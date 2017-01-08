DeafDigest Blue – January 8, 2017

Top stories about the deaf:

Great Britain is trying very hard to deport

a 6-year old deaf Iraqi refugee, who emigrated

to Germany with his family, and then enrouted to England. Germany would not take the boy back

and the see-saw battle continues,

UConn Health agrees to improve services for deaf patients per agreement with the Feds over

discrimination claims.

Julianne Gold Brunson, a deaf woman and a former

Broadway actress, was the featured speaker at

a Charlotte, NC event that seeks to empower

the capabilities of the deaf.

A government social service branch has been

accused of not securing interpreters for

deaf clients that make social welfare appointments.

Not in USA, but in Great Britain.

A big reason why there is a group of vegans in

Miami, Florida is a deaf woman. She has been

a vegan for 15 years and her views towards

food has been guiding force behind the

hearing vegan group.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

BREAKING A LAW IN ROME

Rome, in Italy, is one of the world’s great

cities. It is very popular with tourists.

Yet, many restaurants in Rome break the

law.

Menus must be posted on the wall. Many

restaurants don’t – and if the restaurant

staff can’t speak English, it can be difficult

for deaf tourists!

Lip reading tale

A deaf man and a hearing man were arguing about

something.

Deaf man thought hearing man said:

Is this the Ruth?

The hearing man actually said:

Is this the truth?

This week’s ASL video in youtube

IMPOSSIBLE JOB INTERVIEW

It happened many years before ADA. A

deaf person, looking for a job, was

given an interview by an impatient,

fast-talking boss.

The interview was a joke. The boss

talked very fast, impossible for the

deaf person to understand.

Then the boss stopped, shook hands

with the deaf person and led him out of

the office.

What happened? Deaf person still didn’t

know what happened!

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

Over the holiday season, many TV stations have featured special holiday-themed programming. We have seen special sports and entertainment shows. Now, as the holiday season comes to an end, we will find many TV shows beginning their new seasons.

Personally, I have seen a number of shows over this holiday season where the captioning has been absolutely fabulous, but I have also seen instances where the captioning was very poor or totally overlooked.

Unfortunately, there are people out there who do not think that captioning is important. They may try to pay as little as possible, so if that means poor quality captioning or no captioning, that may be what they will try to do. They may feel that no one is watching the captioning, so it doesn’t matter.

As caption viewers, we should also be advocates for captioning. If we see a show where the captioning is horrible, we need to let the cable companies, television stations, and captioning companies know this. If the television stations are using people who are unqualified just because they don’t charge very much, we have to communicate to them that that is not acceptable. We must let them know that someone is watching the captioning.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

The US Access Board came up with a list of

recommendations to make courtrooms fully accessible

to the disabled, the deaf included.

The list included 13 recommendations. Only one

was deaf-related, and that is the installation of

assistive listening devices.

There is one serious omission. There was nothing

on the list re sightlines. Just hope these Access

Board people realize that sightlines is as vital

to the deaf and the hard of hearing as much as

ramps are to those that use the wheelchair.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Katie Leclerc, a moderately-deaf woman with the

“Switched At Birth” TV series, was interviewed.

She told the reporter that she may have to work as

long as 14 hours a day just to get these scenes

in for the filming. This also includes work on

her hair and makeup and then the wardrobe.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

