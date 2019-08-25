DeafDigest Blue – August 25, 2019

This week's ASL videos in youtube:

Ernest E. Garrett III, who is deaf and was a past

superintendent of Missouri School for the Deaf,

is the new Superintendent of the Louisiana Special

School District (SSD), of which Louisiana SD

is part of. His first day on the job is

September 3rd. This is great news as he is

fluent in ASL, a fact that some school

administrators couldn’t claim.

Top stories about the deaf:

A movie theater in Oklahoma City, popular for showing

weekly open captioned movies, shut down for good,

saddening the Deaf Community.

Deaf senior citizens of Australia have been

turned down on their request for interpreter

funds – for one reason – they are too old

to qualify for the National Disability Insurance

Plan. The deaf community is angry about it.

Deaf Australia chief executive Kyle Miers gave a

speech at the National Press Club, saying that

deaf people have been underserved in all aspects

of life.

Deaf visitors at the Chennai International Airport

(India) can order coffee at the Coffee Box while

waiting for their flights. The Coffee Box is

operated by an all-deaf staff.

Do not give money to deaf people that beg.

This is the message that the Ghana National

Association of the Deaf is telling the public.

Media Crew Opportunities – 2019

Deaflympics Winter Games

Italy December, 2019

H3 World TV, an international Deaf media organization produces and

streams TV programs using International Sign to worldwide viewing

audience. Our goal is to put Deaf communities everywhere on equal footing

through exchange of information and sharing of cultures.

We are seeking sports writers for its upcoming SportsDeaf TV news coverage

of Deaflympics Winter Games. We are seeking writers with sports writing

experiences, in English language, and preferably with media, captioning,

and/or social media experience.

Deaf Sports Writer

— Begins research now, until December

— Writes on specific topics suggested by writer or as assigned by producer

— Member of media team on-site in Italy

— Research, compile, write and edit exciting stories

— Transcribes signed dialogue and narration

— Travel to venues

— Research current events in the sport

— Makes contacts to obtain insider information or track sources

— Compile reports on players, teams and countries, background, history, profiles, etc

— Be able to dig deep for information not found elsewhere and analyze for successful content

— Verify all story content are both entertaining and factual and list sources

— Captions final videos prior to streaming, knowledge of International Sign (IS) is preferred

— Knowledge of social media tasks

Position starts now. Involves advance planning and research work. Can be

structured as paid Stipend, Internship or Academic/Community Service. We

cover the costs of travel to Italy, local transportation, shared

accommodations, meals, and per diems.

Online application – https://goo.gl/forms/DlqjD2lm6EhqiJ2l1 If you have

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A TAP ON DEAF SHOULDER

Deaf people are used to being tapped on the

shoulder – by other deaf people or by other

hearing people that want to call to attention.

Tapping on the shoulder is a strong part of

the Deaf Culture.

But tapping on the hearing shoulder is not

OK! Many hearing people object to being tapped

and they may think it is assault and battery.

Two different things – Deaf Shoulder and

Hearing Shoulder!

Lip reading tale

In Philadelphia, a hearing friend was chatting

with a deaf friend.

That deaf friend is not a baseball fan.

The deaf friend thought the hearing friend said:

Karpek is the greatest baseball player Phillies ever had

The hearing fan (who is a baseball fan) actually said:

Harper is the greatest baseball player Phillies ever had

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A REASON WHY TAYLOR SWIFT IS SO POPULAR

Taylor Swift is one of the world’s most popular

singers. In a newspaper story about her, there

was a list of many reasons why she is so popular.

One of the reasons was her donating $10,000 to the

Horace Mann School for the Deaf two years ago.

Originally she had no plans to donate the money

to that school. But she was pranked by a group

that faked a promise to the school of her singing

performance.

To make up for it (and to get even with the pranksters)

she made that donation to the school.

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

People who become court reporters, broadcast captioners, and CART

captioners come from many different backgrounds. Some go to court

reporting school immediately after high school, but there are increasing

numbers of people in the profession who have followed other paths to get

there.

There are some who have bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees, and even

PhDs and other advanced degrees who have decided that their real love is

realtime captioning or court reporting. They have returned to court

reporting school and learned steno theory and practiced in order to

achieve their goal.

Even for people with advanced degrees, becoming a court reporter or a

realtime captioner takes a lot of practice. In order to achieve their

goals faster, people with great determination may write on their steno

machines all day in school and then go home in the evening and practice

some more. Others may be attending an online school and practice

throughout the day. Some very determined people end up spending more than

eight hours a day practicing in order to increase their speed.

The faster one achieves the high speeds necessary to graduate from a court

reporting program, the quicker he or she will be able to achieve the goal

of being a CART captioner, broadcast captioner, or a court reporter.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Nancy J. Bloch, the NAD CEO, will be stepping down

from her position on March 31, 2011. By then she will

have served for 19 years, which is unusually long

for a CEO position anywhere.

The challenge facing the NAD board of directors

is the same as the challenge facing the Gallaudet

board of trustees – to find someone that will

skillfully steer the ship through rocky waters.

Some CEOs can do the job, some CEOs can’t.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

DeafDigest dedicates this edition to Alisher Anarkulov,

a deaf chess player from Uzbekistan. Participating

at the World Chess Olympiad in Turkey, stress from

continuous competition without rest led to his death.

