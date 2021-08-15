DeafDigest Blue – August 15, 2021
Top stories about the deaf:
A deaf female athlete from India was not permitted
by the government to participate in the World Deaf
Track and Field Championships. Reason – she is the
only female in a group of 4 other male athletes.
Yes, activists are furious about it.
……..
A deaf person said he took his deafness for granted;
not really thinking about it. Then the mask made
him fully aware of his deafness!
……..
Are Deaf Actors and Stories Finally Breaking Through in Hollywood?
this is the big question right now
………..
A Center Moriches (Suffolk county, NY) boutique owner,
has allotted space in her boutique for ASL classes
for those that want to learn ASL. The owner,
Katie Goulding, is deaf.
……….
a tweet said:
I recently read about someone who is deaf and how other
people are surprised that they like music
that person is clueless. There are many deaf people that
love music and many musical events are interpreted
…………
Lip reading tale
try lipreading these two last names – Boyer and/or Poyer
possible or impossible?
It is impossible!
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
As we continue to look at final consonants, we see that captioners write
the final “k” sound with the steno BG. They use their right middle finger
to depress the B and the ring finger to depress the G.
If the “k” sound is part of the blended “kt” sound as in the word “act,”
the captioner will then use the pinkie finger to depress the T. We have
seen that the pinkie finger depresses the final T, S, D, and Z, and
sometimes the captioner may get the D instead of the T, and an error could
be the result.
Some examples of this would be:
He was kind of rude and didn’t have very much tacked.
The strikers walked the picked line.
The rocked ship took off for the moon.
These should be read as:
He was kind of rude and didn’t have very much tact.
The strikers walked the picket line.
The rocket ship took off for the moon.
Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale
https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e
If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,
please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
DeafDigest also this edition to former New York
governor Hugh Carey, who departed us. Yes, he was
not deaf – but if it was not for him, there may be
no NTID on the RIT campus in Rochester, NY! As a
congressman in Washington, DC, he sponsored a bill
to create NTID.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
The task force reviewing the goals and mission of the
Utah Schools for the Deaf and the Blind recommended that
the agency move from Ogden to Salt Lake City and that
the advisory board be given more powers.
