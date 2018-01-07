DeafDigest Gold – January 7, 2018

Top stories about the deaf:

Over 500 client records were hacked into at a

Minneapolis hearing aid company computers.

A puzzling story from Japan. A survey was taken

of legislators and it was discovered that none

of them were deaf or had hearing losses. It

is puzzling because there were stories in the

past of several deaf legislators winning

elections?

A New Jersey police officer became late deafened

and lost his job for that reason. He has filed

a lawsuit accusing the town of discriminating

against him.

Salisbury City Council (NC) is reviewing procedures

on when and how to hire ASL interpreters during

city council meetings.

India is hosting its first Indian Sign Language

conference. Goal is to win public acceptance of

Indian Sign Language.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

RISK WITH RESTAURANT MENU

You go to a restaurant, and point to the menu

the food you want.

It is a risk. Most waiters will catch your

food order and you are happy with the food

brought to your table.

Some waiters may read wrong with your finger pointing. Some may look at the food above what you pointed, or look at the food below what you pointed.

And you get angry when the wrong dish is brought to your table.

Just because a waiter smiles and nods his head

does not always mean he got your order correctly!

A BOOK ON THE DEAF IN HOLLYWOOD

In 1988, former Gallaudet provost John S. Schuchman

wrote a book â€“ Hollywood Speaks.

It was probably easier to write a book at that

time because we really did not have that too many

deaf actors and deaf actresses in Hollywood movies

and TV shows.

If someone wants to write a book right now about

the deaf in Hollywood, it will be very difficult

because there has been a big increase of deaf actors since 1988.

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

This severe winter weather is very dangerous.

In the Northeast the wind chill factor is up to -40*!

We, who are DeafBlind, are really stuck in the house.

It is very difficult to feel our way on snow covered grounds to do errands.

Friends and neighbors I have a favor to ask you all.

Please check on our DeafBlind friends in your neighborhood.

Be sure they have all their needs met and provide assistance as needed.

Thank you

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com

