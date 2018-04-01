DeafDigest Blue – April 1, 2018

Last week's ASL Videos in youtube

This week's ASL videos in youtube

Barry's collections of past articles (with today's update)
— Titanic's deaf connection

— Titanic’s deaf connection

Saturday's Deaf Picture for your surprise

Top stories about the deaf:

South Dakota governor Dennis Daugaard, who is

a Coda, has signed his last batch of bills

before stepping down. One such bill was

to focus on the hiring of the new

superintendent of South Dakota School

for the Deaf.

Discrimination is illegal in Indonesia, yet

there was a story of a ride-sharing driver

refusing to pick up deaf passengers. Even

one driver told the deaf group to drop dead!

Matthew Maxey, who is deaf, knew no sign language

prior to enrolling at Gallaudet. He learned fast

and years later formed the DEAFinitely Dope

theatrical group that performs at musical events.

The Palm Springs museum (California) reached

agreement with the Los Angeles federal court

to make its facilities fully accessible to

the deaf.

Richard Ray was profiled in a newspaper story

as the ADA expert, advising the city of

Los Angeles on these deaf accessibility issues.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A DEAF ACTOR IN A HEARING PLAY

For many years, we, the deaf, have complained about

hearing actors playing deaf roles in movies and plays.

But what about the opposite – a deaf actor in a

hearing play? Impossible?

It is possible. Three years ago, Darren Fudenske,

a deaf man, whose speech is very deaf, won the role

of a hearing actor in a hearing play!

The name of the play was “Buried Child” and it

was performed in a Manhattan Lower East Side theater.

That role only required little speaking, and that

was why Darren was able to act in the play. Darren’s

director was very supportive about this role.

for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

This week's ASL video in youtube

CONFUSION ABOUT ADA

From time to time DeafDigest receives email from

subscribers that want the address of ADA!

ADA address? ADA is a law; it is not a federal

agency.

Lack of understanding is sad. ADA became a law in

1990. It is long time ago, yet a few people still think

it is a government agency.

for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

Lip reading tale

A hearing person was talking with a deaf person

and then suddenly pointed at another hearing

person that was walking past them.

The deaf person thought hearing person said:

This is right

The hearing person actually said:

This is Wright

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

Even the best of stenocaptioners sometimes make mistakes because the words

that they are stroking can be combined into other words. Captioners are

constantly working on their dictionaries to improve their translation.

However, sometimes an old entry in a dictionary can cause an undesired

translation.

A captioner may have these entries in his or her dictionary:

TEUL=till

TPAOU=few

The following sentence may be spoken containing those words:

“Because so many people have questions, we will hold a few till later.”

The captioner may have an entry lurking in their dictionary like this:

TPAOU/TEUL=futile

If that happened, then the sentence would incorrectly translate like this:

“Because so many people have questions, we will hold a futile later.”

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

The state of Oregon is saying they have

$150 mil necessary to upgrade facilities

at its own community colleges and universities.

And even though Oregon School for the

Deaf has been given priority to receive

funds to upgrade a campus building, the

school is not getting a cent.

Why? The explanation given by the

state is somewhat murky but it has something

to do with two different educational budgets.

It was a newspaper story in the state.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

bickering is going on between the PETA and the University

of Wisconsin-Madison’s Research Animal Resources Center.

PETA is accusing the Wisconsin group of animal cruelty.

The Wisconsin group is saying their experiment findings

will benefit the deaf in the long run.

