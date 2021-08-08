DeafDigest Blue – August 08, 2021

DeafDigest Blue – August 8, 2021

Top stories about the deaf:

A Japanese court issued a cruel ruling!

That because their past law on eugenics

has been ruled unconstitutional, the

deaf victims cannot oollect damages!

The deaf victims are not giving up, moving

up the court food chain ladder.

……..

The thinking among hearing people in Rwanda

is that deaf people cannot become doctors;

in other words – forget it.

……..

US Department of Labor has pledged alliance

with national organization of equal opportunity

professionals to promote workplace diversity.

This organization is American Association for

Access, Equity and Diversity.

………..

The Scientific American said that deaf children

in developing nations are getting bad cochlear

implants.

……….

Kristina Timanovskaya, who was supposed to participate

in the Olympics, representing Belarus, was born

deaf. A newspaper story said she went through

several operations and became hearing. True or

not true?

…………

This week’s ASL video in youtube

WE HATE WHEN IT HAPPENS

Often teachers and interpreters talk about the deaf

student – behind the deaf student’s back.

Deaf students see it happen all the time and they

hate it.

If the teacher and the interpreter has to talk

about the deaf student, they should talk in private

not behind the student’s back.

This is bad manners that teachers and interpreters

are often not aware of!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/behind-deaf-back/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Lip reading tale

Re the cable TV series – Darcey & Stacey

Can a deaf person lipread Darcey without confusing it

with Stacey?

Can a deaf person lipread Stacey without confusing it

with Darcey?

Totally guesswork lipreading!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

NEW SIGNS IN JAPANESE SIGN LANGUAGE?

Every year 6,000 new words join the

Japanese dictionary.

This means the average of 16 or 17 new words

per day.

Do the deaf in Japan invent new signs for these

new words every day?

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/video-japan/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

We have seen that the right pinkie finger depresses the final T, S, D, and

Z. The T and S are in the captioner’s home position, but the finger must

stretch to depress the D and Z. Some captioners use wide keys on these

letters to simplify the reach.

As we continue to look at blended sounds at the ends of words, we can see

that if the pinkie finger does not quite reach far enough, there could be

some confusion between the “-nt” and “-nd” endings.

Some examples of this would be:

She wondered how she was going to meant her broken heart.

The fairy waved her magic want.

They tent to forget the details.

These should be read as:

She wondered how she was going to mend her broken heart.

The fairy waved her magic wand.

They tend to forget the details.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale

https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e

If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

When the only deaf person in a workplace loses the

only hearing person that can communicate with him with

sign language and gestures, then it may not be a

happy situation. This is the case that faces Bryan Reed,

who is deaf and a long time employee with the Boonslick

Technical Education Center in Missouri.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Kentucky School for the Deaf staged a special event

to honor deaf African-Americans who attended this school

in the past but left before receiving diplomas. They

left because of these Jim Crow laws that prevented them

from receiving quality education that would have led them

to graduation and diplomas. Nearly 80 of them have been

duly honored in this event.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

