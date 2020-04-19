DeafDigest Blue – April 19, 2020
Top stories about the deaf:
The Market Research Intellect, a marketing
industry newsletter, said that Sign Language
apps is a booming industry because of
Covid-19.
……….
For deaf fans of these Bruce Lee martial arts
fighting movies, there is a new set that can
be ordered – and all of them are subtitled.
In the past, the sets were not subtitled.
………
Many newspapers are saying that interpreters
steal the show. This is wrong. Interpreters
serve the deaf and this is what newspaper
reporters do not realize.
………
Does a cochlear implant help a person that
is tone-deaf (inability to hear in the high
frequency range? In a newspaper interview
with a tone-deaf person, the response is no.
……..
Kingston University’s pharmaceuticals
instructors in Great Britain have been
praised for adjusting their teaching
plans to meet the needs of deaf students.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
WORST DEAF-HEARING COMMUNICATIONS
What is worst Deaf-Hearing Communications?
It is a deaf man with terrible handwriting.
And also a hearing man with terrible
handwriting!
It has happened to DeafDigest editor several
times in the past.
Lip reading tale
It was raining hard outside.
The deaf child thought the hearing mother said:
It is boring outside
The hearing mother actually said:
It is pouring outside
A LUCKY DEAF ECONOMIST
We have had a few deaf graduates from colleges
with degrees in Economics. Finding a job in the
field of Economics is very difficult.
A deaf man worked for a big corporation. His
college degree was not in economics – but his
supervisors noticed he loved to read newspapers
and magazines and books about economics.
One day the corporation needed an economist.
Instead of advertising in newspapers, they just
promoted the deaf man to a job in Economics.
He was lucky. He worked at the corporation
for many years until he retired.
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
As most of America continues to shelter in place, captioners and court
reporters continue to find ways to improve their skills and knowledge so
that they can offer new and better services to their consumers and
clients.
Numerous webinars, seminars, and online meetings are taking place to learn
about different ways to serve people. The National Court Reporters
Association and many other organizations are stepping up and presenting
learning opportunities for their members. These include Stenopalooza,
StenoFest, and many others.
Many different platforms are being looked at to find the best solutions
for online meetings, virtual classrooms, and presentations to be
accessible. Ways are being investigated to conduct safe and secure court
and deposition proceedings over the internet.
As I have heard many times over the past few weeks, “We’re all in this
together.”
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
John Ball, not deaf, pushed hard for closed captions
while serving as NCI’s first president during the
early eighties. He also made it a point to maintain
close professional relationships with deaf community
leaders, and which was why NCI was held in very
high esteem at that time.
note:
times have changed; NCI is not the only player
in the closed captioning market. Competition is
everywhere.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
The Marshall University speech and debate team gave
a presentation. One of the topics is – Bridging the Gap:
Ending Police Discrimination Against the Deaf Community
