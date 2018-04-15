DeafDigest Blue – April 15, 2018

Blue Edition

Barry Strassler, Editor

America’s Unique Deaf Stories; subscription

at no cost to you

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 22nd year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

Employment ads web site is at:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube

This week’s ASL videos in youtube

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest welcomes unique deafnews tips;

sources of unique deafnews are never revealed; always

confidential

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— Wheel of Fortune

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Saturday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

Eastern Kentucky University has dropped as majors –

Deaf Studies, BA and American Sign Language Studies, MA.

It was just not too many years ago when that university

was a destination university for the deaf that live

in Kentucky!

There is a joke among some of those CI people in

Ireland. They say:

I am deaf but also iPhone-compatible!

Laura Kelly, not deaf, is a lecturer at the University

of Central Lancashire in Great Britain. She

was applauded for her work with deaf prisoners,

seeking rights, needs and services for them.

In Kazakhstan, a nation notorious for suppressing

individual freedom, two deaf teachers were questioned

by the government – for allowing their students to

attend religious services.

Students at Ball State University in Indiana

are pushing for ASL courses to meet the

university’s foreign language requirements.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Are you at Doctor’s office and need an interpreter

Download a card to explain your rights and communication needs from

Healthbridges

Healthbridges is a website for deaf and hard of hearing persons and for

providers who serve them.

Like us on Facebook today! https://www.facebook.com/healthbridges

We work together to make behavioral and physical health care more

accessible for everyone …

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone,

letting you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV â€

for the phone!

Captions are provided by a free service, no monthly fees or contracts

required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or

For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening

devices we offer, email:

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone â€“ See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

HEAVY DEMAND FOR INTERPRETERS

We have many requests for interpreters. We do not

have enough interpreters.

An interpreting agency director said she left her

office one afternoon for a lunch break. When she came

back, she turned on the answering machine and received

twenty interpreting requests.

This is not a big city agency, but a mid-sized

city!

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates

Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD

(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)

Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or

are deaf

more information:

to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

CAN DRIVE SCHOOL BUS; CAN’T DRIVE SCHOOL BUS

Georgia has a law about school bus drivers; they must

be hearing.

In Alabama, there are deaf bus drivers as the law

allows it. In Georgia, the deaf cannot drive a

school bus, but allows deaf bus drivers from Alabama

to drive school bus across Georgia!

Alabama and Georgia sits together on the same

border.

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Lip reading tale

A hearing friend was introducing another hearing

friend

The deaf person thought hearing person said:

This is Maine

The hearing person actually said:

This is Mayne

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

In order to understand why some mistakes happen in captioning, it is

important to remember that a stenocaptioner does not type words letter by

letter. The captioner strokes whole words and phrases on the steno

machine.

The words in what is called the captioner’s dictionary in a

computer-aided transcription program are matched against those steno

strokes to translate them into English. Erroneous translation can

sometimes occur because of other words entered in a captioner’s

dictionary.

A captioner might have meant to write the following sentence:

“As the farmer was preparing to plant his crops, he saw he could move the

row bottom any direction.”

However, because of words entered in the captionerâ€™s dictionary, the

sentence might be displayed like this:

“As the farmer was preparing to plant his crops, he saw he could move the

robot omnidirection.”

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

The FCC recently issued an announcement that crawls

are not permitted to block closed captioned emergency

announcements.

This is much too long overdue, but at least we

have this ruling from FCC to show these TV

stations that they must separate captions from

crawls.

note:

despite this ruling, captions and crawls still

get in the way of each other much to the dismay

of deaf viewers

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

It was expected any time soon but the Federal

Motor Carrier Safety Administration has made

it official, that waivers will be given

to deaf truck drivers that want to operate

commercial trucks. This is just only for the

40 deaf drivers that have applied for the

license.

note:

not sure if 40 deaf truck drivers is still the

limit the federal agency would allow or if

this limit has been removed?

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and

click on subscribe and follow the screen

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

Employment ads web site is at:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest

Copyright 2018 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

DeafDigest conditions and terms

for sub options, go to deafdigest.com and look at tabs

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section is at:

All new jobs will be immediately posted in

that section