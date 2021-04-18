DeafDigest Blue – April 18, 2021
Top stories about the deaf:
Lillie Brown, not deaf, is a student at Lincoln Land Community
College. She won an award at the Illinois Community College
Journalism Association spring conference for her article.
It was about deaf students inconvenienced by the COVID-19
pandemic.
In her acceptance speech as the new chancellor of the
Robert Gordon University in Scotland, Dame Evelyn Glennie,
the eminent musician who is deaf, said:
I share Robert Gordon University’s ambition to eliminate barriers
to higher education
How is Black Sign Language compared to ASL?
Daisy Rivenbark, the North Carolina Deaf Services
Specialist, said:
We sign pretty much big, instead of smaller signing space.
We sign big and very expressive
A deaf Black person, from the North, never used
Black Sign Language in his life. He moved South
and struggled with it even when his new deaf
friends tried to help him with it!
Drew Gordon, a past Gallaudet basketball star,
has been credited for establishing Adjacent Space
as a non-profit agency in Birmingham, Alabama.
The agency mission is to build a bridge between
the deaf and the hearing.
Will Marlee Matlin pick a second Oscar, this time as
executive producer of a live action short film –
Feeling Through. We will have to wait and see.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
HOMEWORK FOR DEAF DURING CONVENTION
When people attend conventions, do they do homework
in their hotel rooms?
Normally, no. But every year there is a national
convention of the National Court Reporters Association.
It is an organization of real-time captioners.
Many of them do their “homework” during the
convention week. Their homework is to caption
the TV news programs in their home towns!
For them it is not “play” time during
convention, but “work” time.
Lip reading tale
A hearing nature-lover was walking through
the woods with a deaf nature-lover.
The deaf person thought the hearing person said:
Look at the tree. It is marked
The hearing person actually said:
Look at the tree. It is mocked.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
WORKING AT DEAF PLACE OR WORKING AT HEARING PLACE
A deaf person worked for many years at a hearing
place, where he was the only deaf employee.
His boss would write down his tasks on paper –
#1 task, #2 task, #3 task, etc.
The deaf person would follow the notes while
doing his tasks. Easy. No problem.
The deaf person quit his job at the hearing
workplace to work at a deaf place (agency serving
the deaf).
His new boss was deaf. Not necessary to write
notes? Well. The new boss would sign in ASL very
fast – please do task #1, please do task #2,
please do task #3. It was so fast that he had a
hard time remembering these tasks.
This deaf person realized he made a mistake
by leaving a hearing job for a deaf job!
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
We have seen that stenocaptioners write the initial consonants T and K
with the ring finger of the left hand, and when they depress both keys
simultaneously, they get the sound for the letter D.
The same thing also applies when these letters are part of a blended sound
at the beginning of a word. A slip of the ring finger could totally change
the word. Remember that captioners are writing phonetically, so the K
sound could be spelled with a “k” or a “c.”
Some examples of this would be:
She tripped on the scare.
He thought the bread was scale.
The government class visited their skate capital.
These should be read as:
She tripped on the stair.
He thought the bread was stale.
The government class visited their state capital.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Deaf students are no different from hearing students
as far as the cell phone is concerned. At West
Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind, the students
were permitted to use their cell phones to send text
messages during lunch time. It was learned that some
of these students sneaked in text messages during
classes and while they were in rest rooms. As a
result the school changed its policy not to allow
cell phones during school hours!
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Cheryl Heppner, CEO, Northern Virginia Resource Center
for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Persons, an agency across
the river from Washington, DC, goes into conference
calls quite a lot despite her deafness. She uses CART
to read what is being discussed. The trick to these
deaf-hearing conference calls is to jump into the
conversation with something to say at the first pause.
This is not an easy thing to do because by the time
she starts to say something, someone else has
controlled the conversation. Fortunately for her
the Department of Education funding has helped create
a special device, called Trace Online Hand-Raising
Utility, that allows participants to take turns
instead of jumping over each other!
