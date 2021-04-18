DeafDigest Blue – April 18, 2021

Blue Edition

http://deafdigest.com/

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 25th year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Employment ads web site:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-complaints-now-and-past/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/ugly-deaf-incident-at-mcdonalds/

This week’s ASL videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/captioners-for-deaf-homework-2/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-job-or-hearing-job/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

Lillie Brown, not deaf, is a student at Lincoln Land Community

College. She won an award at the Illinois Community College

Journalism Association spring conference for her article.

It was about deaf students inconvenienced by the COVID-19

pandemic.

……….

In her acceptance speech as the new chancellor of the

Robert Gordon University in Scotland, Dame Evelyn Glennie,

the eminent musician who is deaf, said:

I share Robert Gordon University’s ambition to eliminate barriers

to higher education

………

How is Black Sign Language compared to ASL?

Daisy Rivenbark, the North Carolina Deaf Services

Specialist, said:

We sign pretty much big, instead of smaller signing space.

We sign big and very expressive

A deaf Black person, from the North, never used

Black Sign Language in his life. He moved South

and struggled with it even when his new deaf

friends tried to help him with it!

……….

Drew Gordon, a past Gallaudet basketball star,

has been credited for establishing Adjacent Space

as a non-profit agency in Birmingham, Alabama.

The agency mission is to build a bridge between

the deaf and the hearing.

…………

Will Marlee Matlin pick a second Oscar, this time as

executive producer of a live action short film –

Feeling Through. We will have to wait and see.

……….

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting

you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!

Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or

contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130

V/TTY or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html

For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

HOMEWORK FOR DEAF DURING CONVENTION

When people attend conventions, do they do homework

in their hotel rooms?

Normally, no. But every year there is a national

convention of the National Court Reporters Association.

It is an organization of real-time captioners.

Many of them do their “homework” during the

convention week. Their homework is to caption

the TV news programs in their home towns!

For them it is not “play” time during

convention, but “work” time.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/captioners-for-deaf-homework-2/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Lip reading tale

A hearing nature-lover was walking through

the woods with a deaf nature-lover.

The deaf person thought the hearing person said:

Look at the tree. It is marked

The hearing person actually said:

Look at the tree. It is mocked.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

WORKING AT DEAF PLACE OR WORKING AT HEARING PLACE

A deaf person worked for many years at a hearing

place, where he was the only deaf employee.

His boss would write down his tasks on paper –

#1 task, #2 task, #3 task, etc.

The deaf person would follow the notes while

doing his tasks. Easy. No problem.

The deaf person quit his job at the hearing

workplace to work at a deaf place (agency serving

the deaf).

His new boss was deaf. Not necessary to write

notes? Well. The new boss would sign in ASL very

fast – please do task #1, please do task #2,

please do task #3. It was so fast that he had a

hard time remembering these tasks.

This deaf person realized he made a mistake

by leaving a hearing job for a deaf job!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-job-or-hearing-job/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

We have seen that stenocaptioners write the initial consonants T and K

with the ring finger of the left hand, and when they depress both keys

simultaneously, they get the sound for the letter D.

The same thing also applies when these letters are part of a blended sound

at the beginning of a word. A slip of the ring finger could totally change

the word. Remember that captioners are writing phonetically, so the K

sound could be spelled with a “k” or a “c.”

Some examples of this would be:

She tripped on the scare.

He thought the bread was scale.

The government class visited their skate capital.

These should be read as:

She tripped on the stair.

He thought the bread was stale.

The government class visited their state capital.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale

https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e

If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Deaf students are no different from hearing students

as far as the cell phone is concerned. At West

Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind, the students

were permitted to use their cell phones to send text

messages during lunch time. It was learned that some

of these students sneaked in text messages during

classes and while they were in rest rooms. As a

result the school changed its policy not to allow

cell phones during school hours!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Cheryl Heppner, CEO, Northern Virginia Resource Center

for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Persons, an agency across

the river from Washington, DC, goes into conference

calls quite a lot despite her deafness. She uses CART

to read what is being discussed. The trick to these

deaf-hearing conference calls is to jump into the

conversation with something to say at the first pause.

This is not an easy thing to do because by the time

she starts to say something, someone else has

controlled the conversation. Fortunately for her

the Department of Education funding has helped create

a special device, called Trace Online Hand-Raising

Utility, that allows participants to take turns

instead of jumping over each other!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

Employment ads web site is at:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest

Copyright 2021 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-