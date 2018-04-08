DeafDigest Blue – April 8, 2018
Blue Edition
Barry Strassler, Editor
Top stories about the deaf:
In Naivasha, Kenya, the deaf have accused hearing
employers of not hiring them for jobs in the
flower farms, despite their qualifications.
A team of researchers, led by New York University’s
Department of Psychology said that despite differences
in sign languages among different nations, a short
sign gesture of two or three signs, would be
quickly grasped by the deaf of these different nations!
USA Today ran a story of Gallaudet, thirty years
after its Deaf President Now revolution. It said
Gallaudet seeks better progress for the deaf.
There is talk in India about establishing university
for deaf post-secondary students – in other words,
a Gallaudet or a NTID for these students.
There was a story about Deaf Centers of Nevada
dealing with less operating funds at the same time
seeing a growing number of deaf clients that need
assistance and services.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
CHOOLS FOR THE DEAF IN AFRICA
Andrew Foster, a famous deaf man, established 31
schools for the deaf and 2 centers for the deaf
in Africa. He died in 1987 in a plane crash.
Anyway, one of these former students of a
school for the deaf in Africa, said that his
school had a few hearing students!
Hearing students in a school for the deaf in
Africa! Why?
Good question.
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DEAF MEET HEARING, ALWAYS THE SAME COMMENT
It never fails that when a hearing person meets a
deaf person for the first time, he would tell the
deaf person that he may either:
– have a family member that is deaf
– have a neighbor that is deaf
– played football in high school with a deaf teammate
– had a childhood deaf friend
– etc
– etc
Almost never fails!
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
Lip reading tale
A deaf fan and a hearing fan was watching a basketball
game
After hearing the boos, the deaf fan thought the hearing
fan said:
They are cheering this player on the floor
The hearing fan actually said:
They are jeering this player on the floor
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
A captioner or court reporter may enter the same word into his or her
personal dictionary in multiple ways. Because captioners write
phonetically rather than letter by letter, they often hear the same word
in different ways. For example, a captioner may enter the word “paparazzi”
with different pronunciations. (Hint: EU is an “I” on the steno machine.)
PAUP/RAUZ/EU=paparazzi
PAP/AR/AZ/SEU=paparazzi
PA/PA/ROZ/EU=paparazzi
PAP/RAUT/SEU=paparazzi
POP/ROZ/EU=paparazzi
Even though the word “paparazzi” has been entered into the captioner’s
dictionary in multiple ways, if the captioner heard the word pronounced
differently today and wrote it differently, it still may not translate
properly. For instance, the captioner may write POP/ROT/SEU, and that
could then translate as “pop rotsy.”
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
How many people would know who LeRoy
Colombo was? He was a legendary deaf lifeguard
on the shores of Galveston, Texas who saved
many people from drowning many years before
all of us were born!
To continue the memory of Columbo, the
Galveston Lifesavers Association has raised
funds to erect a memorial, and to have
a street named after him!
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Yahoo’s surprise captions? With no announcement nor
fanfare, captions appeared on some yahoo videos.
Why was Yahoo keeping quiet all about it? Do not know.
