal is to win public acceptance of
Indian Sign Language.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
RISK WITH RESTAURANT MENU
You go to a restaurant, and point to the menu
the food you want.
It is a risk. Most waiters will catch your
food order and you are happy with the food
brought to your table.
Some waiters may read wrong with your finger pointing. Some may look at the food above what you pointed, or look at the food below what you pointed.
And you get angry when the wrong dish is brought to your table.
Just because a waiter smiles and nods his head
does not always mean he got your order correctly!
A BOOK ON THE DEAF IN HOLLYWOOD
In 1988, former Gallaudet provost John S. Schuchman
wrote a book â€“ Hollywood Speaks.
It was probably easier to write a book at that
time because we really did not have that too many
deaf actors and deaf actresses in Hollywood movies
and TV shows.
If someone wants to write a book right now about
the deaf in Hollywood, it will be very difficult
because there has been a big increase of deaf actors since 1988.
Rene Pellerin's Corner:
This severe winter weather is very dangerous.
In the Northeast the wind chill factor is up to -40*!
We, who are DeafBlind, are really stuck in the house.
It is very difficult to feel our way on snow covered grounds to do errands.
Friends and neighbors I have a favor to ask you all.
Please check on our DeafBlind friends in your neighborhood.
Be sure they have all their needs met and provide assistance as needed.
Thank you
Rene's show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
