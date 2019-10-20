Deaf Digest Blue – October 20, 2019

The Delhi High Court rejected a deaf man’s

hopes of joining the Navy, despite his

deafness.

Shi Changchun, who is deaf, and owns his own

Overbook Technology company, was the winner of

the One Million Dollar Entrepreneurship Competition

in Beijing, using his knowledge of AI to

build devices for the deaf.

Do deaf babies of deaf parents catch facial

expressions better than hearing babies

of deaf parents? Yes according to researchers

at University of Washington’s Institute for

Learning & Brain Sciences.

A web consultant issued a warning that businesses

would lost their deaf customers if they don’t

make their web sites accessible to them.

The legislators in South Carolina is now

considering a bill to require interpreters

to get certified.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

TWO DEAF COUSINS

Two deaf girls attended the same school for the

deaf at the same time some years ago.

They were cousins, but they did not realize it.

Many years later, they met each other again and

realized that they were cousins!

This is not a surprise. We know of many generations

of deaf families, and as a result, some family members

do not realize they are related to each other.

Lip reading tale

A deaf baseball fan and a hearing baseball fan

were talking about old time baseball heroes

of way back in the 1950’s

The deaf fan thought the hearing fan said:

Hank Sauer was a great Yankees player

The hearing fan actually said:

Hank Bauer was a great Yankees player

note:

Hank Bauer played for the Yankees and

Hank Sauer played for the Cubs, both at

the same time, and yes, they both were

great players!

DEAF TRAVELING WITH PASSPORTS AND VISAS

Many deaf people travel all over the world.

And when we travel we carry our passports and our

visas.

Deaflympics is coming up next month. We hope

there will be no passport and visa problems among

our deaf athletes when they arrive at Taiwan.

Some years back Australia hosted the World

Federation of the Deaf, but the government refused

to allow deaf delegates from some African and

Asian nations.

The government was afraid that some of these

delegates may sneak out and stay in Australia

after WFD has ended!

Yes, the WFD officers were very upset.

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

As people who care about the quality of captioning in the country, we

should stay informed about what is going on in the captioning industry.

Many changes have taken place over the last few years.

One thing that we should realize is that many human captioners have been

replaced with automated software on the internet and on broadcast

television.

Captioning is very important to a large segment of the viewing audiences,

and their daily lives are impacted by having access to clear and accurate

captions.

If captions have numerous errors and inaccuracies or if they make no

sense, they are useless to people who need them.

I often hear complaints about the quality of captioning. If you have

complaints, it is crucial at this time to let broadcasters know that the

quality of their captioning is not acceptable.

Whatever method of captioning is used, it must be accurate, and we must

stand up for accessibility.

Please don’t just flip the channel on bad captioning. If broadcasters

think they’re meeting captioning requirements, we will not see

improvement.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

The judge in South Dakota, in response to the lawsuit five

parents have filed with respect to reduction of services

at South Dakota School for the Deaf, said it may be out of

Federal court’s turf.

The plaintiff’s attorney does not agree and will fight on.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

In South African media, a deaf woman was profiled –

Kashveera Chanderjith who was said to be the

nation’s first Chartered Accountant (just like

CPA in USA).

