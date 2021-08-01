DeafDigest Blue – August 01, 2021

DeafDigest Blue – August 1, 2021
Blue Edition
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 25th year
Top stories about the deaf:
David Bryant, who is deaf, has become Guilford Technical
Community College’s first deaf graduate in diesel mechanics.
He required two interpreters at all times in order to
go through his classes and his on-field training.
The Burnley Football Club is one of the most famous
soccer teams in British’s Premier League. This team
had a deaf player – Billy Nesbitt who starred in
the 1910’s and 1920’s. He was considered to be
the team’s best player in these seasons. As years
passed by, he pretty much was ignored by the fans.
But in the early sixties, two life long fans
bumped into him while riding the railroad. They
then realized who he was but because of communication
issues they couldn’t communicate with him. Years
later while recalling him, these fans regretted not
trying to communicate with him – via notes or via
gestures. This was part of a British newspaper story.
In an article the Scientific American issued a warning
that CI surgeons need to balance ethnic challenges
of connecting brains to computers. In other words,
they need to use neurotechnology in a responsible way.
Indonesia has fired two Air Force officers
for roughing up a deaf civilian.
Before deaf woman Shirley Pinto was elected to the
Knesset, she served as member of the Israel Defense Forces
serving with the Air Force Technical Corps.
A WASTED FUND
One city got a grant from the federal government.
It was for interpreting funds.
Yet, when the police arrested a deaf person, the police
refused to touch the interpreting fund to hire and pay
an interpreter.
Why set up an interpreting fund for nothing?
Lip reading tale
A hearing fan and a deaf fan were talking about
these all-time famous homeruns in past years.
The deaf fan thought the hearing fan said:
Never forgot the homerun by Bobby Thompson in the 1951 playoff game
against Brooklyn Dodgers
The hearing fan actually said:
Bobby Thomson (rest of story remains as is)
A NIGHTMARE AT A HIGH SCHOOL MAINSTREAMED CLASS
This is a true story. This is not a joke. A deaf
student in a public high school mainstreamed program
has no speech skills.
Yet, a high school teacher forced him to stand up
in class and to speak out (with voice and without
interpreter) in a classroom discussion!
The stupid teacher immediately realized his mistake,
and told the deaf student he was excused from speaking!
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
The National Court Reporters Association (NCRA) is the organization that
represents judicial reporters and broadcast and CART captioners across the
country. Members of NCRA are meeting at the Planet Hollywood Resort &
Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, from July 29th through August 1st. The theme
for the 2021 Annual Convention and Exposition is “Together we shine
brighter!”
The largest annual gathering of court reporters, realtime captioners,
scopists, legal videographers, trial presenters, and other legal services
professionals, the convention and expo offers a wide range of continuing
education seminars and social events. This year’s keynote speaker is Debbi
Fields, founder of Mrs. Fields Cookies.
Highlights include the installation of NCRA’s 2021-2022 Board of
Directors, the 2021 Guinness Challenge, the results of the national speed
and realtime contests, the announcement of scholarship and grant
recipients, and top-notch speakers addressing the topics and issues
relevant to today’s court reporters, captioners, legal videographers,
students, and school officials.
The schedule is jam-packed with educational sessions, the latest in new
products and services showcased on the Expo Hall floor, and an array of
networking opportunities that cannot be found anywhere else.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
The Rehabilitation Engineering Research Center for Wireless
Technologies published results of weather and emergency
warnings survey that the deaf and the disabled were asked
to take part in. The conclusion was a hint that the deaf and
the disabled need to have their communications equipment
upgraded on a regular basis because of rapidly changing
technological times.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
ADA is now one year older. While ADA has improved the lives
of the deaf, there is much that needs to be accomplished
in the coming years. Examples are – high unemployment rates,
lack of captions on the Internet, deaf being cut out of the
loop each time there is a new invention, federal government’s
turtle-like speed in enforcing ADA regs, etc, etc.
