DeafDigest Blue – April 19, 2020

Blue Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Employment ads web site:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

This week’s ASL videos in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

The Market Research Intellect, a marketing

industry newsletter, said that Sign Language

apps is a booming industry because of

Covid-19.

……….

For deaf fans of these Bruce Lee martial arts

fighting movies, there is a new set that can

be ordered – and all of them are subtitled.

In the past, the sets were not subtitled.

………

Many newspapers are saying that interpreters

steal the show. This is wrong. Interpreters

serve the deaf and this is what newspaper

reporters do not realize.

………

Does a cochlear implant help a person that

is tone-deaf (inability to hear in the high

frequency range? In a newspaper interview

with a tone-deaf person, the response is no.

……..

Kingston University’s pharmaceuticals

instructors in Great Britain have been

praised for adjusting their teaching

plans to meet the needs of deaf students.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting

you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!

Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or

contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130

For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

WORST DEAF-HEARING COMMUNICATIONS

What is worst Deaf-Hearing Communications?

It is a deaf man with terrible handwriting.

And also a hearing man with terrible

handwriting!

It has happened to DeafDigest editor several

times in the past.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Lip reading tale

It was raining hard outside.

The deaf child thought the hearing mother said:

It is boring outside

The hearing mother actually said:

It is pouring outside

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A LUCKY DEAF ECONOMIST

We have had a few deaf graduates from colleges

with degrees in Economics. Finding a job in the

field of Economics is very difficult.

A deaf man worked for a big corporation. His

college degree was not in economics – but his

supervisors noticed he loved to read newspapers

and magazines and books about economics.

One day the corporation needed an economist.

Instead of advertising in newspapers, they just

promoted the deaf man to a job in Economics.

He was lucky. He worked at the corporation

for many years until he retired.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

As most of America continues to shelter in place, captioners and court

reporters continue to find ways to improve their skills and knowledge so

that they can offer new and better services to their consumers and

clients.

Numerous webinars, seminars, and online meetings are taking place to learn

about different ways to serve people. The National Court Reporters

Association and many other organizations are stepping up and presenting

learning opportunities for their members. These include Stenopalooza,

StenoFest, and many others.

Many different platforms are being looked at to find the best solutions

for online meetings, virtual classrooms, and presentations to be

accessible. Ways are being investigated to conduct safe and secure court

and deposition proceedings over the internet.

As I have heard many times over the past few weeks, “We’re all in this

together.”

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

John Ball, not deaf, pushed hard for closed captions

while serving as NCI’s first president during the

early eighties. He also made it a point to maintain

close professional relationships with deaf community

leaders, and which was why NCI was held in very

high esteem at that time.

note:

times have changed; NCI is not the only player

in the closed captioning market. Competition is

everywhere.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

The Marshall University speech and debate team gave

a presentation. One of the topics is – Bridging the Gap:

Ending Police Discrimination Against the Deaf Community

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

Employment ads web site is at:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest

Copyright 2020 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-