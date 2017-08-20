DeafDigest Blue – August 20, 2017

Blue Edition
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-not-hear-fighting-voices/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-actors-cut-out-of-movies/
This week’s ASL videos in youtube http://deafdigest.com/videos/white-captions-perfect-for-deaf-low-vision/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/interpreter-for-deaf-video-or-in-person/
Barry's collections of past articles (with today's update)
— CDI's, few facts
— CDI’s, few facts http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
Top stories about the deaf:
An activist posted on a blog saying that
fund raising, on behalf of deaf service
agencies, generates unwanted public
sympathy on the deaf!
A petition has been started by the deaf of
New Zealand to urge the television network
to add interpreters for political candidate
debates.
The Rwanda National Union of the Deaf is
asking that the government make Sign
Language an official language.
ACLU of Nebraska filed a lawsuit accusing
prisons of not providing deaf inmates with
their accommodation needs.
For many years the Walker Foundation raised money for
the South Carolina School for the Deaf and Blind.
This function will still continue, but under a
different name – the SCSDB Foundation. A
spokesperson said the name change reflects
school’s expanded relationship with donors
and community organizations.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A REASON FOR WHITE OR YELLOW CAPTIONS
A director of a state commission for the deaf told
DeafDigest editor last week that there is a reason for
white or yellow captions.
He said that deaf people with low vision prefer white
or yellow captions.
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/white-captions-perfect-for-deaf-low-vision/
Lip reading tale
A deaf friend was chatting with a hearing friend
The deaf friend thought hearing person said:
I don’t like bark. He is a troublemaker
The hearing person actually said:
I don’t like Mark. He is a troublemaker
This week’s ASL video in youtube
VIDEO INTERPRETER OR INTERPRETER IN PERSON?
Sometimes deaf people use video interpreters.
Sometimes deaf people use interpreters in person.
Why sometimes video and sometimes in person?
All depends.
With a video interpreter, a deaf person cannot
try to depend on him to help him with other things.
But with an in-person interpreter, some deaf people
are tempted to ask him to help him with other
things.
Both video and in-person interpreters are not
supposed to â€œhelpâ€ the deaf person â€“ just interpret
and nothing else!
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/interpreter-for-deaf-video-or-in-person/
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
It is the beginning of a new school year, and many CART captioners are beginning new assignments. Some students are using CART for the very first time.
Once again, “CART” stands for “Communication Access Realtime Translation.”
Many students and professors will be curious about this service. If a student is comfortable disclosing his or her use of CART to the rest of the class, it is an opportunity to explain what CART is to people who have never seen CART.
Before using CART in the classroom, everyone involved should have a solid understanding of what will take place. These are a couple questions that need to be answered: Will I be using remote CART or onsite CART? Will I be provided note files of the classes by the CART captioner?
Before the school year begins, it is sometimes a good idea to have someone from the disabilities services office, the CART captioner, and the user of CART services sit down and discuss everyone’s expectations.
The disabilities services office will expect the user to notify the CART captioner promptly if the user is not able to attend class for some reason. The user will expect the CART captioner to show up on time and ready to provide services.
CART users should realize that the CART captioners will be blocking out the time periods for their classes for the entire semester. If a CART user cancels the captioner’s services by deciding he or she no longer needs services or by dropping a class, the CART captioner may have already turned down other assignments and may be losing that income.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Did Alexander Graham Bell Association for the Deaf
and Hard of Hearing experience a reincarnation?
No, but its announcement of Alexander Graham
as the new Executive Director seemed like it because
of the similarity of these names. To be fair, the
middle initial of the new person is T. (Alexander
T. Graham).
Another question – does the new executive director
have background in deafness? No, but his background
is in administration of non-profits.
Different backgrounds but with nearly-similar
names, interesting.
note:
he is no longer at the helm at AgBell
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
For years a regular stethoscope has been a problem for
deaf physicians. From time to time there have been
modifications that have helped the deaf physicians
use the stethoscope. The latest modification comes
in two pieces – an electronic scope that would download
the results into a computer. The second is an option,
a headset gear attached to the stethoscope. Cost is
nearly $600, as contrasted to $250.00 for the best
model on the market. Expensive to be a deaf doctor?
Sort of!
