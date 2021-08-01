DeafDigest Blue – August 01, 2021

DeafDigest Blue – August 1, 2021

Top stories about the deaf:

David Bryant, who is deaf, has become Guilford Technical

Community College’s first deaf graduate in diesel mechanics.

He required two interpreters at all times in order to

go through his classes and his on-field training.

……..

The Burnley Football Club is one of the most famous

soccer teams in British’s Premier League. This team

had a deaf player – Billy Nesbitt who starred in

the 1910’s and 1920’s. He was considered to be

the team’s best player in these seasons. As years

passed by, he pretty much was ignored by the fans.

But in the early sixties, two life long fans

bumped into him while riding the railroad. They

then realized who he was but because of communication

issues they couldn’t communicate with him. Years

later while recalling him, these fans regretted not

trying to communicate with him – via notes or via

gestures. This was part of a British newspaper story.

……..

In an article the Scientific American issued a warning

that CI surgeons need to balance ethnic challenges

of connecting brains to computers. In other words,

they need to use neurotechnology in a responsible way.

………..

Indonesia has fired two Air Force officers

for roughing up a deaf civilian.

……….

Before deaf woman Shirley Pinto was elected to the

Knesset, she served as member of the Israel Defense Forces

serving with the Air Force Technical Corps.

…………

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A WASTED FUND

One city got a grant from the federal government.

It was for interpreting funds.

Yet, when the police arrested a deaf person, the police

refused to touch the interpreting fund to hire and pay

an interpreter.

Why set up an interpreting fund for nothing?

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/interpretingfund/

Lip reading tale

A hearing fan and a deaf fan were talking about

these all-time famous homeruns in past years.

The deaf fan thought the hearing fan said:

Never forgot the homerun by Bobby Thompson in the 1951 playoff game

against Brooklyn Dodgers

The hearing fan actually said:

Bobby Thomson (rest of story remains as is)

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A NIGHTMARE AT A HIGH SCHOOL MAINSTREAMED CLASS

This is a true story. This is not a joke. A deaf

student in a public high school mainstreamed program

has no speech skills.

Yet, a high school teacher forced him to stand up

in class and to speak out (with voice and without

interpreter) in a classroom discussion!

The stupid teacher immediately realized his mistake,

and told the deaf student he was excused from speaking!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-nightmare-in-mainstreamed-class/

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

The National Court Reporters Association (NCRA) is the organization that

represents judicial reporters and broadcast and CART captioners across the

country. Members of NCRA are meeting at the Planet Hollywood Resort &

Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, from July 29th through August 1st. The theme

for the 2021 Annual Convention and Exposition is “Together we shine

brighter!”

The largest annual gathering of court reporters, realtime captioners,

scopists, legal videographers, trial presenters, and other legal services

professionals, the convention and expo offers a wide range of continuing

education seminars and social events. This year’s keynote speaker is Debbi

Fields, founder of Mrs. Fields Cookies.

Highlights include the installation of NCRA’s 2021-2022 Board of

Directors, the 2021 Guinness Challenge, the results of the national speed

and realtime contests, the announcement of scholarship and grant

recipients, and top-notch speakers addressing the topics and issues

relevant to today’s court reporters, captioners, legal videographers,

students, and school officials.

The schedule is jam-packed with educational sessions, the latest in new

products and services showcased on the Expo Hall floor, and an array of

networking opportunities that cannot be found anywhere else.

Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale

https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e

If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

The Rehabilitation Engineering Research Center for Wireless

Technologies published results of weather and emergency

warnings survey that the deaf and the disabled were asked

to take part in. The conclusion was a hint that the deaf and

the disabled need to have their communications equipment

upgraded on a regular basis because of rapidly changing

technological times.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

ADA is now one year older. While ADA has improved the lives

of the deaf, there is much that needs to be accomplished

in the coming years. Examples are – high unemployment rates,

lack of captions on the Internet, deaf being cut out of the

loop each time there is a new invention, federal government’s

turtle-like speed in enforcing ADA regs, etc, etc.

