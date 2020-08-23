DeafDigest Blue – August 23, 2020
This week's ASL videos in youtube:
Top stories about the deaf:
How did an owner of an interpreting agency
get started?
In a newspaper interview, the owner said:
It was for the fun of it as I thought it
would be so.
note:
if the agency provides great interpreters,
then great! If not, then sigh!
The New York Central Park is getting deaf-friendly
thanks to multimedia digital guide, an app that
includes ASL.
The Nebraska legislative body passed LB 965, which
requires state Department of Education to work
together with Nebraska Commission for the Deaf
and Hard of Hearing to provide appropriate
services for deaf and hard of hearing
children.
Cochlear Ltd (Australia) lost a patent infringement
lawsuit that was fought in USA. As a result, the
company’s earnings dropped.
A clothing store, called Afaf couture, in Oman
is owned and operated by a deaf woman. She
sells clothing on-line instead of operating
a brick and mortar store.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
PEOPLE EXCITED ABOUT SIGN LANGUAGE FAST FOOD PEOPLE
DeafDigest is puzzled. For many years he went
to Starbucks, McDonalds and other fast food
places. From time to time a hearing worker, knowing
sign language, would communicate with him.
No big deal! Yet, more and more newspaper
stories are written about Sign Language workers
at Starbucks, Chick-fil-A use sign language
with deaf customers.
Very amazing or no big deal?
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
Lip reading tale
A hearing employee in an office asked a deaf
employee for a favor.
The deaf employee thought the hearing employee asked:
Could you please pick up a cream of paper for me?
The hearing employee actually asked:
Could you please pick up a ream of paper for me?
This week’s ASL video in youtube
WHITE OR BLACK CAPTIONS
At home, our captions are often black, because it
is easy to read.
At many bars and restaurants the captions are either
white or yellow. Why?
Possibly because hearing people, watching TV are bothered
by black captions but not bothered by light color captions.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
As we think about reading through captioning errors, we should be aware
that stenocaptioners write phonetically on their keyboard. A computer
matches the steno strokes that the captioner writes with words and phrases
that the captioner has previously input into their dictionary. Then the
computer translates the steno into English as best as it can.
Sometimes erroneous and even amusing translations occur when a word or
phrase has not yet been inputted into a captioner’s dictionary. Some
examples of this would be:
He was an amazing gymnast and a crow bat.
She thought she would use fee breeze to get the smell out of the
furniture.
He said, “Rap pun sell, let down your hair.”
These should read:
He was an amazing gymnast and acrobat.
She thought she would use Febreze to get the smell out of the furniture.
He said, “Rapunzel, let down your hair.”
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
The Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf has
purchased Lourdesmont school campus, while at the
same time the state was selling the Scranton school
campus.
The move to the new campus has already began.
note:
The move has been very successful
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Zandisile Khobeni, a deaf man in South Africa,
applied for subsidized housing in 2011. His
application was approved and he was put on
a waiting list. Four years later, he is still
waiting, unaware that a bureaucrat pulled his
name off the waiting list! Activists are
very angry about it.
DeafDigest
Copyright 2020 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.
