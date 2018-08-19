DeafDigest Blue – August 19, 2018

Barry's collections of past articles (with today's update)

deaf manager, fast food restaurant

Saturday's Deaf Picture for your surprise

Top stories about the deaf:

Discover Video has added the captioning capability

to its videos, saying this capability is automatic.

Not sure what automatic means – professional

captioning services or voice recognition captioning.

If it is the latter, then we will see captioning

mistakes.

The Corpus Christi Deaf Community is upset about

deaf teachers not being provided with interpreters

in the classrooms. They have called for an

emergency town hall meeting to deal with this issue.

The Pawtucket (RI) city council has designated the month of

September as the Deaf Awareness Month.

Virginia prison authorities found a cell phone in the

cell of a deaf-blind inmate, and wanted to transfer

him to a higher security facility. The inmate is

protesting, saying the cell phone was planted inside

the cell and that he could never be able to use it

because of his deafness.

The College of Southern Nevada (a 2-year college)

graduated its first class of ASL interpreters.

opportunities for deaf writer, content editor and international signs signer

international signs signer

learn more about SSP services in Pennsylvania

Healthbridges is a website designed to raise awareness about

resources for people who are Deaf, DeafBlind or Hard of hearing

and for Professionals who work with these communities

This week's ASL video in youtube

A DEAF CHILD FROM A VERY SMALL TOWN

Many small towns have deaf children.

When a child is deaf, this becomes a problem

with the parents and with the education

people.

The choices are:

1. send the child to a residential school

2. hire a full time interpreter for him in hearing school

3. hire a full time teacher for him in hearing school

4. family to move to a big city where deaf schools

are located.

Always a difficult decision to make.

for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

Lip reading tale

In a camp of deaf and hearing kids, a deaf

kid was chatting with a hearing kid.

The deaf kid thought the hearing kid asked:

What germ are you in school?

The hearing kid actually asked:

What term are you in school?

This week's ASL video in youtube

BEST OR WORST ACTOR?

Many years ago people said the world’s best actor

was John Barrymore.

Again, people said he was the world’s worst actor!

Why?

Barrymore could act very well in silent movies,

but could not act well with talkie movies!

We have wished we had a deaf actor that was much

better than Barrymore during silent movie years!

for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

“One of our speakers at the event today will be speaking Spanish. Can you

produce English captions for the entire audience?”

When asked that question at the spur of the moment, a CART captioner may

feel totally overwhelmed.

Although it is possible for a CART captioner to be bilingual, it is not a

requirement for the job. A few CART captioners may be fluent enough in a

foreign language to be able to translate what is being said in another

language into English before writing it on the steno machine, but there

are not very many.

You may want to check with the company providing CART well in advance of

the assignment and see if they do have any bilingual people they can

contact to take this job.

However, the way that a situation like this would usually be handled is

that, in addition to a CART captioner, a Spanish interpreter would also

need to be hired. As the interpreter translates what is said into English,

the CART captioner would then be able to take down whatever is said in

English.

Some people look at CART captioners as machines and assume that they can

write anything that is being said, no matter what language it is in. That

is not true. CART captioners need to be fluent in whatever language or

languages they will be providing captions for.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

How bad is shortage of interpreters at mainstreamed

programs?

Pretty much bad as far as deaf students in

Portsmouth, New Hampshire are concerned. They are

being forced to transfer to different schools because

of shortage of interpreters at their old schools.

The students are protesting the transfers. Will

the school district listen to them?

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Secretary of State Kerry has supported the United

Nations’ Convention on the Rights of Persons with

Disabilities, saying it is the same as our own ADA.

