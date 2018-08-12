DeafDigest Blue – August 12, 2018

attending auctions without interpreters

Top stories about the deaf:

Newfoundland and Labrador are part of the Maritimes

in the most easternly part of Canada. 911 services?

Good luck, said an advocate. Interpreting services?

Again, good luck, said this advocate. The count

shows only four certified ASL interpreters and

all of them live in one city. There is a waiting

list for their services. This issue was profiled

in a newspaper story.

In a newspaper story Virginia School for the Deaf

and Blind said that a priority among graduates

is to see that they find jobs.

Irene Taylor Brodsky is a “betweener” as she is

a Coda but also a mother of a deaf daughter.

She wrote an article profiling her life

in the New York Times.

Deaf women of Saskatoon are being given classes

in self-defense training.

A deaf activist has filed a complaint against

the Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital in

Canada for not setting up a visual display in

the waiting room to accommodate deaf patients.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF PARTNER NOT GETTING ALONG WITH HEARING PARTNER

Partnerships are like marriages. Some partners get

along with each other. Some don’t.

The same goes for deaf/hearing partnerships. During

the 1980’s a deaf partner did not get along with the

hearing partners and this partnership broke up.

For a while after the break up, the deaf person got

no sales. He was puzzled but found out that the ex-partner

“stole” his sales when hearing customers used voice

telephone to place orders. The hearing partner knew

the old password and the old codes.

The deaf man had the password and the codes changed.

Suddenly his business went up.

for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

Lip reading tale

DeafDigest editor went to a pharmacy to get

his prescription refilled.

It was a different pharmacist; both DeafDigest

editor and the pharmacist didn’t know each other.

The pharmacist said something unlipreadable.

DeafDigest editor pulled out his drivers’ ID

thinking pharmacist was asking for identification.

The pharmacist actually asked:

Your DOB (date of birth)

He had to write it down on paper.

Things went smoothly afterwards.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

THESE DEAF-WARNING TRAFFIC SIGNS

Many of us see these “Deaf Child” signs while

driving our cars.

Are there really deaf children around? In one

Maryland neighborhood, a “Deaf Child” sign was

posted when the deaf child was about 3 or 4 years

old. That was about 30 years ago.

This sign is still there even though the

“deaf child” grew up to become an adult, graduated

from Gallaudet, got married and moved out to a

different neighborhood!

for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

The National Court Reporters Association (NCRA) wraps up its 2018 annual

convention in New Orleans on August 5, which coincides with the

celebration of the Tricentennial of New Orleans, which carries the theme

“One Time in New Orleans” and encourages residents and visitors to write

their stories about their time in the city.

One of the highlights of this event was the presentation by keynote

speaker Lt. Gen. Russel L. Honore, who served as the commander of Joint

Task Force Katrina, during which time he became known as the “Category 5

General” for his striking leadership style in coordinating military relief

efforts in post-hurricane New Orleans.

Honore shared his military story for a special Veterans History Project

for the Library of Congress, and his story about his time in the city of

New Orleans was fascinating.

Since 2003, NCRA members, who volunteer their services, have worked with

the Library of Congress to record and transcribe the moving stories of

many U.S. war veterans, building a lasting legacy of the diverse group of

men and women who have served our nation.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Leonard House, gone; Yale House, gone; Pratt Cottage. gone;

and now this – Parsons House, to be gone. Old Clarke, no more;

new Clarke is the future.

The Clarke School for the Deaf campus, in Northampton, MA is

shrinking a bit by bit, by selling off these old houses. But

in return, the school is reinventing itself by establishing

“campus branches” at selected locations in USA.

The proposed sale of the Parsons House hit the news

this week.

