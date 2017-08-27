DeafDigest Blue – August 27, 2017

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

The British Deaf Association has filed a formal complaint

with the United Nations, saying that the British government

ignores needs and rights of the deaf.

The deaf community of Liberia have complained that

they have been left out of the upcoming national

electoral process.

The Early Hearing Detection and Intervention Act

is now up for federal Re-Authorization. Agencies

serving the deaf is pushing for it to continue.

The American Society for Deaf Children is now

looking for a new executive director. Turnover

is always high because when deaf children get

older, then parents lose interest in ASDC!

A law firm will be offering free legal services

for the deaf people in the Indianapolis, IN

area. This free offer is for September only.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

FROM TOTAL COMMUNICATION TO TOTAL CONVERSATION?

During the 1970â€™s, Total Communication was a hot

thing at schools for the deaf (sign language, speech

and lipreading at the same time).

Total Communication has faded away because of bi-bi,

but there is a new name. It is called â€œTotal Conversation.â€�

It is a new name in the Netherlands â€“ a new relay service

that has sign language, text, video and voice.

Total Communication? Will Americans copy this new name?

â€“ for ASL News version with captions,

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

Lip reading tale

Two day camp friends, one deaf and one

hearing were talking about the end of the

camp season athletic events, where camping

groups were divided into teams (each team

had their own colors).

The deaf camper thought the hearing camper said:

We are having a Colorado

The hearing camper actually said:

We are having a color war

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A NOISY FAX MACHINE

The new fax machines have a noise system! If you fax something

and forget to take out the original paper, the machine makes

noise, warning hearing people about it.

A deaf person using that fax machine will not know about it!

– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

After you have decided that Communication Access Realtime Translation

(CART) may be right for you in a high school or university setting, now

you need to decide if you will be using onsite CART or remote CART. There

are many benefits and a few drawbacks to both of these options.

Onsite CART is when the CART captioner is physically present in the

classroom with the student. The CART captioner may connect his or her

steno machine to a laptop computer that is placed in front of the student,

and the student is able to read what the CART captioner is writing to the

laptop screen.

Another variation to onsite CART is that the student may use a tablet or

other portable device, and the CART captioner can wirelessly transmit the

information from his or her laptop to that device.

One of the major advantages to onsite CART is that the CART captioner can

see and hear everything that is going on in the classroom. It is

oftentimes easier to hear and understand someone when you can see the

person speaking than it is over a phone line or Internet connection.

If an instructor is using PowerPoint, a chalkboard, or a handout, an

onsite CART captioner can see what is being referred to and fingerspell

words that are new or unfamiliar.

Another advantage is that there is personal communication between the CART

captioner and the user of these services. A facial expression, a nod of

the head, or a gesture can sometimes help to facilitate communication. An

onsite CART captioner could be a great advantage when having a small-group

discussion.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

DeafDigest dedicates this edition to Frank

Bowe, who departed us.

Bowe, a deaf man who taught at Hofstra

University, was an interesting individual.

He aspired to become a teacher of the deaf,

but took a detour – becoming an advocate

of the needs of the disabled – especially

architectural barriers that impede the

mobility of wheel chair users.

It took a deaf man to make USA and

the world aware of barriers that the physically

disabled face.

Almost all deaf leaders focus on barriers

facing the deaf (interpreters, visual

displays, captions, equal employment needs,

etc). Not Frank – he focused on the needs

of the hearing disabled individuals.

In the seventies and eighties he wrote

many books that focused on the needs of

the disabled. He won acclaim because

of these books.

Additionally, he was that rare individual

that pulled off double duty – Lexington SD

CEO and teaching classes at Hofstra.

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

In India, Sangeeta Gala, a deaf woman, is getting

notice for her skills in training hearing actors to

play deaf roles.Â DeafDigest i bothered about it

– why not train hearing directors to give deaf roles

to deaf actors!

