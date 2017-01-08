DeafDigest Blue – January 8, 2017
Top stories about the deaf:
Great Britain is trying very hard to deport
a 6-year old deaf Iraqi refugee, who emigrated
to Germany with his family, and then enrouted to England. Germany would not take the boy back
and the see-saw battle continues,
UConn Health agrees to improve services for deaf patients per agreement with the Feds over
discrimination claims.
Julianne Gold Brunson, a deaf woman and a former
Broadway actress, was the featured speaker at
a Charlotte, NC event that seeks to empower
the capabilities of the deaf.
A government social service branch has been
accused of not securing interpreters for
deaf clients that make social welfare appointments.
Not in USA, but in Great Britain.
A big reason why there is a group of vegans in
Miami, Florida is a deaf woman. She has been
a vegan for 15 years and her views towards
food has been guiding force behind the
hearing vegan group.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
BREAKING A LAW IN ROME
Rome, in Italy, is one of the world’s great
cities. It is very popular with tourists.
Yet, many restaurants in Rome break the
law.
Menus must be posted on the wall. Many
restaurants don’t – and if the restaurant
staff can’t speak English, it can be difficult
for deaf tourists!
for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/r
Lip reading tale
A deaf man and a hearing man were arguing about
something.
Deaf man thought hearing man said:
Is this the Ruth?
The hearing man actually said:
Is this the truth?
This week’s ASL video in youtube
IMPOSSIBLE JOB INTERVIEW
It happened many years before ADA. A
deaf person, looking for a job, was
given an interview by an impatient,
fast-talking boss.
The interview was a joke. The boss
talked very fast, impossible for the
deaf person to understand.
Then the boss stopped, shook hands
with the deaf person and led him out of
the office.
What happened? Deaf person still didn’t
know what happened!
This week's ASL video in youtube
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
Over the holiday season, many TV stations have featured special holiday-themed programming. We have seen special sports and entertainment shows. Now, as the holiday season comes to an end, we will find many TV shows beginning their new seasons.
Personally, I have seen a number of shows over this holiday season where the captioning has been absolutely fabulous, but I have also seen instances where the captioning was very poor or totally overlooked.
Unfortunately, there are people out there who do not think that captioning is important. They may try to pay as little as possible, so if that means poor quality captioning or no captioning, that may be what they will try to do. They may feel that no one is watching the captioning, so it doesn’t matter.
As caption viewers, we should also be advocates for captioning. If we see a show where the captioning is horrible, we need to let the cable companies, television stations, and captioning companies know this. If the television stations are using people who are unqualified just because they don’t charge very much, we have to communicate to them that that is not acceptable. We must let them know that someone is watching the captioning.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
The US Access Board came up with a list of
recommendations to make courtrooms fully accessible
to the disabled, the deaf included.
The list included 13 recommendations. Only one
was deaf-related, and that is the installation of
assistive listening devices.
There is one serious omission. There was nothing
on the list re sightlines. Just hope these Access
Board people realize that sightlines is as vital
to the deaf and the hard of hearing as much as
ramps are to those that use the wheelchair.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Katie Leclerc, a moderately-deaf woman with the
“Switched At Birth” TV series, was interviewed.
She told the reporter that she may have to work as
long as 14 hours a day just to get these scenes
in for the filming. This also includes work on
her hair and makeup and then the wardrobe.
