DeafDigest Blue – April 22, 2018
Top stories about the deaf:
Ghulam Ali, who is deaf, is suck a skilled
barber in India that one of his best customers is
Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, a past prime minister.
A story was written up about him in a local
newspaper.
The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission
fined Capstone Logistics LLC for cancelling
an interview with a deaf applicant by telling him
the job he is applying for is unsafe for the
deaf.
Must pay taxes but need sign language assistance?
The tax payment office in Radom, Poland has
sign language staff. They are hearing but have
learned signs to communicate with deaf tax payers.
All Progressives Congress (APC) is a political
party in Lagos. And for the first time in APC’s
history it has recognized the deaf as a political
force.
China has one attorney that is deaf and uses sign
language. The attorney is Tang Shuai, and his
#1 mission is to protect the rights and needs of
his deaf people. He was profiled in a newspaper
story.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
MUST HEAR TO BAKE A CAKE?
Do bakers have to hear to bake a good cake?
DeafDigest does not think so; we have many
deaf people that work as bakers.
But one cake recipe said that the baker must
hear to know that the sizzling quieted down
and that the cake is ready to be served!
This recipe is a mystery.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
STARBUCKS VS DEAF CLUBS
Why do many young deaf people avoid going to
deaf clubs? And why do many young deaf people
love to socialize with each other at Starbucks?
Deaf clubs are hurting because of lack of
members. And deaf people buying coffee only
helps Starbucks make money, but does not help
the Deaf Culture.
Lip reading tale
A hearing person was chatting with a deaf person.
While they were chatting, someone walked between
them without saying “excuse me”
The deaf person thought hearing person said:
I eight him
The hearing person actually said:
I hate him
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
“This movie says it has subtitles. What is the difference between
captioning and subtitling?”
The answer to this question depends on what country you are living in.
In some parts of the world, people use the term “subtitles” synonymously
with “captions.” However, if you live in the United States, they mean something
quite different.
A major difference between captions and subtitles is the audience that is
targeted. Captions are generally aimed at people who are deaf and hard of
hearing, while subtitles are usually prepared for those who can hear but
not necessarily speak the language.
Because subtitles are generally intended for people who can hear, they do
not usually contain some of the necessary information that people with a
hearing loss may require to understand the presentation.
Subtitles assume you can hear the knock on the door, the motor starting,
or the phone ringing. As a result, they do not regularly show sound
effects or indicate who is speaking.
While captioning often moves on the screen to denote who is speaking,
subtitles are generally set at the bottom center of the screen.
Subtitles are often in a language different from the film; for example, a
“foreign movie.” Captioning is usually done in the language that is being
spoken in the audio.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
We have a serious shortage of lifeguards.
Yet when our deaf swimmers want to become
lifeguards, they are not able to get these
positions because of their deafness. Some of
them have filed lawsuits, alleging job
discrimination – and they have lost.
In England, there was a newspaper story
of six deaf swimmers being hired as lifeguards
in Doncaster.
Said the administrator who trained these
deaf lifeguards:
They are a group of very talented swimmers
and will be a welcome addition to any lifeguard
team
Wrong nation, wrong set of laws, wrong set of
attorneys.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
The Amazon just does not caption its video programs.
This is what the Institute for Public Representation
is complaining, on behalf of a long list of agencies
serving the deaf, with the FCC. Amazon is just one of
these biggies that just won’t caption unless specifically
ordered to do so under the eyes of the law.
note:
The law is above the big and mighty Amazon, and so,
this Giant was forced to caption to comply with the
FCC directives.
