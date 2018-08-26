DeafDigest Blue – August 26, 2018
Last week's ASL Videos in youtube
This week's ASL videos in youtube
Barry's collections of past articles (with today's update)
— federal agencies, discrimination complaints
Saturday's Deaf Picture for your surprise
Top stories about the deaf:
After a 6 month search St Rita School for the
Deaf as named Angela Frith as the school
president.
The United States Attorney for the Southern District
of New York reached agreement with the City of New York,
the New York City Department of Corrections, and the
New York City Health and Hospitals Corporation to
fully comply with the ADA regulations on behalf
of deaf prisoners.
The Alexander Graham Bell Association for the Deaf and Hard
is setting up a hotline to give advice to parents of
newly born deaf babies.
EE, a British telecommunications provider, has been
praised for reaching out to the deaf, offering them
ease in customer service.
There was a story about Oregon Hearing Research Center
functioning as a hub for hearing loss. It involves
over 70 people, all of them deaf or hard of hearing.
Funding from the National Institutes of Health
has made the hub possible. What is going to happen
when soft money runs out?
In the video below:
learn more about SSP services in Pennsylvania
Healthbridges is a website designed to raise awareness about
resources for people who are Deaf, DeafBlind or Hard of hearing
and for Professionals who work with these communities
This week's ASL video in youtube
TO TRY TO LIPREAD
Lipreading is not easy. Some deaf can lipread.
Some deaf can’t lipread.
Also, lips of many hearing people are hard to
read; very few lips of hearing people are easy
to read.
Many hearing people think every deaf person can
lipread; they get angry when deaf people tell them
they can’t lipread.
Many hearing people don’t realize that everyone
speaks with different lip movements. No two hearing
lip movements are the same.
Lipreading is always frustrating.
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
Lip reading tale
A hearing man was telling the deaf man a baseball story.
The deaf man thought hearing man said:
The batter joked
The hearing man actually said:
The batter choked
(in baseball language, choke means moving the hands
higher while holding the bat)
This week's ASL video in youtube
EMBARRASSING SPEECH
Few days ago, Ann Curry, who is hostess of “Today”
TV show, gave a speech at Wheaton College in
Massachusetts. She praised the college for its famous
graduates. It was the wrong college that she praised,
since there is another Wheaton College in Illinois.
It was very embarrassing.
It happened to the deaf one time. There was an
event by Metrocast in Washington, DC in early
1980’s to announce the captioning of its sports
programs. A well known deaf leader gave a speech,
praising Metromedia for giving captions.
It was very embarrassing, because Metromedia and
Metrocast names can be confusing.
But the Metrocast people did not like it !
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
“There are television news programs where some of the people speaking are
from foreign countries (Afghanistan, Iran, Libya, Pakistan, Syria, etc.).
English is not the language of these countries; however, the captioning is
in English. How is the captioner doing that?”
If a person does not hear the sound of a newscast, what he or she may not
realize is that there may be times when the video shown on the screen does
not match the sound that is being heard. In this case, an interpreter’s
voice may actually be heard even though the video depicts a leader from a
different country who may be speaking.
In other instances, the people at the television station may show a clip
of a news event where a person is speaking; yet the voice that is heard is
that of the television anchor or reporter.
For television programs that are captioned in advance, one of the ways
that some captioning companies indicate that a person is speaking who is
off screen is by putting the text in italics.
However, it would not be possible to do that when a program is being
captioned “live” or in realtime. A realtime captioner will usually write
everything that is being said without indicating that the voice is coming
from someone who cannot be seen.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
DeafDigest is troubled, ever much so, by the
trend by some physicians to misdiagnose late-deafened
individuals with dementia.
Addressing this serious issue is David Feldman, PhD,
of Macon State College in Georgia along with his team
of researchers.
Feldman said it is the issue of communications –
meaning doctors that do not use interpreters, and
yet still misdiagnose their deaf patients.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Brian Dodds had his driver’s license suspended in 2008
because of dangerous driving. Yet, he has continued to
drive his car, and was recently caught by the police
for a driving violation. This is the 16th time he was
caught by the police since his suspension. Dodds is
deaf and is a resident of United Kingdom.
