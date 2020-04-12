DeafDigest Blue – April 12, 2020

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year

Top stories about the deaf:

Because of the pandemic, the convention hosted

Hearing Loss Association of America has

been cancelled. It was to take place in June.

Canada was mentioned in a newspaper story

as “failing” its deaf artists, citing

Dawn Birley, deaf actress, originally

born in Canada as an example. She has

lived in Finland for the past 20 years,

a great place, she says, to perform

her acting skills.

Jane Norman, long time deaf actress,

entertainer and advocate of art,

has departed us. Her last position

in her long career was as faculty

member in the Gallaudet Department of Art,

Communication, and Theatre and director

emerita of the National Deaf Life Museum.

A Justice Department spokesperson said

deaf people deserve their Civil Rights

in midst of this pandemic.

Apps great for the deaf during social

isolation? No, said an advocate –

when apps go off-line, the social

isolation continues!

TOO MUCH ME-DEAF ATTITUDE

Nina Poetsch, who is deaf, did not succeed

in the “Survivor” TV program.

Her big problem was – me, deaf, please

respect me deaf.

This turned off hearing people on the

program, even though people watching the

program loved her.

Lip reading tale

A deaf neighbor and a hearing neighbor were

standing near the bay.

The deaf neighbor thought the hearing neighbor said:

this is a beautiful bag

The hearing neighbor actually said:

this is a beautiful bay

BE CAREFUL WHEN YOU TALK ABOUT OTHER DEAF PEOPLE

Many deaf people have so many deaf cousins that

they can’t remember which cousin is with which

mother and father, etc.

A deaf friend was saying bad things about

another deaf person. His friend told him that

this deaf person is his very distant cousin,

but could not remember if it was 4th or 5th or

6th cousin, etc!

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

As the world continues to shelter in place and stay at home, I would like

to give a shout-out to the realtime captioners who continue to bring the

important information into the homes of people who rely on their

captioning.

When the bad news gets too much for many of us to bear, we can just turn

it off. However, the captioners who are captioning the news channels must

keep listening and conveying that information.

Not too long ago, there was a variety of news stories that the captioners

were captioning. Even though there was a lot of bad news, at least there

would be a change of topic for the captioners to focus on.

As almost every story now revolves around COVID-19 and the coronavirus, I

wish our captioners well, just as I do our medical personnel and first

responders. May they remain physically and mentally strong. Thank you all

for what you’re doing.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

The Office for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services, Department of

Assistive and Rehabilitative Services, Austin, Texas, has received

information indicating that an on-line scam, using the name of the

Texas Commission for the Deaf could be a threat to the deaf community

in Texas and nationally. As reported, a person was informed by email

of winning “Hot Ball:15” in an alleged Texas Lottery Commission lottery

game and would receive a cash prize of $250,000. The hitch is that

the “winner” must send in a check for $450 to receive a check for the

cash prize.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Very difficult for six of our video relay providers

to agree on something, but they all did – as far as

fighting the FCC rates is concerned. They have

asked the FCC to hold on the rates. Will FCC hold

these rates?

