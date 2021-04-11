DeafDigest Blue – April 11, 2021

Top stories about the deaf:

Uber has been training its drivers to look for

non-discriminatory ways to reject certain passengers,

including the deaf, that will avoid ADA lawsuits!

……….

There is a cooperative of 45 deaf pig farmers

in Rwanda. Lack of knowledge of sign language

among some of them is what is preventing

the cooperative of healthy business growth

with hearing farmers.

………

The Tarrytown Pharmacy, based in Austin, Texas,

has been praised for helping the deaf with their

Covid-19 shots.

……….

There has always been talk over the years of

Captioned Radio for the deaf. Only one such

network existed – in the Philadelphia area

during the late seventies/early eighties

until funding ran out. Now, the WAMU(FM)

radio station is coming up with the idea

of Captioned Radio for the deaf in the

Washington, DC area. Will it work, especially

with their auto-captions?

…………

Philip has departed us. Two things about him –

his mother was deaf and he made too many bad

jokes about anything, even laughing at the deaf

that stood next to the band. In his defense

a newspaper said he was prone to bad jokes.

……….

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF COMPLAINTS, MANY YEARS AGO AND TODAY

Many years ago, deaf students that attended mainstreamed

classes (without interpreters) had a complaint – that many

hearing teachers were hard to lipread. The deaf students will

tell each other which teacher was easy to lipread, and which

teacher was hard to lipread.

Today, deaf students have a different complaint – that some

interpreters (without certificates) cannot sign too well!

Times have changed!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

Lip reading tale

A deaf fan and a hearing fan were talking

about baseball.

The deaf fan thought the hearing fan said:

The Yankees should have signed Writers

The hearing fan actually said:

The Yankees should have signed Wieters

Wieters is Matt Wieters, a long time veteran

as catcher.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

AN UGLY DEAF INCIDENT AT MCDONALDS

A deaf husband and wife couple, both of them

anti-hearing extremists, walked into a local

McDonalds. They used ASL to order their food.

Of course, the woman behind the counter

did not understand ASL. She called for her manager

to help. Yes, the manager also did not understand

ASL.

It only made the deaf couple angrier and angrier.

At this point, another deaf couple entered McDonalds

and saw this incident. They were so embarrassed that

they quickly left the place.

DeafDigest does not know what happened afterwards.

But signing ASL with hearing people that does not

know ASL is the worst example of Deaf Extremism!

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

We have seen that stenocaptioners write the initial consonants H and R

with the index finger of the left hand, and when they depress both keys

simultaneously, they get the sound for the letter L.

The same thing also applies when these letters are part of a blended sound

at the beginning of a word. A slip of the index finger could totally

change the word.

Some examples of this would be:

She changed the word with a ship of her finger.

Children should be instructed to use caution around lawn mower braids.

He always wanted to visit the ever grades.

These should be read as:

She changed the word with a slip of her finger.

Children should be instructed to use caution around lawn mower blades.

He always wanted to visit the Everglades.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

A popular pizza place in West Seattle is Abbondanza Pizzeria.

A good number of patrons are deaf, and it is for a good

reason. The owner, Robert Esposito, is deaf. He has owned

and operated his pizzeria for ten years. This place was

written up in the food section of a Seattle newspaper.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

An unusual deaf kid is Tyler Bowes, only 15 years old and a

sophomore at Old Fort HS in Ohio. He is the school student

athletic director, but actually does the work of a real

athletic director – be it filming the games, bringing out

equipment, helping the game referees, serving the team

with water and refreshments, setting up the game clock and

scoreboard, etc, etc, etc. All of that on top of a 4.0

grade average and a burning ambition to become a pilot,

despite his deafness.

