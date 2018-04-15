DeafDigest Blue – April 15, 2018
Top stories about the deaf:
Eastern Kentucky University has dropped as majors –
Deaf Studies, BA and American Sign Language Studies, MA.
It was just not too many years ago when that university
was a destination university for the deaf that live
in Kentucky!
There is a joke among some of those CI people in
Ireland. They say:
I am deaf but also iPhone-compatible!
Laura Kelly, not deaf, is a lecturer at the University
of Central Lancashire in Great Britain. She
was applauded for her work with deaf prisoners,
seeking rights, needs and services for them.
In Kazakhstan, a nation notorious for suppressing
individual freedom, two deaf teachers were questioned
by the government – for allowing their students to
attend religious services.
Students at Ball State University in Indiana
are pushing for ASL courses to meet the
university’s foreign language requirements.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
HEAVY DEMAND FOR INTERPRETERS
We have many requests for interpreters. We do not
have enough interpreters.
An interpreting agency director said she left her
office one afternoon for a lunch break. When she came
back, she turned on the answering machine and received
twenty interpreting requests.
This is not a big city agency, but a mid-sized
city!
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
This week’s ASL video in youtube
CAN DRIVE SCHOOL BUS; CAN’T DRIVE SCHOOL BUS
Georgia has a law about school bus drivers; they must
be hearing.
In Alabama, there are deaf bus drivers as the law
allows it. In Georgia, the deaf cannot drive a
school bus, but allows deaf bus drivers from Alabama
to drive school bus across Georgia!
Alabama and Georgia sits together on the same
border.
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
Lip reading tale
A hearing friend was introducing another hearing
friend
The deaf person thought hearing person said:
This is Maine
The hearing person actually said:
This is Mayne
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
In order to understand why some mistakes happen in captioning, it is
important to remember that a stenocaptioner does not type words letter by
letter. The captioner strokes whole words and phrases on the steno
machine.
The words in what is called the captioner’s dictionary in a
computer-aided transcription program are matched against those steno
strokes to translate them into English. Erroneous translation can
sometimes occur because of other words entered in a captioner’s
dictionary.
A captioner might have meant to write the following sentence:
“As the farmer was preparing to plant his crops, he saw he could move the
row bottom any direction.”
However, because of words entered in the captionerâ€™s dictionary, the
sentence might be displayed like this:
“As the farmer was preparing to plant his crops, he saw he could move the
robot omnidirection.”
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
The FCC recently issued an announcement that crawls
are not permitted to block closed captioned emergency
announcements.
This is much too long overdue, but at least we
have this ruling from FCC to show these TV
stations that they must separate captions from
crawls.
note:
despite this ruling, captions and crawls still
get in the way of each other much to the dismay
of deaf viewers
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
It was expected any time soon but the Federal
Motor Carrier Safety Administration has made
it official, that waivers will be given
to deaf truck drivers that want to operate
commercial trucks. This is just only for the
40 deaf drivers that have applied for the
license.
note:
not sure if 40 deaf truck drivers is still the
limit the federal agency would allow or if
this limit has been removed?
that section