DeafDigest Blue – August 16, 2020

Top stories about the deaf:

An administrator of an interpreting agency

said that ASL interpreting is a profession,

where as many hearing people thought it is

a hobby or a personal interest.

……….

A deaf woman, that loves pizza, made this

complaint in a newspaper article – that she

patronized a pizza parlor for 35 years,

becoming acquainted with the long-time

owners. Come the new owners, she was treated

badly because of bad communications through

face mask. She will be taking her pizza

patronage at another pizza parlor.

………

The North Dakota capital has been spending

money to upgrade the legislative facilities.

It said money was spent to upgrade sound

systems for the hearing impaired. But nothing

was said about interpreters, captions, digital

displays and flashing signalers!

……..

Lufthansa Technik, a German aircraft manufacturer,

said they will be training two deaf people to

become tool mechanics.

……..

The new relay provider in Utah is Hamilton Relay.

DEAF MEMBER OF HEARING COLLEGE FRATERNITY

A deaf member of a hearing college fraternity

was given a new-member hazing.

He, and new members of hearing college fraternity

were blindfolded and dumped at a park, a long

distance away from their college campus.

During the car ride to the secret location,

the hearing frat members could communicate with

each other by voice. The deaf Frat member was

stuck – alone, blind and abandoned!

Lip reading tale

A deaf person thought an angry hearing man said:

Sip your lip

The angry hearing man actually said:

Zip your lip

5TH COUSINS DEAF FRIENDS DIDN’T KNOW ABOUT

Two Gallaudet friends were playing basketball

at the Gallaudet Field House.

One day one friend was wearing a sweatshirt with a

logo of a small town. The other friend looked at the

logo and was puzzled and asked few questions about it.

Then after they were chatting with each other, they

realized they were 5th cousins – they compared their

family trees and were shocked they were related!

Always a surprise with Deaf Family Trees.

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

A good thing to keep in mind as we’re reading through captioning errors is

that the final –S and final –T on the steno keyboard are by each other,

and they are both depressed by the little finger of the right hand by the

stenocaptioner. Because it is usually one of the weakest fingers for most

captioners, it accounts for a number of the captioning mistakes that you

may see.

If you see a word that would make more sense with a “t” rather than an “s”

at the end of a word or vice versa, you can mentally replace those

letters.

Some examples of this kind of error would be:

“He is known at the league’s best player.”

“It was hits last strikeout.”

“He threw a pat to the wide receiver.”

These should read:

“He is known as the league’s best player.”

“It was his last strikeout.”

“He threw a pass to the wide receiver.”

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

If a hearing shoplifter is violently tackled on the ground,

it is not front page news.

But if a deaf shoplifter is violently tackled on the ground,

it becomes international news within few minutes, thanks

to the internet and the video camera. This happened to a

deaf man, accused of shoplifting. He exited a store

in Los Angeles, unaware that the alarm went off and was

violently tackled by the security guard.

This episode has become a hot issue in the Deaf Community,

only because the security people did not know that the

captured person was deaf.

Did he shoplift or not? Computers that trigger the

store alarm may be malfunctioning! Or maybe not.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

The Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf has

announced that all interpreter evaluation

tests are being suspended for the time being.

Reason is to make sure criteria and credentialing

are made workable. Good news or bad news?

Probably bad news because we may be stuck

with uncertified interpreters!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

