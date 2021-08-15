DeafDigest Blue – August 15, 2021

Blue Edition

http://deafdigest.com/

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 25th year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Employment ads web site:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/behind-deaf-back/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/video-japan/

This week’s ASL videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-employee-and-missing-file/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-research-difficulties/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

A deaf female athlete from India was not permitted

by the government to participate in the World Deaf

Track and Field Championships. Reason – she is the

only female in a group of 4 other male athletes.

Yes, activists are furious about it.

……..

A deaf person said he took his deafness for granted;

not really thinking about it. Then the mask made

him fully aware of his deafness!

……..

Are Deaf Actors and Stories Finally Breaking Through in Hollywood?

this is the big question right now

………..

A Center Moriches (Suffolk county, NY) boutique owner,

has allotted space in her boutique for ASL classes

for those that want to learn ASL. The owner,

Katie Goulding, is deaf.

……….

a tweet said:

I recently read about someone who is deaf and how other

people are surprised that they like music

that person is clueless. There are many deaf people that

love music and many musical events are interpreted

…………

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting

you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!

Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or

contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130

V/TTY or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html

For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

EVERYONE UPSET ABOUT A LOST FILE

A deaf person works in an office; he is the only

deaf person in the office. No one communicates with him.

One day, an important “file” was missing. Everyone in

the office got upset about it and they ran all over,

looking for that missing file; going through file cabinets;

going through “in and out” mailboxes; going through

piles of paperwork on all desks.

That deaf person happened to have that “missing”

file – but no one in the office asked him about it –

until about two hours later!

Why?

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-employee-and-missing-file/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Lip reading tale

try lipreading these two last names – Boyer and/or Poyer

possible or impossible?

It is impossible!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF HISTORY AND DEAF CULTURE RESEARCH IS VERY DIFFICULT

Is it easy to research Deaf History and Deaf Culture?

Just go to any library and find books on deafness? Just

go into any web site and google the word “deaf history”

Very difficult. Information in books and web site

is not enough. A deaf researcher must pick little

bits and pieces of information from as many as 15-20

different books or web sites and put them together.

It is the same as putting together 1,000 piece

jigsaw puzzle in one hour! It is impossible.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-research-difficulties/

note:

times have changed; googling the internet may have

made deaf research a bit easier, but it is not a

100 percent sure thing.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

As we continue to look at final consonants, we see that captioners write

the final “k” sound with the steno BG. They use their right middle finger

to depress the B and the ring finger to depress the G.

If the “k” sound is part of the blended “kt” sound as in the word “act,”

the captioner will then use the pinkie finger to depress the T. We have

seen that the pinkie finger depresses the final T, S, D, and Z, and

sometimes the captioner may get the D instead of the T, and an error could

be the result.

Some examples of this would be:

He was kind of rude and didn’t have very much tacked.

The strikers walked the picked line.

The rocked ship took off for the moon.

These should be read as:

He was kind of rude and didn’t have very much tact.

The strikers walked the picket line.

The rocket ship took off for the moon.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale

https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e

If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

DeafDigest also this edition to former New York

governor Hugh Carey, who departed us. Yes, he was

not deaf – but if it was not for him, there may be

no NTID on the RIT campus in Rochester, NY! As a

congressman in Washington, DC, he sponsored a bill

to create NTID.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

The task force reviewing the goals and mission of the

Utah Schools for the Deaf and the Blind recommended that

the agency move from Ogden to Salt Lake City and that

the advisory board be given more powers.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

Employment ads web site is at:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest

Copyright 2021 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-