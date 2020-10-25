DeafDigest Blue – October 25, 2020

Blue Edition

Top stories about the deaf:

A school district said in deaf classes,

there are teachers that wear masks

in the classroom. This creates problems

for deaf children that struggle to learn

even with masks off, let alone with

masks.

……….

A deaf waiter made a living by lipreading

and taking orders at a restaurant before

Covid-19. Because of Covid-19, he has

struggled to take orders because lipreading

was made impossible.

……….

a newspaper headline said:

A deaf woman said “I will not understand you but

please wear your mask”

……..

The state of Minnesota will be helping the

deaf cast their ballots in the upcoming

election. Their fact sheet will be in

ASL.

………

Planet Word, a new museum in Washington, DC,

will display sign language displays for the

benefit of deaf tourists.

READ WHAT THEY SAY

This week’s ASL video in youtube

PARENTS TALK OR NOT

A hearing person, whose parents are deaf, is tired

of the same old question.

Many people ask him:

Can your deaf parents talk?

This week's ASL video in youtube:

Lip reading tale

A hearing friend was telling a deaf friend

she bought a new car.

The deaf person thought the hearing person said:

I bought an Uber

The hearing person actually said:

I bought a Cooper

note:

Cooper is a small car and is actually called

Mini-Cooper

note:

a longer list of bad lipreading words is being posted on:

this is a new feature. Do click on it from time to time

as the list is being expanded on a regular basis. Just

laugh or cry at these bad lip reading words!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

CONTRACT OFFICER THINKS ALL DEAF CAN LIPREAD

A new deaf employee joins a government agency.

He requests an interpreter.

The contracting officer is upset and confronts

the deaf employee, telling him that all deaf people

can lipread.

It is surprising that this contract officer never

heard of ADA!

This week's ASL video in youtube:

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

As we have been reading through captioning errors, we have spent some time

looking at punctuation.

Some people consider the apostrophe a punctuation mark, and others

consider it a letter, and others consider it a special character. Whatever

it is, because there is no specific key on a steno machine to indicate an

apostrophe, different stenocaptioners write the apostrophe in different

ways depending on the steno theory that they learned.

One common way to write an apostrophe “s” is with the steno AES. I have

seen captioners misstroke this with the steno AOES. For some captioners,

this would be the word “ease.”

If you ever see the word “ease” and it doesn’t make sense, try replacing

it with an apostrophe “s” and see if it will make sense.

Some examples of this would be:

It was the attorney ease idea to negotiate a settlement.

She got flowers for Mother ease Day.

This will be their baby ease first Christmas.

These should read:

It was the attorney’s idea to negotiate a settlement.

She got flowers for Mother’s Day.

This will be their baby’s first Christmas.

Gallaudet men's basketball history book for sale

If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Because the state of Minnesota is broke, the state

Department of Human Services had to cut back. As

a result, the Rochester Service Center has been

closed. It was one of these Deaf and Hard of Hearing

Service Center branches.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Many deaf people suffer from issues related to vertigo,

tinnitus and Meniere’s Disease. Do we suffer either of

above because of our deafness or is this a problem

many hearing people face?

Whatever? Jay Rubinstein, a surgeon/biomedical engineer

at University of Washington, has come up with device

called vestibular prosthesis. It would be inserted inside

the person’s head, which is supposed to ward off such

ailments.

A legitimate invention or a quack? Time will tell.

