DeafDigest Blue – April 4, 2021

Top stories about the deaf:

Patti White Fuller, not deaf, was written up in

a newspaper story as the pioneering captioner

of the scoreboard at the Busch Stadium, the

home of the St Louis Cardinals. Before technology

came around, she jury rigged the scoreboard wires

to make captioning work.

……….

Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department (Indiana)

has purchased Automated external defibrillators,

but made sure these are deaf friendly, for possible

use by the deaf.

………

Doing their part to get rid of plastic on earth,

a deaf-owned, deaf-run business team of women

have been rolling out handmade paper bags and

distributing these out in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

A newspaper story described these deaf women

as environmental warriors.

……….

BSL Health Access, a video relay service in Great

Britain, has shut down due to funding issues.

The deaf of Great Britain are not too happy

about it.

…………

A volunteer has been teaching “recreational”

sign language classes at a college. DeafDigest

is not sure what recreational is supposed to mean

as far as sign language is concerned. Does

recreational mean slow learning, fun with laughs,

learning bad words, etc?

……….

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF SHIRT, HEARING SHIRT

If you study groups of hearing people and deaf

people, you may notice a difference. Many hearing

people wear shirts without front pockets, and many

deaf people wear shirts with front pockets.

Front pockets? Yes, for pen and pad that we use

to write notes with hearing people. This is called

the Deaf Shirt.

This week's ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deafshirt/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Lip reading tale

A deaf person and hearing person, both fans of

TV mystery series, were discussing these

crime detectives.

The deaf person thought the hearing person said:

Marble is a great TV detective

The hearing person actually said:

Marple is a great TV detective

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

VIDEO OF A DYING LANGUAGE

In Great Britain and Scotland, deaf people used fingerspelling

for many years with both hands. This fingerspelling language

is dying because younger people use signs not fingerspelling.

As a result, there is a project right now – to visit older

people in Scotland that continue to use two-hand fingerspelling.

The deaf filmmakers want to video this fingerspelling before

these older people die.

This week's ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/fingerspelling/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

As we have been looking at initial consonants that captioners depress with

their left hands, we’ve seen that the lower bank consists of the letters

S, K, W, and R. The S key is pressed down using the pinky finger, while

the other three fingers depress the K, W, and R.

Some words require that the captioner write the steno SKR for the “scr”

sound, as in the word “screen.” The steno KR would be used for the “cr”

sound, as in the word “crown.” A slip of the pinky finger could once again

totally change the word.

Some examples of this would be:

She went to the French restaurant and ordered scrapes.

He brought his bolts, nuts, and cruise.

He crawled his name on the document.

These should be read as:

She went to the French restaurant and ordered crepes.

He brought his bolts, nuts, and screws.

He scrawled his name on the document.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Sandra Cottrell, a deaf British woman, has been employed

as a caretaker and as a physical therapist aide with the

Tyneside Disability Forum. This agency serves the needs

of the deaf and the disabled. Yet, this agency would not

accommodate her on her communications needs – despite –

the agency mission of helping the deaf and the disabled.

She filed a lawsuit, asking for monetary damages – and

won!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

New York’s 4201 schools can breathe a bit easier

re the funding issues. Governor Andrew Cuomo, who

originally wanted the funds cut, changed his mind

and said the state will continue with funding.

The concern right now is that there may be changes

with procedures in funding. Will just have to wait

and see, but for now, 4201 schools are very much

alive.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

