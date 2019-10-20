Deaf Digest Blue – October 20, 2019
Blue Edition
Top stories about the deaf:
The Delhi High Court rejected a deaf man’s
hopes of joining the Navy, despite his
deafness.
Shi Changchun, who is deaf, and owns his own
Overbook Technology company, was the winner of
the One Million Dollar Entrepreneurship Competition
in Beijing, using his knowledge of AI to
build devices for the deaf.
Do deaf babies of deaf parents catch facial
expressions better than hearing babies
of deaf parents? Yes according to researchers
at University of Washington’s Institute for
Learning & Brain Sciences.
A web consultant issued a warning that businesses
would lost their deaf customers if they don’t
make their web sites accessible to them.
The legislators in South Carolina is now
considering a bill to require interpreters
to get certified.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
TWO DEAF COUSINS
Two deaf girls attended the same school for the
deaf at the same time some years ago.
They were cousins, but they did not realize it.
Many years later, they met each other again and
realized that they were cousins!
This is not a surprise. We know of many generations
of deaf families, and as a result, some family members
do not realize they are related to each other.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
Lip reading tale
A deaf baseball fan and a hearing baseball fan
were talking about old time baseball heroes
of way back in the 1950’s
The deaf fan thought the hearing fan said:
Hank Sauer was a great Yankees player
The hearing fan actually said:
Hank Bauer was a great Yankees player
note:
Hank Bauer played for the Yankees and
Hank Sauer played for the Cubs, both at
the same time, and yes, they both were
great players!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DEAF TRAVELING WITH PASSPORTS AND VISAS
Many deaf people travel all over the world.
And when we travel we carry our passports and our
visas.
Deaflympics is coming up next month. We hope
there will be no passport and visa problems among
our deaf athletes when they arrive at Taiwan.
Some years back Australia hosted the World
Federation of the Deaf, but the government refused
to allow deaf delegates from some African and
Asian nations.
The government was afraid that some of these
delegates may sneak out and stay in Australia
after WFD has ended!
Yes, the WFD officers were very upset.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
As people who care about the quality of captioning in the country, we
should stay informed about what is going on in the captioning industry.
Many changes have taken place over the last few years.
One thing that we should realize is that many human captioners have been
replaced with automated software on the internet and on broadcast
television.
Captioning is very important to a large segment of the viewing audiences,
and their daily lives are impacted by having access to clear and accurate
captions.
If captions have numerous errors and inaccuracies or if they make no
sense, they are useless to people who need them.
I often hear complaints about the quality of captioning. If you have
complaints, it is crucial at this time to let broadcasters know that the
quality of their captioning is not acceptable.
Whatever method of captioning is used, it must be accurate, and we must
stand up for accessibility.
Please don’t just flip the channel on bad captioning. If broadcasters
think they’re meeting captioning requirements, we will not see
improvement.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
The judge in South Dakota, in response to the lawsuit five
parents have filed with respect to reduction of services
at South Dakota School for the Deaf, said it may be out of
Federal court’s turf.
The plaintiff’s attorney does not agree and will fight on.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
In South African media, a deaf woman was profiled –
Kashveera Chanderjith who was said to be the
nation’s first Chartered Accountant (just like
CPA in USA).
