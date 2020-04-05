DeafDigest Blue – April 5, 2020

Blue Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Employment ads web site:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

This week’s ASL videos in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

Deaf advocates of Nigeria are saying that deaf people

do not understand public announcements on how to use

safety tips during this pandemic.

There was a story in a New Jersey newspaper

about funding issues with the Mountain Lakes High School

which houses a regional school for the deaf. Something

to do with improperly classifying the funds that

would go to the school from various school

districts in the school’s location.

The deaf of New Zealand are upset that some hearing

people, having never seen an interpreter in action

on the stage, would mock them! This took place

during Covid-19 announcements.

In Canada, the TV program – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

is popular. One new episode involved the deaf in a

“deaf dorm” on the campus of a hearing college.

Don’t know if the deaf dorm is a reference to one

of deaf post-secondary programs in USA or is just

a fictional one!

MacMurray College, Jacksonville, IL, is closing

up for good. This college had a well respected

Deaf Education program which produced teachers

and educators for the deaf over the years.

Some deaf school superintendents have graduated

from MacMurray.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting

you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!

Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or

contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130

For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DOG LEASH VIBRATIONS

What is a Dog Leash Vibration? A deaf person’s

dog would howl when he hears sirens from fire truck

or police car.

The howl causes the dog leash to vibrate! This

tells the deaf person that the dog howls for a

reason!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Lip reading tale

A hearing foodie was talking about desserts with

a deaf foodie

The deaf foodie thought the hearing foodie said:

I love claire

The hearing foodie actually said:

I love eclair

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A BAD DIET BET MISUNDERSTANDING

At a hearing college many years ago a deaf student

was very fat.

His hearing friends begged him to go on diet and to

watch what he eats. He refused.

They made a bet with him, a lot of money, that he

has to lose weight to win the bet.

The hearing students told him he must lose 50

pounds. The deaf student, lipread the words and

thought it was 15 pounds.

There was almost a big fight because the

deaf student refused to pay off the bet over

a misunderstood word!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, a national emergency was declared on

March 13, 2020. The FCC has rules about televised emergency information

being accessible.

How do we know what needs to be captioned or made accessible in some other

way?

The FCC website has a page that is devoted to Accessibility to Emergency

Information on Television. It says that emergency information is intended

to help protect life, health, safety, or property. One example of this

information is related to community situations such as pandemics.

To provide access for people who are deaf or hard of hearing, emergency

information provided in the audio portion of programming must be provided

either using closed captioning or other methods of visual presentation,

such as open captioning, crawls, or scrolls that appear on the screen.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

DeafDigest dedicates John Forsythe who departed us.

Yes, Forsythe was not deaf – but in the early

days of closed captioning in the eighties, not too

many TV programs were captioned. Dynasty became

our most popular captioned program. Deaf

organizations knew better not to schedule

meetings on the evenings this program was aired!

John was probably the first hearing actor that

deaf people hated – because of his

wicked and scheming ways in these Dynasty

episodes.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

It never changes in South Africa. Two years ago deaf people

were angry about a fake interpreter. And now this – many

deaf people attended a disability summit only to have an

interpreter not show up. As a result, the event was

cancelled rather than to face the ire of the Deaf and the

Disabled Community.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

Employment ads web site is at:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest

Copyright 2020 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-