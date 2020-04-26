DeafDigest Blue – April 26, 2020

Blue Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Employment ads web site:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

This week’s ASL videos in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

Sarah Petherbridge, who is deaf, was profiled as a

Ernst & Young tax specialist, advising clients

on their tax moves. She depends on communication

devices to work with the clients.

……….

A consultant gave this advice to police officers

to learn all these basic signs when stopping a

deaf person, while at the same time, waiting

for an interpreter to arrive.

………

A deaf attorney, that worked for the Linklaters,

a British law firm that is one of the world’s

elite firms, said in a web posting that

USA could have won the Vietnam War if these

best attorneys were involved in negotiations.

Is he correct? Do not know.

………

South Korea has required movie theaters to show

captions and sign language videos on the screen

to explain to the deaf in the audience on what to do

in case of emergencies (ie fire disasters)

……..

The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation has been

ordered by the national court to make their

broadcast programs accessible to the deaf

(captions and sign language).

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting

you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!

Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or

contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130

For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

HAND GESTURES VERY IMPORTANT FOR ALL DEAF

There are some oral deaf that do not understand

simple gestures.

There was a report from University of Chicago

that said hand gestures help oral children learn

better English.

Is Hand Gestures same as Sign Language?

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Lip reading tale

A hearing friend was chatting with a deaf friend.

A third person passed through them in the hallway.

The deaf person thought the hearing person said:

This is Joe Plum

The hearing person actually said:

This is Joe Blum

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A printer in a computer room needed a new toner.

A hearing woman, with no real experience, struggled

with the toner.

A deaf man saw it all and knew how to put in a

new toner, but he kept quiet and stayed back.

Reason is that if he butts in and tries to help

the hearing woman, she may scream “assault and

battery” because she does not know how to communicate

with the deaf.

As a result, the woman messed up and ruined the

new toner!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

As realtime captioners and court reporters are spending more time working

from home, we are finding more need for backup systems to be in place.

Even if we may be prepared for power outages, it also seems that internet

outages are becoming more commonplace. What if our captioning or court

reporting assignment requires use of the internet and our home internet

service has been interrupted?

In addition to our home internet service, having a jetpack from our cell

phone provider might be a backup method for most captioning or court

reporting assignments. Also, in an emergency, using our cell phone as a

hotspot might also be an alternative.

The more backups we have available, the more we can be assured that our

consumers and clients will be able to have uninterrupted service.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale

If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

DeafDigest dedicates this edition to Jerome Schein

who departed us. He had been ill for quite some time.

Young deaf national leaders may not know who he was.

During the sixties and seventies, he was NAD CEO Frederick

Schreiber’s confidant, advisor and mentor, all behind the

scenes. NAD grew by leaps and bounds during this era

because of Fred’s ideas and astute business moves. It

was Schein whom Fred ran to for feedback and for fine-

tuning.

When Fred passed away in 1979, Schein moved on to other

endeavors and became well respected in his own right

as educator and scholar of programs for the deaf in

USA and Canada.

It was at Gallaudet during the fifties that Schein got his

introduction to the deaf world. The Deaf Community has

become stronger because of his wisdom, influence and

counsel !

Thank you, Jerome.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

DeafDigest dedicates this edition to Audree Norton

that departed us. She was our #1 deaf actress, many

years before Marlee Matlin came on board. She appeared

on TV sitcoms, TV commercials and was one of the founding

members of the National Theater of the Deaf.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

Employment ads web site is at:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest

Copyright 2020 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-