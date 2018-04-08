DeafDigest Blue – April 8, 2018

Barry Strassler, Editor

Last week's ASL Videos in youtube

This week's ASL videos in youtube

Barry's collections of past articles (with today's update)

— Wheel of Fortune

— Wheel of Fortune

Top stories about the deaf:

In Naivasha, Kenya, the deaf have accused hearing

employers of not hiring them for jobs in the

flower farms, despite their qualifications.

A team of researchers, led by New York University’s

Department of Psychology said that despite differences

in sign languages among different nations, a short

sign gesture of two or three signs, would be

quickly grasped by the deaf of these different nations!

USA Today ran a story of Gallaudet, thirty years

after its Deaf President Now revolution. It said

Gallaudet seeks better progress for the deaf.

There is talk in India about establishing university

for deaf post-secondary students – in other words,

a Gallaudet or a NTID for these students.

There was a story about Deaf Centers of Nevada

dealing with less operating funds at the same time

seeing a growing number of deaf clients that need

assistance and services.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

CHOOLS FOR THE DEAF IN AFRICA

Andrew Foster, a famous deaf man, established 31

schools for the deaf and 2 centers for the deaf

in Africa. He died in 1987 in a plane crash.

Anyway, one of these former students of a

school for the deaf in Africa, said that his

school had a few hearing students!

Hearing students in a school for the deaf in

Africa! Why?

Good question.

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF MEET HEARING, ALWAYS THE SAME COMMENT

It never fails that when a hearing person meets a

deaf person for the first time, he would tell the

deaf person that he may either:

– have a family member that is deaf

– have a neighbor that is deaf

– played football in high school with a deaf teammate

– had a childhood deaf friend

– etc

– etc

Almost never fails!

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

Lip reading tale

A deaf fan and a hearing fan was watching a basketball

game

After hearing the boos, the deaf fan thought the hearing

fan said:

They are cheering this player on the floor

The hearing fan actually said:

They are jeering this player on the floor

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

A captioner or court reporter may enter the same word into his or her

personal dictionary in multiple ways. Because captioners write

phonetically rather than letter by letter, they often hear the same word

in different ways. For example, a captioner may enter the word “paparazzi”

with different pronunciations. (Hint: EU is an “I” on the steno machine.)

PAUP/RAUZ/EU=paparazzi

PAP/AR/AZ/SEU=paparazzi

PA/PA/ROZ/EU=paparazzi

PAP/RAUT/SEU=paparazzi

POP/ROZ/EU=paparazzi

Even though the word “paparazzi” has been entered into the captioner’s

dictionary in multiple ways, if the captioner heard the word pronounced

differently today and wrote it differently, it still may not translate

properly. For instance, the captioner may write POP/ROT/SEU, and that

could then translate as “pop rotsy.”

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

How many people would know who LeRoy

Colombo was? He was a legendary deaf lifeguard

on the shores of Galveston, Texas who saved

many people from drowning many years before

all of us were born!

To continue the memory of Columbo, the

Galveston Lifesavers Association has raised

funds to erect a memorial, and to have

a street named after him!

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Yahoo’s surprise captions? With no announcement nor

fanfare, captions appeared on some yahoo videos.

Why was Yahoo keeping quiet all about it? Do not know.

