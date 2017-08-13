DeafDigest Blue – August 13, 2017

Top stories about the deaf:

Artist Henry Raeburn (1756â€“1823)not deaf, painted

a “Boy and Rabbit” portrait. The boy in the picture

was deaf. This painting will be exhibited in

Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, Glascow,

Scotland for about six months.

University College London has always required

all students to take a foreign language course.

British Sign Language has now been accepted

as a foreign college requirement.

Vint Cerf, who is hard of hearing and considered

one of the Fathers of the Internet, is promoting

the InTheLimeLight Video Contest for Individuals with Disabilities. He is currently a special

advisor with Google.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

filed a lawsuit against Cutter Mazda of Honolulu

for discriminating against a deaf applicant seeking

employment with this automobile chain.

Taylor Swift is currently involved in a nasty

lawsuit. But she actually is not that nasty,

witness being victimized by a money-donation

prank that involved Willie Ross School for the Deaf. Once she realized it was a prank

several year ago, she reached out the school

and made a sizable donation!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

FIGHTING OR PLAYING?

We often see dogs rough it up with each other. Are they

fighting or playing? Hint â€“ look at dogâ€™s tails and jaws.

We often see hearing people â€œroughâ€ with each other.

Are they fighting or playing? Hearing people can tell by

listening to their voices â€“ angry voice or playful

voice.

We, the deaf, often cannot tell if it is playing or

fighting!

Lip reading tale

A hearing friend was introducing a friend to his deaf friend

The deaf person thought hearing person said:

This is Ape

The hearing person actually said:

This is Abe

This week’s ASL video in youtube

HIRING A CONSULTANT IN A MOVIE FOR NOTHING

From time to time Hollywood people hire Deaf Consultant

to work with directors and producers in a big filming

that involves a deaf actor.

And sometimes hiring the consultant is a waste of time

and waste of money.

Why? Because when filming is finished, the film editors

may cut out scenes that involve deaf actors!

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

The National Court Reporters Association (NCRA) is the organization that represents judicial reporters and broadcast and CART captioners across the country. Members of NCRA have been meeting at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, from August 10th through the 13th. The theme for the 2017 Annual Convention and Exposition is “Magic at your Fingertips!”

The largest annual gathering of court reporters, realtime captioners, scopists, legal videographers, trial presenters, and other legal services professionals, the convention and expo offers a wide range of continuing education seminars and social events. Highlights include the installation of NCRAâ€™s 2017-2018 Board of Directors, the winner of the Distinguished Service Award, the results of the national speed and realtime contests, the announcement of scholarship and grant recipients, and top-notch speakers addressing the topics and issues relevant to todayâ€™s court reporters, captioners, legal videographers, students, and school officials.

The schedule is jam-packed with educational sessions, the latest in new products and services showcased on the Expo Hall floor, and an array of networking opportunities that cannot be found anywhere else. There are also specialized programs for students and instructors, as well as a two-day Certified Realtime Captioner Workshop.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Kim Robinson, who is deaf, is campaigning

for a seat on the Nelson Marlborough District

Health Board, which is in Marlborough,

New Zealand.

He stands a chance of winning the election.

It is not because he is a polished politician,

nor because he is extremely knowledgeable on

health-related issues.

It may be because he is the only candidate

to have signed up for that seat! Election

officials expected about 10-12 candidates

to sign up. Yet, none of them did, except

for Kim.

Pretty much reminds DeafDigest editor

of a deaf man who won the election for a

minor office only because he was the

only candidate! It took place about

30 years ago.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

At the Olympics in London, it was reported that several

deaf individuals were hired as security guards, especially

in the Tower of London area.

