DeafDigest Blue – August 26, 2018

— federal agencies, discrimination complaints

Saturday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise

Top stories about the deaf:

After a 6 month search St Rita School for the

Deaf as named Angela Frith as the school

president.

The United States Attorney for the Southern District

of New York reached agreement with the City of New York,

the New York City Department of Corrections, and the

New York City Health and Hospitals Corporation to

fully comply with the ADA regulations on behalf

of deaf prisoners.

The Alexander Graham Bell Association for the Deaf and Hard

is setting up a hotline to give advice to parents of

newly born deaf babies.

EE, a British telecommunications provider, has been

praised for reaching out to the deaf, offering them

ease in customer service.

There was a story about Oregon Hearing Research Center

functioning as a hub for hearing loss. It involves

over 70 people, all of them deaf or hard of hearing.

Funding from the National Institutes of Health

has made the hub possible. What is going to happen

when soft money runs out?

Healthbridges is a website designed to raise awareness about

resources for people who are Deaf, DeafBlind or Hard of hearing

and for Professionals who work with these communities

TO TRY TO LIPREAD

Lipreading is not easy. Some deaf can lipread.

Some deaf can’t lipread.

Also, lips of many hearing people are hard to

read; very few lips of hearing people are easy

to read.

Many hearing people think every deaf person can

lipread; they get angry when deaf people tell them

they can’t lipread.

Many hearing people don’t realize that everyone

speaks with different lip movements. No two hearing

lip movements are the same.

Lipreading is always frustrating.

Lip reading tale

A hearing man was telling the deaf man a baseball story.

The deaf man thought hearing man said:

The batter joked

The hearing man actually said:

The batter choked

(in baseball language, choke means moving the hands

higher while holding the bat)

EMBARRASSING SPEECH

Few days ago, Ann Curry, who is hostess of “Today”

TV show, gave a speech at Wheaton College in

Massachusetts. She praised the college for its famous

graduates. It was the wrong college that she praised,

since there is another Wheaton College in Illinois.

It was very embarrassing.

It happened to the deaf one time. There was an

event by Metrocast in Washington, DC in early

1980’s to announce the captioning of its sports

programs. A well known deaf leader gave a speech,

praising Metromedia for giving captions.

It was very embarrassing, because Metromedia and

Metrocast names can be confusing.

But the Metrocast people did not like it !

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

“There are television news programs where some of the people speaking are

from foreign countries (Afghanistan, Iran, Libya, Pakistan, Syria, etc.).

English is not the language of these countries; however, the captioning is

in English. How is the captioner doing that?”

If a person does not hear the sound of a newscast, what he or she may not

realize is that there may be times when the video shown on the screen does

not match the sound that is being heard. In this case, an interpreter’s

voice may actually be heard even though the video depicts a leader from a

different country who may be speaking.

In other instances, the people at the television station may show a clip

of a news event where a person is speaking; yet the voice that is heard is

that of the television anchor or reporter.

For television programs that are captioned in advance, one of the ways

that some captioning companies indicate that a person is speaking who is

off screen is by putting the text in italics.

However, it would not be possible to do that when a program is being

captioned “live” or in realtime. A realtime captioner will usually write

everything that is being said without indicating that the voice is coming

from someone who cannot be seen.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

DeafDigest is troubled, ever much so, by the

trend by some physicians to misdiagnose late-deafened

individuals with dementia.

Addressing this serious issue is David Feldman, PhD,

of Macon State College in Georgia along with his team

of researchers.

Feldman said it is the issue of communications –

meaning doctors that do not use interpreters, and

yet still misdiagnose their deaf patients.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Brian Dodds had his driver’s license suspended in 2008

because of dangerous driving. Yet, he has continued to

drive his car, and was recently caught by the police

for a driving violation. This is the 16th time he was

caught by the police since his suspension. Dodds is

deaf and is a resident of United Kingdom.

