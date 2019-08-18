DeafDigest Blue – August 18, 2019

Top stories about the deaf:

Deaf leaders in Trinidad and Tobago said that while

there have been much progress in deaf education,

public acceptance of sign language and rights

of the deaf, there is still much more that needs

to be done.

A 109 million dollar grant from US Department of

Commerce will go to 34 states and two tribal

nations to have their 911 systems upgraded.

That should make things easier for the deaf

when making these emergency 911 text calls.

A safety app used at Texas School for the Deaf

will alert everyone on the campus as to

dangers and issues that they should be aware of.

Dirk Hillard, who is deaf, has tossed in his

hat for the candidacy of the Davenport 8th Ward City

Council (Iowa). He is a Democrat and will be

competing against 4 other candidates.

Dr. Bethany Fiskum, who is deaf, is a pharmacist in

a Des Moines, Iowa pharmacy. She was written up in

a newspaper story.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

TINNITUS: A CHOICE

In Scotland few years ago, a hearing woman was

suffering from tinnitus.

It is a stubborn ringing of noise in a person’s

head that almost never stops.

The doctor told the woman that she had a choice –

to have an operation to cure tinnitus but to become

deaf for good or to ignore the operation and suffer

tinnitus for life but to remain hearing.

An awful choice!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/tinnitus-to-be-deaf-or-hearing/

Lip reading tale

In Maine, a deaf friend was chatting with a hearing

friend.

The deaf person thought the hearing friend said:

I live in Stanford

The hearing friend actually said:

I live in Sanford

note:

Sanford is Maine’s 7th largest city

This week’s ASL video in youtube

NEWSPAPER REPORTERS ALWAYS WRONG ABOUT HEARING LOSS

We often read in the newspapers such as “80 percent

hearing loss” or “50 percent hearing loss” etc.

This is not correct. No such a thing as a hearing

loss in percentages.

Hearing loss is measured in decibels, not in

percentages.

We almost never read in the newspapers “80dB

hearing loss” or “50dB hearing loss” etc.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/hearing-loss-not-in-percentages/

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

Members of the National Court Reporters Association (NCRA), the country’s

leading organization representing stenographic court reporters,

captioners, and legal videographers, have been meeting this week at the

2019 Convention & Expo taking place August 15th through the 18th at the

Hyatt Regency in Denver, Colorado.

Court reporters and captioners rely on the latest in technology to use

stenographic machines to capture the spoken word and translate it into

written text in realtime. These professionals work both in and out of the

courtroom recording legal cases and depositions, providing live captioning

of events, and assisting members of the deaf and hard-of-hearing

communities with gaining access to information, entertainment, educational

opportunities, and more.

Because people in the broadcast television industry and the business world

still continue to need our services, some captioning and remote CART has

been provided from hotel rooms in the Hyatt Regency in Denver, where the

convention is taking place.

So after you’ve watched your favorite live television show this week, you

might wonder where that captioner was. Could he or she have been in a

hotel room looking out over the Rocky Mountains?

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

DeafDigest also dedicates this edition to

Doris Jane Grieve, who departed us this week.

She was also a long time volunteer with

the National Association of the Deaf.

And what made it so interesting about her

was that she was an oralist; her knowledge of signs

was barely adequate, yet it did not prevent her from

volunteering, and being valued volunteer, at the

NAD, which always advocated ASL.

She needed no supervision from anyone; she would

come to the office on a regular basis and jump into

chores that she knew that had to be done, even when

she came back to town from month-long vacations!

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

DeafDigest dedicates this edition to Kathleen

Ollerenshaw, a deaf British woman who departed

us at the age of 101. She was one of British’s

leading mathematicians. Plus she served as

Lord Mayor of Manchester and an advisor on

education to Margaret Thatcher’s government.

She functioned as a hearing person and did not

know British Sign Language.

