DeafDigest Blue – April 1, 2018

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
South Dakota governor Dennis Daugaard, who is
a Coda, has signed his last batch of bills
before stepping down. One such bill was
to focus on the hiring of the new
superintendent of South Dakota School
for the Deaf.
Discrimination is illegal in Indonesia, yet
there was a story of a ride-sharing driver
refusing to pick up deaf passengers. Even
one driver told the deaf group to drop dead!
Matthew Maxey, who is deaf, knew no sign language
prior to enrolling at Gallaudet. He learned fast
and years later formed the DEAFinitely Dope
theatrical group that performs at musical events.
The Palm Springs museum (California) reached
agreement with the Los Angeles federal court
to make its facilities fully accessible to
the deaf.
Richard Ray was profiled in a newspaper story
as the ADA expert, advising the city of
Los Angeles on these deaf accessibility issues.




This week’s ASL video in youtube
A DEAF ACTOR IN A HEARING PLAY
For many years, we, the deaf, have complained about
hearing actors playing deaf roles in movies and plays.
But what about the opposite – a deaf actor in a
hearing play? Impossible?
It is possible. Three years ago, Darren Fudenske,
a deaf man, whose speech is very deaf, won the role
of a hearing actor in a hearing play!
The name of the play was “Buried Child” and it
was performed in a Manhattan Lower East Side theater.
That role only required little speaking, and that
was why Darren was able to act in the play. Darren’s
director was very supportive about this role.


This week’s ASL video in youtube
CONFUSION ABOUT ADA
From time to time DeafDigest receives email from
subscribers that want the address of ADA!
ADA address? ADA is a law; it is not a federal
agency.
Lack of understanding is sad. ADA became a law in
1990. It is long time ago, yet a few people still think
it is a government agency.


Lip reading tale
A hearing person was talking with a deaf person
and then suddenly pointed at another hearing
person that was walking past them.
The deaf person thought hearing person said:
This is right
The hearing person actually said:
This is Wright

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
Even the best of stenocaptioners sometimes make mistakes because the words
that they are stroking can be combined into other words. Captioners are
constantly working on their dictionaries to improve their translation.
However, sometimes an old entry in a dictionary can cause an undesired
translation.
A captioner may have these entries in his or her dictionary:
TEUL=till
TPAOU=few
The following sentence may be spoken containing those words:
“Because so many people have questions, we will hold a few till later.”
The captioner may have an entry lurking in their dictionary like this:
TPAOU/TEUL=futile
If that happened, then the sentence would incorrectly translate like this:
“Because so many people have questions, we will hold a futile later.”




News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
The state of Oregon is saying they have
$150 mil necessary to upgrade facilities
at its own community colleges and universities.
And even though Oregon School for the
Deaf has been given priority to receive
funds to upgrade a campus building, the
school is not getting a cent.
Why? The explanation given by the
state is somewhat murky but it has something
to do with two different educational budgets.
It was a newspaper story in the state.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
bickering is going on between the PETA and the University
of Wisconsin-Madison’s Research Animal Resources Center.
PETA is accusing the Wisconsin group of animal cruelty.
The Wisconsin group is saying their experiment findings
will benefit the deaf in the long run.



