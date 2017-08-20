DeafDigest Blue – August 20, 2017

Blue Edition

Barry Strassler, Editor

http://deafdigest.com – updated every Monday

America’s Unique Deaf Stories; subscription

at no cost to you

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 21st year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and

click on subscribe and follow the screen

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)

Employment ads web site is at:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-not-hear-fighting-voices/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-actors-cut-out-of-movies/

This week’s ASL videos in youtube http://deafdigest.com/videos/white-captions-perfect-for-deaf-low-vision/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/interpreter-for-deaf-video-or-in-person/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest welcomes unique deafnews tips;

mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

sources of unique deafnews are never revealed; always

confidential

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— CDI’s, few facts http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Saturday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise

http://deafdigest.com/british-deaf-friendly-apartments-proposal/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

An activist posted on a blog saying that

fund raising, on behalf of deaf service

agencies, generates unwanted public

sympathy on the deaf!

A petition has been started by the deaf of

New Zealand to urge the television network

to add interpreters for political candidate

debates.

The Rwanda National Union of the Deaf is

asking that the government make Sign

Language an official language.

ACLU of Nebraska filed a lawsuit accusing

prisons of not providing deaf inmates with

their accommodation needs.

For many years the Walker Foundation raised money for

the South Carolina School for the Deaf and Blind.

This function will still continue, but under a

different name – the SCSDB Foundation. A

spokesperson said the name change reflects

school’s expanded relationship with donors

and community organizations.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV â€“ for the phone!

Captions are provided by a free service, no monthly fees or contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html

For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening devices we offer, email: mailto:sales@weitbrecht.com

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone â€“ See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

http://deafdigest.com (updated every Monday)

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates

Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD

(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)

Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or

are deaf

more information:

http://www.drrattner.com/our-team/meet-our-team/

to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:

http://www.drrattner.com/contact/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A REASON FOR WHITE OR YELLOW CAPTIONS

A director of a state commission for the deaf told

DeafDigest editor last week that there is a reason for

white or yellow captions.

He said that deaf people with low vision prefer white

or yellow captions.

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/white-captions-perfect-for-deaf-low-vision/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Lip reading tale

A deaf friend was chatting with a hearing friend

The deaf friend thought hearing person said:

I don’t like bark. He is a troublemaker

The hearing person actually said:

I don’t like Mark. He is a troublemaker

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

VIDEO INTERPRETER OR INTERPRETER IN PERSON?

Sometimes deaf people use video interpreters.

Sometimes deaf people use interpreters in person.

Why sometimes video and sometimes in person?

All depends.

With a video interpreter, a deaf person cannot

try to depend on him to help him with other things.

But with an in-person interpreter, some deaf people

are tempted to ask him to help him with other

things.

Both video and in-person interpreters are not

supposed to â€œhelpâ€ the deaf person â€“ just interpret

and nothing else!

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/interpreter-for-deaf-video-or-in-person/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

It is the beginning of a new school year, and many CART captioners are beginning new assignments. Some students are using CART for the very first time.

Once again, “CART” stands for “Communication Access Realtime Translation.”

Many students and professors will be curious about this service. If a student is comfortable disclosing his or her use of CART to the rest of the class, it is an opportunity to explain what CART is to people who have never seen CART.

Before using CART in the classroom, everyone involved should have a solid understanding of what will take place. These are a couple questions that need to be answered: Will I be using remote CART or onsite CART? Will I be provided note files of the classes by the CART captioner?

Before the school year begins, it is sometimes a good idea to have someone from the disabilities services office, the CART captioner, and the user of CART services sit down and discuss everyone’s expectations.

The disabilities services office will expect the user to notify the CART captioner promptly if the user is not able to attend class for some reason. The user will expect the CART captioner to show up on time and ready to provide services.

CART users should realize that the CART captioners will be blocking out the time periods for their classes for the entire semester. If a CART user cancels the captioner’s services by deciding he or she no longer needs services or by dropping a class, the CART captioner may have already turned down other assignments and may be losing that income.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

for Special Notes, go to the bottom of the Gold section

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Did Alexander Graham Bell Association for the Deaf

and Hard of Hearing experience a reincarnation?

No, but its announcement of Alexander Graham

as the new Executive Director seemed like it because

of the similarity of these names. To be fair, the

middle initial of the new person is T. (Alexander

T. Graham).

Another question – does the new executive director

have background in deafness? No, but his background

is in administration of non-profits.

Different backgrounds but with nearly-similar

names, interesting.

note:

he is no longer at the helm at AgBell

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

For years a regular stethoscope has been a problem for

deaf physicians. From time to time there have been

modifications that have helped the deaf physicians

use the stethoscope. The latest modification comes

in two pieces – an electronic scope that would download

the results into a computer. The second is an option,

a headset gear attached to the stethoscope. Cost is

nearly $600, as contrasted to $250.00 for the best

model on the market. Expensive to be a deaf doctor?

Sort of!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and

click on subscribe and follow the screen

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)

Employment ads web site is at:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest

Copyright 2017 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

DeafDigest conditions and terms

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-digest-conditions-and-terms/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section is at:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

All new jobs will be immediately posted in

that section