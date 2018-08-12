DeafDigest Blue – August 12, 2018
Blue Edition
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 22nd year
Last week's ASL Videos in youtube
This week's ASL videos in youtube
Barry's collections of past articles (with today's update)
— attending auctions without interpreters
Saturday's Deaf Picture for your surprise
Top stories about the deaf:
Newfoundland and Labrador are part of the Maritimes
in the most easternly part of Canada. 911 services?
Good luck, said an advocate. Interpreting services?
Again, good luck, said this advocate. The count
shows only four certified ASL interpreters and
all of them live in one city. There is a waiting
list for their services. This issue was profiled
in a newspaper story.
In a newspaper story Virginia School for the Deaf
and Blind said that a priority among graduates
is to see that they find jobs.
Irene Taylor Brodsky is a “betweener” as she is
a Coda but also a mother of a deaf daughter.
She wrote an article profiling her life
in the New York Times.
Deaf women of Saskatoon are being given classes
in self-defense training.
A deaf activist has filed a complaint against
the Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital in
Canada for not setting up a visual display in
the waiting room to accommodate deaf patients.
This week's ASL video in youtube
DEAF PARTNER NOT GETTING ALONG WITH HEARING PARTNER
Partnerships are like marriages. Some partners get
along with each other. Some don’t.
The same goes for deaf/hearing partnerships. During
the 1980’s a deaf partner did not get along with the
hearing partners and this partnership broke up.
For a while after the break up, the deaf person got
no sales. He was puzzled but found out that the ex-partner
“stole” his sales when hearing customers used voice
telephone to place orders. The hearing partner knew
the old password and the old codes.
The deaf man had the password and the codes changed.
Suddenly his business went up.
Lip reading tale
DeafDigest editor went to a pharmacy to get
his prescription refilled.
It was a different pharmacist; both DeafDigest
editor and the pharmacist didn’t know each other.
The pharmacist said something unlipreadable.
DeafDigest editor pulled out his drivers’ ID
thinking pharmacist was asking for identification.
The pharmacist actually asked:
Your DOB (date of birth)
He had to write it down on paper.
Things went smoothly afterwards.
This week's ASL video in youtube
THESE DEAF-WARNING TRAFFIC SIGNS
Many of us see these “Deaf Child” signs while
driving our cars.
Are there really deaf children around? In one
Maryland neighborhood, a “Deaf Child” sign was
posted when the deaf child was about 3 or 4 years
old. That was about 30 years ago.
This sign is still there even though the
“deaf child” grew up to become an adult, graduated
from Gallaudet, got married and moved out to a
different neighborhood!
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
The National Court Reporters Association (NCRA) wraps up its 2018 annual
convention in New Orleans on August 5, which coincides with the
celebration of the Tricentennial of New Orleans, which carries the theme
“One Time in New Orleans” and encourages residents and visitors to write
their stories about their time in the city.
One of the highlights of this event was the presentation by keynote
speaker Lt. Gen. Russel L. Honore, who served as the commander of Joint
Task Force Katrina, during which time he became known as the “Category 5
General” for his striking leadership style in coordinating military relief
efforts in post-hurricane New Orleans.
Honore shared his military story for a special Veterans History Project
for the Library of Congress, and his story about his time in the city of
New Orleans was fascinating.
Since 2003, NCRA members, who volunteer their services, have worked with
the Library of Congress to record and transcribe the moving stories of
many U.S. war veterans, building a lasting legacy of the diverse group of
men and women who have served our nation.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Leonard House, gone; Yale House, gone; Pratt Cottage. gone;
and now this – Parsons House, to be gone. Old Clarke, no more;
new Clarke is the future.
The Clarke School for the Deaf campus, in Northampton, MA is
shrinking a bit by bit, by selling off these old houses. But
in return, the school is reinventing itself by establishing
“campus branches” at selected locations in USA.
The proposed sale of the Parsons House hit the news
this week.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
DeafDigest
Copyright 2018 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.
