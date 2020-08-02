DeafDigest Blue – August 2, 2020
Top stories about the deaf:
Academy Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer and the Ruderman
Family Foundation both are now pushing for Hollywood to cast
deaf actors in future films. As always, the question remains –
will Hollywood listen? DeafDigest does not want token deaf
actors!
……….
Deaf unemployment rate vs Hearing unemployment rate?
Sadly, the Deaf rate is higher than Hearing rate
according to a national survey.
………
A web site on legal issues said that interpreters,
specializing in legal, financial, or medical
matters must be provided within a reasonably
timely manner. But what it? A matter of waiting
a day or few days or a week? Again, another issue
for attorneys and judges to agree (or disagree)
on it!
……..
A deaf activist in Jamaica was upset that his deaf
friends have made Sign Language acceptance as
national language as a priority over other needs
such as employment, education, social services,
interpreters.
……..
There was a story that YouTube is stopping its
community captions that would have helped the
deaf understand the videos.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
WHOLE FOODS POLICY
Whole Foods supermarket has a great policy.
Their dining area, for people that eat their
buffet meals, has many TV sets.
All of their TV sets are captioned at all
times.
DeafDigest editor learned that it was a
Whole Foods policy.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Lip reading tale
A hearing realtor was showing a deaf client a house.
The deaf client thought the realtor said:
This is a bigger house
The realtor actually said:
This is a better house
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DEAF JOGGERS AND HEARING JOGGERS
What is the difference between a deaf jogger
and a hearing jogger?
The deaf jogger just goes out of his house
and jogs on the streets. Very simple.
Hearing jogger is different. They worry
about the music and struggle with selection of
music songs on their smartphones while jogging.
Not very simple!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
Most people reading this newsletter are probably aware of this, but many
people still do not know that the vast majority of realtime captioning on
television is done by people who are using the skills of a court reporter.
The National Court Reporters Association (NCRA) is the organization that
represents judicial reporters and broadcast and CART captioners across the
country.
NCRA in-person national conventions have been occurring almost every year
since the first one was held in 1899. However, due to the current
situation with COVID-19, an in-person meeting will not be held this year.
NCRA Connect 2020, the Association’s first-ever virtual conference that
will feature live events, is coming virtually this August 7th through the
9th, offering nearly three days of continuing education, vendor
presentations, and networking opportunities.
Participants will have access to a variety of informative and interesting
educational sessions, a dynamic keynote presentation, and numerous
networking opportunities packed with fun, games, and prizes, and much
more. Members are invited to pull up a chair, a couch, or whatever their
choice of seating may be these days and get ready to enjoy the conference
from the comfort of their homes.
A Literary Lockdown Realtime Contest will be held to showcase the talents
of some of the best steno writers in our business.
The news broadcasts that you regularly watch may be captioned by
captioners attending this event. Some of these captioners may be working
from their home offices between the seminar sessions while they are
attending the conference this week.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Did the Baseball Hall of Fame committee improve the chances
of Dummy Hoy’s induction in the future?
The rules have been changed. There will be three new categories;
Pre-Integration (1871-1946), Golden (1947-1972) and Expansion
(starting in 1973).
There will be a list of candidates in each category, and Hoy’s
category will have 10 candidates every year.
In the past, the Old Timers was one big category with Hoy having
to compete against most recent old timers. Hopefully not any more.
note:
bottom line, 10 years later – Hoy is still not being
elected to the hall
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
University of Toledo will be offering a degree major
in Disability Studies. How much of the deaf and of
the deafness are included in this new major, DeafDigest
does not know.
