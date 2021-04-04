DeafDigest Blue – April 4, 2021
Top stories about the deaf:
Patti White Fuller, not deaf, was written up in
a newspaper story as the pioneering captioner
of the scoreboard at the Busch Stadium, the
home of the St Louis Cardinals. Before technology
came around, she jury rigged the scoreboard wires
to make captioning work.
……….
Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department (Indiana)
has purchased Automated external defibrillators,
but made sure these are deaf friendly, for possible
use by the deaf.
………
Doing their part to get rid of plastic on earth,
a deaf-owned, deaf-run business team of women
have been rolling out handmade paper bags and
distributing these out in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
A newspaper story described these deaf women
as environmental warriors.
……….
BSL Health Access, a video relay service in Great
Britain, has shut down due to funding issues.
The deaf of Great Britain are not too happy
about it.
…………
A volunteer has been teaching “recreational”
sign language classes at a college. DeafDigest
is not sure what recreational is supposed to mean
as far as sign language is concerned. Does
recreational mean slow learning, fun with laughs,
learning bad words, etc?
……….
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DEAF SHIRT, HEARING SHIRT
If you study groups of hearing people and deaf
people, you may notice a difference. Many hearing
people wear shirts without front pockets, and many
deaf people wear shirts with front pockets.
Front pockets? Yes, for pen and pad that we use
to write notes with hearing people. This is called
the Deaf Shirt.
Lip reading tale
A deaf person and hearing person, both fans of
TV mystery series, were discussing these
crime detectives.
The deaf person thought the hearing person said:
Marble is a great TV detective
The hearing person actually said:
Marple is a great TV detective
This week’s ASL video in youtube
VIDEO OF A DYING LANGUAGE
In Great Britain and Scotland, deaf people used fingerspelling
for many years with both hands. This fingerspelling language
is dying because younger people use signs not fingerspelling.
As a result, there is a project right now – to visit older
people in Scotland that continue to use two-hand fingerspelling.
The deaf filmmakers want to video this fingerspelling before
these older people die.
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
As we have been looking at initial consonants that captioners depress with
their left hands, we’ve seen that the lower bank consists of the letters
S, K, W, and R. The S key is pressed down using the pinky finger, while
the other three fingers depress the K, W, and R.
Some words require that the captioner write the steno SKR for the “scr”
sound, as in the word “screen.” The steno KR would be used for the “cr”
sound, as in the word “crown.” A slip of the pinky finger could once again
totally change the word.
Some examples of this would be:
She went to the French restaurant and ordered scrapes.
He brought his bolts, nuts, and cruise.
He crawled his name on the document.
These should be read as:
She went to the French restaurant and ordered crepes.
He brought his bolts, nuts, and screws.
He scrawled his name on the document.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Sandra Cottrell, a deaf British woman, has been employed
as a caretaker and as a physical therapist aide with the
Tyneside Disability Forum. This agency serves the needs
of the deaf and the disabled. Yet, this agency would not
accommodate her on her communications needs – despite –
the agency mission of helping the deaf and the disabled.
She filed a lawsuit, asking for monetary damages – and
won!
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
New York’s 4201 schools can breathe a bit easier
re the funding issues. Governor Andrew Cuomo, who
originally wanted the funds cut, changed his mind
and said the state will continue with funding.
The concern right now is that there may be changes
with procedures in funding. Will just have to wait
and see, but for now, 4201 schools are very much
alive.
