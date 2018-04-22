DeafDigest Blue – April 22, 2018

Top stories about the deaf:

Ghulam Ali, who is deaf, is suck a skilled

barber in India that one of his best customers is

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, a past prime minister.

A story was written up about him in a local

newspaper.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

fined Capstone Logistics LLC for cancelling

an interview with a deaf applicant by telling him

the job he is applying for is unsafe for the

deaf.

Must pay taxes but need sign language assistance?

The tax payment office in Radom, Poland has

sign language staff. They are hearing but have

learned signs to communicate with deaf tax payers.

All Progressives Congress (APC) is a political

party in Lagos. And for the first time in APC’s

history it has recognized the deaf as a political

force.

China has one attorney that is deaf and uses sign

language. The attorney is Tang Shuai, and his

#1 mission is to protect the rights and needs of

his deaf people. He was profiled in a newspaper

story.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

MUST HEAR TO BAKE A CAKE?

Do bakers have to hear to bake a good cake?

DeafDigest does not think so; we have many

deaf people that work as bakers.

But one cake recipe said that the baker must

hear to know that the sizzling quieted down

and that the cake is ready to be served!

This recipe is a mystery.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

STARBUCKS VS DEAF CLUBS

Why do many young deaf people avoid going to

deaf clubs? And why do many young deaf people

love to socialize with each other at Starbucks?

Deaf clubs are hurting because of lack of

members. And deaf people buying coffee only

helps Starbucks make money, but does not help

the Deaf Culture.

Lip reading tale

A hearing person was chatting with a deaf person.

While they were chatting, someone walked between

them without saying “excuse me”

The deaf person thought hearing person said:

I eight him

The hearing person actually said:

I hate him

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

“This movie says it has subtitles. What is the difference between

captioning and subtitling?”

The answer to this question depends on what country you are living in.

In some parts of the world, people use the term “subtitles” synonymously

with “captions.” However, if you live in the United States, they mean something

quite different.

A major difference between captions and subtitles is the audience that is

targeted. Captions are generally aimed at people who are deaf and hard of

hearing, while subtitles are usually prepared for those who can hear but

not necessarily speak the language.

Because subtitles are generally intended for people who can hear, they do

not usually contain some of the necessary information that people with a

hearing loss may require to understand the presentation.

Subtitles assume you can hear the knock on the door, the motor starting,

or the phone ringing. As a result, they do not regularly show sound

effects or indicate who is speaking.

While captioning often moves on the screen to denote who is speaking,

subtitles are generally set at the bottom center of the screen.

Subtitles are often in a language different from the film; for example, a

“foreign movie.” Captioning is usually done in the language that is being

spoken in the audio.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

We have a serious shortage of lifeguards.

Yet when our deaf swimmers want to become

lifeguards, they are not able to get these

positions because of their deafness. Some of

them have filed lawsuits, alleging job

discrimination – and they have lost.

In England, there was a newspaper story

of six deaf swimmers being hired as lifeguards

in Doncaster.

Said the administrator who trained these

deaf lifeguards:

They are a group of very talented swimmers

and will be a welcome addition to any lifeguard

team

Wrong nation, wrong set of laws, wrong set of

attorneys.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

The Amazon just does not caption its video programs.

This is what the Institute for Public Representation

is complaining, on behalf of a long list of agencies

serving the deaf, with the FCC. Amazon is just one of

these biggies that just won’t caption unless specifically

ordered to do so under the eyes of the law.

note:

The law is above the big and mighty Amazon, and so,

this Giant was forced to caption to comply with the

FCC directives.

