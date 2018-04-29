DeafDigest Blue – April 29, 2018
Top stories about the deaf:
In Kyrgyzstan, formerly part of the Soviet Empire,
the Kyrgyz Society for the Deaf were promised
apartments for some of its members. They made
it an issue when the promise did not materialize.
A British landlord has kicked out Norfolk Deaf
Association out of its headquarters. Reason
was desire to convert the building to
apartments. The organization officers are
worried about not being able to find
a vacant space.
The all-deaf National Science Foundation’s Research
Experience for Undergraduates is taking place this
summer in Rochester, NY. Involved are deaf students
from Gallaudet, NTID as well as selected universities.
An insult and a praise in the same statement in
Pakistan! Abbas Ahsan, a government official said:
deaf and dumb people have their own capabilities
and we should support them
This means deaf people are insulted as being also
dumb, but at the same time praising them for
being capable citizens?
There is grumbling among some students that attend
State University of New York-Geneseo that ASL as
a classroom credit cannot be allowed for those
that do not major in Education, especially
Deaf Education.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DEAF VIRGINIA PRISONERS FILE LAWSUIT
Many years ago very few deaf people were in
prisons. Times have changed, unfortunately, and
we have many deaf people in prisons.
These deaf prisoners are complaining – no
interpreters, no TTY devices, no flashing
signalers, etc.
A group of deaf prisoners in Virginia have
filed a lawsuit against the state for these
reasons.
Very sad.
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
This week’s ASL video in youtube
LAST WEEK’S ARIZONA MOVIE CAPTIONING CASE
The deaf won the Arizona movie captioning
case, but the battle is not over. The Harkins movie
group may bring this to the Supreme Court or they
may not.
23 organizations filed comments, supporting us
the deaf, in that lawsuit. Not all 23 organizations
were deaf. Seven of these organizations were
hearing.
This shows that these hearing organizations
understand our rights to have movies captioned.
This is why it was a big case for all of us.
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
Lip reading tale
At a zoo, a hearing friend was pointing out an
animal to a deaf friend
The deaf friend thought the hearing person said:
It is awesome
The hearing person actually said:
It is a possum
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
“What is the difference between a post-production captioner and a realtime
captioner? Don’t all captioners do the same things?”
Some people do not realize that the captioners who caption the “live”
television shows use totally different skills than those who caption
programs that are prerecorded. These different types of captioners are not
interchangeable.
A realtime captioner must be able to write at speeds over 225 words per
minute, while an offline captioner, one who does post-production
captioning, must be excellent at positioning, placing, and timing the
captions.
Most realtime captioners use a steno machine to produce their captions,
while a post-production captioner or caption editor will use a standard
computer keyboard. People doing post-production captioning may use scripts
or transcripts that have previously been prepared by a transcriber.
Many of the captioners who do post-production captioning do their work at
the captioning company that they work for, while most realtime captioners
work from home and caption the shows remotely.
Many offline captioners work set shifts, while realtime captioners are
usually assigned to cover specific shows.
As you can see, totally different training is required for these two types
of positions. Most realtime captioners have trained to be court reporters,
while many post-production captioners have pursued some type of general
studies emphasizing subjects like English or history.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Cannot make everyone happy? This is the situation
with the deaf community in Omaha as far as a
billboard posting is concerned.
The Omaha Hearing School had a billboard posting
which said:
The secret’s out… Deaf children can listen and talk
Because of the school’s training of deaf children
in oral education, the announcement did not sit
too well with the ASL-signing deaf residents of
Omaha.
Keep in mind, Nebraska School for the Deaf closed
its doors, breaking the hearts of the deaf across
the state that have cherished the schooling they
received while growing up.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Yet, another deafness cure even in today’s era of
modern and high tech medicine! In a Middle East
nation, bee venom has been injected into the
forehead of a deaf man in the belief his deafness
will disappear. Owning that bee venom therapy
center is an agricultural engineer with no
background, whatsover, on deafness issues.
that section