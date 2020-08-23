DeafDigest Blue – August 23, 2020

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year

How did an owner of an interpreting agency

get started?

In a newspaper interview, the owner said:

It was for the fun of it as I thought it

would be so.

if the agency provides great interpreters,

then great! If not, then sigh!

The New York Central Park is getting deaf-friendly

thanks to multimedia digital guide, an app that

includes ASL.

The Nebraska legislative body passed LB 965, which

requires state Department of Education to work

together with Nebraska Commission for the Deaf

and Hard of Hearing to provide appropriate

services for deaf and hard of hearing

children.

Cochlear Ltd (Australia) lost a patent infringement

lawsuit that was fought in USA. As a result, the

company’s earnings dropped.

A clothing store, called Afaf couture, in Oman

is owned and operated by a deaf woman. She

sells clothing on-line instead of operating

a brick and mortar store.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

PEOPLE EXCITED ABOUT SIGN LANGUAGE FAST FOOD PEOPLE

DeafDigest is puzzled. For many years he went

to Starbucks, McDonalds and other fast food

places. From time to time a hearing worker, knowing

sign language, would communicate with him.

No big deal! Yet, more and more newspaper

stories are written about Sign Language workers

at Starbucks, Chick-fil-A use sign language

with deaf customers.

Very amazing or no big deal?

WHITE OR BLACK CAPTIONS

Lip reading tale

A hearing employee in an office asked a deaf

employee for a favor.

The deaf employee thought the hearing employee asked:

Could you please pick up a cream of paper for me?

The hearing employee actually asked:

Could you please pick up a ream of paper for me?

WHITE OR BLACK CAPTIONS

At home, our captions are often black, because it

is easy to read.

At many bars and restaurants the captions are either

white or yellow. Why?

Possibly because hearing people, watching TV are bothered

by black captions but not bothered by light color captions.

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

As we think about reading through captioning errors, we should be aware

that stenocaptioners write phonetically on their keyboard. A computer

matches the steno strokes that the captioner writes with words and phrases

that the captioner has previously input into their dictionary. Then the

computer translates the steno into English as best as it can.

Sometimes erroneous and even amusing translations occur when a word or

phrase has not yet been inputted into a captioner’s dictionary. Some

examples of this would be:

He was an amazing gymnast and a crow bat.

She thought she would use fee breeze to get the smell out of the

furniture.

He said, “Rap pun sell, let down your hair.”

These should read:

He was an amazing gymnast and acrobat.

She thought she would use Febreze to get the smell out of the furniture.

He said, “Rapunzel, let down your hair.”

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

The Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf has

purchased Lourdesmont school campus, while at the

same time the state was selling the Scranton school

campus.

The move to the new campus has already began.

The move has been very successful

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Zandisile Khobeni, a deaf man in South Africa,

applied for subsidized housing in 2011. His

application was approved and he was put on

a waiting list. Four years later, he is still

waiting, unaware that a bureaucrat pulled his

name off the waiting list! Activists are

very angry about it.

DeafDigest

Copyright 2020 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

