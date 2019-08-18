DeafDigest Blue – August 18, 2019
Top stories about the deaf:
Deaf leaders in Trinidad and Tobago said that while
there have been much progress in deaf education,
public acceptance of sign language and rights
of the deaf, there is still much more that needs
to be done.
A 109 million dollar grant from US Department of
Commerce will go to 34 states and two tribal
nations to have their 911 systems upgraded.
That should make things easier for the deaf
when making these emergency 911 text calls.
A safety app used at Texas School for the Deaf
will alert everyone on the campus as to
dangers and issues that they should be aware of.
Dirk Hillard, who is deaf, has tossed in his
hat for the candidacy of the Davenport 8th Ward City
Council (Iowa). He is a Democrat and will be
competing against 4 other candidates.
Dr. Bethany Fiskum, who is deaf, is a pharmacist in
a Des Moines, Iowa pharmacy. She was written up in
a newspaper story.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week's ASL video in youtube
TINNITUS: A CHOICE
In Scotland few years ago, a hearing woman was
suffering from tinnitus.
It is a stubborn ringing of noise in a person’s
head that almost never stops.
The doctor told the woman that she had a choice –
to have an operation to cure tinnitus but to become
deaf for good or to ignore the operation and suffer
tinnitus for life but to remain hearing.
An awful choice!
This week's ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/tinnitus-to-be-deaf-or-hearing/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Lip reading tale
In Maine, a deaf friend was chatting with a hearing
friend.
The deaf person thought the hearing friend said:
I live in Stanford
The hearing friend actually said:
I live in Sanford
note:
Sanford is Maine’s 7th largest city
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week's ASL video in youtube
NEWSPAPER REPORTERS ALWAYS WRONG ABOUT HEARING LOSS
We often read in the newspapers such as “80 percent
hearing loss” or “50 percent hearing loss” etc.
This is not correct. No such a thing as a hearing
loss in percentages.
Hearing loss is measured in decibels, not in
percentages.
We almost never read in the newspapers “80dB
hearing loss” or “50dB hearing loss” etc.
This week's ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/hearing-loss-not-in-percentages/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
Members of the National Court Reporters Association (NCRA), the country’s
leading organization representing stenographic court reporters,
captioners, and legal videographers, have been meeting this week at the
2019 Convention & Expo taking place August 15th through the 18th at the
Hyatt Regency in Denver, Colorado.
Court reporters and captioners rely on the latest in technology to use
stenographic machines to capture the spoken word and translate it into
written text in realtime. These professionals work both in and out of the
courtroom recording legal cases and depositions, providing live captioning
of events, and assisting members of the deaf and hard-of-hearing
communities with gaining access to information, entertainment, educational
opportunities, and more.
Because people in the broadcast television industry and the business world
still continue to need our services, some captioning and remote CART has
been provided from hotel rooms in the Hyatt Regency in Denver, where the
convention is taking place.
So after you’ve watched your favorite live television show this week, you
might wonder where that captioner was. Could he or she have been in a
hotel room looking out over the Rocky Mountains?
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
DeafDigest also dedicates this edition to
Doris Jane Grieve, who departed us this week.
She was also a long time volunteer with
the National Association of the Deaf.
And what made it so interesting about her
was that she was an oralist; her knowledge of signs
was barely adequate, yet it did not prevent her from
volunteering, and being valued volunteer, at the
NAD, which always advocated ASL.
She needed no supervision from anyone; she would
come to the office on a regular basis and jump into
chores that she knew that had to be done, even when
she came back to town from month-long vacations!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
DeafDigest dedicates this edition to Kathleen
Ollerenshaw, a deaf British woman who departed
us at the age of 101. She was one of British’s
leading mathematicians. Plus she served as
Lord Mayor of Manchester and an advisor on
education to Margaret Thatcher’s government.
She functioned as a hearing person and did not
know British Sign Language.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
