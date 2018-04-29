DeafDigest Blue – April 29, 2018

Top stories about the deaf:

In Kyrgyzstan, formerly part of the Soviet Empire,

the Kyrgyz Society for the Deaf were promised

apartments for some of its members. They made

it an issue when the promise did not materialize.

A British landlord has kicked out Norfolk Deaf

Association out of its headquarters. Reason

was desire to convert the building to

apartments. The organization officers are

worried about not being able to find

a vacant space.

The all-deaf National Science Foundation’s Research

Experience for Undergraduates is taking place this

summer in Rochester, NY. Involved are deaf students

from Gallaudet, NTID as well as selected universities.

An insult and a praise in the same statement in

Pakistan! Abbas Ahsan, a government official said:

deaf and dumb people have their own capabilities

and we should support them

This means deaf people are insulted as being also

dumb, but at the same time praising them for

being capable citizens?

There is grumbling among some students that attend

State University of New York-Geneseo that ASL as

a classroom credit cannot be allowed for those

that do not major in Education, especially

Deaf Education.

DEAF VIRGINIA PRISONERS FILE LAWSUIT

Many years ago very few deaf people were in

prisons. Times have changed, unfortunately, and

we have many deaf people in prisons.

These deaf prisoners are complaining – no

interpreters, no TTY devices, no flashing

signalers, etc.

A group of deaf prisoners in Virginia have

filed a lawsuit against the state for these

reasons.

Very sad.

LAST WEEK’S ARIZONA MOVIE CAPTIONING CASE

The deaf won the Arizona movie captioning

case, but the battle is not over. The Harkins movie

group may bring this to the Supreme Court or they

may not.

23 organizations filed comments, supporting us

the deaf, in that lawsuit. Not all 23 organizations

were deaf. Seven of these organizations were

hearing.

This shows that these hearing organizations

understand our rights to have movies captioned.

This is why it was a big case for all of us.

Lip reading tale

At a zoo, a hearing friend was pointing out an

animal to a deaf friend

The deaf friend thought the hearing person said:

It is awesome

The hearing person actually said:

It is a possum

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

“What is the difference between a post-production captioner and a realtime

captioner? Don’t all captioners do the same things?”

Some people do not realize that the captioners who caption the “live”

television shows use totally different skills than those who caption

programs that are prerecorded. These different types of captioners are not

interchangeable.

A realtime captioner must be able to write at speeds over 225 words per

minute, while an offline captioner, one who does post-production

captioning, must be excellent at positioning, placing, and timing the

captions.

Most realtime captioners use a steno machine to produce their captions,

while a post-production captioner or caption editor will use a standard

computer keyboard. People doing post-production captioning may use scripts

or transcripts that have previously been prepared by a transcriber.

Many of the captioners who do post-production captioning do their work at

the captioning company that they work for, while most realtime captioners

work from home and caption the shows remotely.

Many offline captioners work set shifts, while realtime captioners are

usually assigned to cover specific shows.

As you can see, totally different training is required for these two types

of positions. Most realtime captioners have trained to be court reporters,

while many post-production captioners have pursued some type of general

studies emphasizing subjects like English or history.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Cannot make everyone happy? This is the situation

with the deaf community in Omaha as far as a

billboard posting is concerned.

The Omaha Hearing School had a billboard posting

which said:

The secret’s out… Deaf children can listen and talk

Because of the school’s training of deaf children

in oral education, the announcement did not sit

too well with the ASL-signing deaf residents of

Omaha.

Keep in mind, Nebraska School for the Deaf closed

its doors, breaking the hearts of the deaf across

the state that have cherished the schooling they

received while growing up.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Yet, another deafness cure even in today’s era of

modern and high tech medicine! In a Middle East

nation, bee venom has been injected into the

forehead of a deaf man in the belief his deafness

will disappear. Owning that bee venom therapy

center is an agricultural engineer with no

background, whatsover, on deafness issues.

