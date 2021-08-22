DeafDigest Blue – August 22, 2021

Blue Edition

http://deafdigest.com/

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 25th year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Employment ads web site:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-employee-and-missing-file/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-research-difficulties/

This week’s ASL videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-hate-this-boss/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/oral-deaf-asl-deaf-communications/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

Derek Wrigley, a deaf Australian architect/designer,

passed away. He was praised for being the best in

both skills, and was awarded Order of Australia Medal

and a life fellowship with the Design Institute of

Australia. He functioned as a hearing person, knowing

no sign language.

……..

Is there such a thing as ASL bicycle rack?

There is one in Frederick, MD which honors

Maryland SD and the huge Deaf Community.

And a new one is coming up in Franklin,

Indiana.

……..

An activist said Federal Government has 17,000

deaf employees.

A fact or an exaggeration?

Do not know.

………..

Eamon McDevitt family has asked for an official

apology from the British government. Eamon, who

was deaf, was shot and killed on August 18, 1971.

He was standing around, minding his own business

when he was shot in Northern Ireland, near the

border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

So far, the British government has refused to

apologize.

……….

Glennis Matthews has become the new CEO

of the Learning Center for the Deaf.

…………

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting

you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!

Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or

contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130

V/TTY or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html

For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

HE ANGRY HEARING BOSS

Deaf people hate this hearing boss. He is an

immigrant with zero understanding of American

culture and American customs and American

manners.

He cannot communicate with the deaf; he hates

to write notes. When he is angry, often over

“nothing” issues, his face gets red, his lips

are locked, and his fists are also locked.

Why was he hired if he cannot communicate

with the deaf?

Because he is a MIT graduate with a “long”

list of accomplishments, and without thinking,

the agency hired him.

A day after he was hired, it was too late

to fire him!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-hate-this-boss/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Lip reading tale

Try lipreading two words – sing and zing.

Impossible? Yes.

Zing is a phrase that emphasizes “feeling so

great”

Had to google to look up that word – zing as

it is rarely used these days by writers.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

ORAL DEAF OWNER OF TTY STORE WAS LUCKY

DeafDigest editor, years ago in early 1980’s, was visiting

San Francisco. He visited a friend who owned his own TTY store.

That friend was a strong oralist who did not understand ASL

and could not even understand simple gestures. Even worse,

his lips were very difficult to read.

During the visit, a deaf man, that used ASL, wanted to buy

a TTY. The oral owner and the ASL person could not communicate

with each other. DeafDigest editor, seeing everything, stepped in

to serve as “oral & ASL” interpreter for both men. It was

successful since deaf man bought a TTY and the oral man was

able to sell a TTY.

Whew, it was not easy!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/oral-deaf-asl-deaf-communications/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

We have been looking at how stenocaptioners write final consonant sounds.

A stenocaptioner uses the right ring finger to depress the final L key. We

have seen that the pinkie finger depresses a number of keys, one of them

being the final T key.

There are times when a captioner intends to write the blended “-lt” sound,

and that captioner may not depress the final T key hard enough to make

contact on their steno machine. In that case, an error could be the

result.

Some examples of this would be:

They wondered whose fall it was that the accident happened.

The doctor had him till his head back.

The insect bite caused a red well to appear.

These should be read as:

They wondered whose fault it was that the accident happened.

The doctor had him tilt his head back.

The insect bite caused a red welt to appear.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale

https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e

If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

What are the hot issues among interpreters? State

certification issues – especially in Michigan

and in Washington, DC. Another is interpreters needing

to know how to work with CI students. These topics

were bandied around at the recent RID Conference.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

The Deaf & Hearing Impaired Services, Farmington, Michigan,

is hoping to launch the nation’s 18th deaf senior citizens

housing unit. This agency is now busy raising funds to make

this venture possible.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

Employment ads web site is at:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest

Copyright 2021 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-