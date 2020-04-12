DeafDigest Blue – April 12, 2020
Top stories about the deaf:
Because of the pandemic, the convention hosted
Hearing Loss Association of America has
been cancelled. It was to take place in June.
Canada was mentioned in a newspaper story
as “failing” its deaf artists, citing
Dawn Birley, deaf actress, originally
born in Canada as an example. She has
lived in Finland for the past 20 years,
a great place, she says, to perform
her acting skills.
Jane Norman, long time deaf actress,
entertainer and advocate of art,
has departed us. Her last position
in her long career was as faculty
member in the Gallaudet Department of Art,
Communication, and Theatre and director
emerita of the National Deaf Life Museum.
A Justice Department spokesperson said
deaf people deserve their Civil Rights
in midst of this pandemic.
Apps great for the deaf during social
isolation? No, said an advocate –
when apps go off-line, the social
isolation continues!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
TOO MUCH ME-DEAF ATTITUDE
Nina Poetsch, who is deaf, did not succeed
in the “Survivor” TV program.
Her big problem was – me, deaf, please
respect me deaf.
This turned off hearing people on the
program, even though people watching the
program loved her.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Lip reading tale
A deaf neighbor and a hearing neighbor were
standing near the bay.
The deaf neighbor thought the hearing neighbor said:
this is a beautiful bag
The hearing neighbor actually said:
this is a beautiful bay
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
BE CAREFUL WHEN YOU TALK ABOUT OTHER DEAF PEOPLE
Many deaf people have so many deaf cousins that
they can’t remember which cousin is with which
mother and father, etc.
A deaf friend was saying bad things about
another deaf person. His friend told him that
this deaf person is his very distant cousin,
but could not remember if it was 4th or 5th or
6th cousin, etc!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
As the world continues to shelter in place and stay at home, I would like
to give a shout-out to the realtime captioners who continue to bring the
important information into the homes of people who rely on their
captioning.
When the bad news gets too much for many of us to bear, we can just turn
it off. However, the captioners who are captioning the news channels must
keep listening and conveying that information.
Not too long ago, there was a variety of news stories that the captioners
were captioning. Even though there was a lot of bad news, at least there
would be a change of topic for the captioners to focus on.
As almost every story now revolves around COVID-19 and the coronavirus, I
wish our captioners well, just as I do our medical personnel and first
responders. May they remain physically and mentally strong. Thank you all
for what you’re doing.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
The Office for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services, Department of
Assistive and Rehabilitative Services, Austin, Texas, has received
information indicating that an on-line scam, using the name of the
Texas Commission for the Deaf could be a threat to the deaf community
in Texas and nationally. As reported, a person was informed by email
of winning “Hot Ball:15” in an alleged Texas Lottery Commission lottery
game and would receive a cash prize of $250,000. The hitch is that
the “winner” must send in a check for $450 to receive a check for the
cash prize.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Very difficult for six of our video relay providers
to agree on something, but they all did – as far as
fighting the FCC rates is concerned. They have
asked the FCC to hold on the rates. Will FCC hold
these rates?
