DeafDigest Blue – August 2, 2020

Blue Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Employment ads web site:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

This week’s ASL videos in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

Academy Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer and the Ruderman

Family Foundation both are now pushing for Hollywood to cast

deaf actors in future films. As always, the question remains –

will Hollywood listen? DeafDigest does not want token deaf

actors!

……….

Deaf unemployment rate vs Hearing unemployment rate?

Sadly, the Deaf rate is higher than Hearing rate

according to a national survey.

………

A web site on legal issues said that interpreters,

specializing in legal, financial, or medical

matters must be provided within a reasonably

timely manner. But what it? A matter of waiting

a day or few days or a week? Again, another issue

for attorneys and judges to agree (or disagree)

on it!

……..

A deaf activist in Jamaica was upset that his deaf

friends have made Sign Language acceptance as

national language as a priority over other needs

such as employment, education, social services,

interpreters.

……..

There was a story that YouTube is stopping its

community captions that would have helped the

deaf understand the videos.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting

you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!

Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or

contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130

For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

WHOLE FOODS POLICY

Whole Foods supermarket has a great policy.

Their dining area, for people that eat their

buffet meals, has many TV sets.

All of their TV sets are captioned at all

times.

DeafDigest editor learned that it was a

Whole Foods policy.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Lip reading tale

A hearing realtor was showing a deaf client a house.

The deaf client thought the realtor said:

This is a bigger house

The realtor actually said:

This is a better house

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF JOGGERS AND HEARING JOGGERS

What is the difference between a deaf jogger

and a hearing jogger?

The deaf jogger just goes out of his house

and jogs on the streets. Very simple.

Hearing jogger is different. They worry

about the music and struggle with selection of

music songs on their smartphones while jogging.

Not very simple!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

Most people reading this newsletter are probably aware of this, but many

people still do not know that the vast majority of realtime captioning on

television is done by people who are using the skills of a court reporter.

The National Court Reporters Association (NCRA) is the organization that

represents judicial reporters and broadcast and CART captioners across the

country.

NCRA in-person national conventions have been occurring almost every year

since the first one was held in 1899. However, due to the current

situation with COVID-19, an in-person meeting will not be held this year.

NCRA Connect 2020, the Association’s first-ever virtual conference that

will feature live events, is coming virtually this August 7th through the

9th, offering nearly three days of continuing education, vendor

presentations, and networking opportunities.

Participants will have access to a variety of informative and interesting

educational sessions, a dynamic keynote presentation, and numerous

networking opportunities packed with fun, games, and prizes, and much

more. Members are invited to pull up a chair, a couch, or whatever their

choice of seating may be these days and get ready to enjoy the conference

from the comfort of their homes.

A Literary Lockdown Realtime Contest will be held to showcase the talents

of some of the best steno writers in our business.

The news broadcasts that you regularly watch may be captioned by

captioners attending this event. Some of these captioners may be working

from their home offices between the seminar sessions while they are

attending the conference this week.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale

If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Did the Baseball Hall of Fame committee improve the chances

of Dummy Hoy’s induction in the future?

The rules have been changed. There will be three new categories;

Pre-Integration (1871-1946), Golden (1947-1972) and Expansion

(starting in 1973).

There will be a list of candidates in each category, and Hoy’s

category will have 10 candidates every year.

In the past, the Old Timers was one big category with Hoy having

to compete against most recent old timers. Hopefully not any more.

note:

bottom line, 10 years later – Hoy is still not being

elected to the hall

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

University of Toledo will be offering a degree major

in Disability Studies. How much of the deaf and of

the deafness are included in this new major, DeafDigest

does not know.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

Employment ads web site is at:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest

Copyright 2020 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-