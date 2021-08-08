DeafDigest Blue – August 08, 2021

DeafDigest Blue – August 8, 2021
Blue Edition
http://deafdigest.com/
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 25th year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Employment ads web site:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/interpretingfund/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-nightmare-in-mainstreamed-class/
This week’s ASL videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/behind-deaf-back/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/video-japan/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
A Japanese court issued a cruel ruling!
That because their past law on eugenics
has been ruled unconstitutional, the
deaf victims cannot oollect damages!
The deaf victims are not giving up, moving
up the court food chain ladder.
……..
The thinking among hearing people in Rwanda
is that deaf people cannot become doctors;
in other words – forget it.
……..
US Department of Labor has pledged alliance
with national organization of equal opportunity
professionals to promote workplace diversity.
This organization is American Association for
Access, Equity and Diversity.
………..
The Scientific American said that deaf children
in developing nations are getting bad cochlear
implants.
……….
Kristina Timanovskaya, who was supposed to participate
in the Olympics, representing Belarus, was born
deaf. A newspaper story said she went through
several operations and became hearing. True or
not true?
…………
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows
word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting
you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!
Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or
contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130
V/TTY or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html
For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
WE HATE WHEN IT HAPPENS
Often teachers and interpreters talk about the deaf
student – behind the deaf student’s back.
Deaf students see it happen all the time and they
hate it.
If the teacher and the interpreter has to talk
about the deaf student, they should talk in private
not behind the student’s back.
This is bad manners that teachers and interpreters
are often not aware of!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/behind-deaf-back/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Lip reading tale
Re the cable TV series – Darcey & Stacey
Can a deaf person lipread Darcey without confusing it
with Stacey?
Can a deaf person lipread Stacey without confusing it
with Darcey?
Totally guesswork lipreading!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
NEW SIGNS IN JAPANESE SIGN LANGUAGE?
Every year 6,000 new words join the
Japanese dictionary.
This means the average of 16 or 17 new words
per day.
Do the deaf in Japan invent new signs for these
new words every day?
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/video-japan/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
We have seen that the right pinkie finger depresses the final T, S, D, and
Z. The T and S are in the captioner’s home position, but the finger must
stretch to depress the D and Z. Some captioners use wide keys on these
letters to simplify the reach.
As we continue to look at blended sounds at the ends of words, we can see
that if the pinkie finger does not quite reach far enough, there could be
some confusion between the “-nt” and “-nd” endings.
Some examples of this would be:
She wondered how she was going to meant her broken heart.
The fairy waved her magic want.
They tent to forget the details.
These should be read as:
She wondered how she was going to mend her broken heart.
The fairy waved her magic wand.
They tend to forget the details.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale
https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e
If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,
please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
When the only deaf person in a workplace loses the
only hearing person that can communicate with him with
sign language and gestures, then it may not be a
happy situation. This is the case that faces Bryan Reed,
who is deaf and a long time employee with the Boonslick
Technical Education Center in Missouri.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Kentucky School for the Deaf staged a special event
to honor deaf African-Americans who attended this school
in the past but left before receiving diplomas. They
left because of these Jim Crow laws that prevented them
from receiving quality education that would have led them
to graduation and diplomas. Nearly 80 of them have been
duly honored in this event.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com
Employment ads web site is at:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest
Copyright 2021 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-