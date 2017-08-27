DeafDigest Blue – August 27, 2017
Blue Edition
Barry Strassler, Editor
http://deafdigest.com – updated every Monday
America’s Unique Deaf Stories; subscription
at no cost to you
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 21st year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and
click on subscribe and follow the screen
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site is at:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube
This week’s ASL videos in youtube
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest welcomes unique deafnews tips;
mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
sources of unique deafnews are never revealed; always
confidential
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— big deaf role in history
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Saturday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
The British Deaf Association has filed a formal complaint
with the United Nations, saying that the British government
ignores needs and rights of the deaf.
The deaf community of Liberia have complained that
they have been left out of the upcoming national
electoral process.
The Early Hearing Detection and Intervention Act
is now up for federal Re-Authorization. Agencies
serving the deaf is pushing for it to continue.
The American Society for Deaf Children is now
looking for a new executive director. Turnover
is always high because when deaf children get
older, then parents lose interest in ASDC!
A law firm will be offering free legal services
for the deaf people in the Indianapolis, IN
area. This free offer is for September only.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows
word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting
you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV â€“ for the phone!
Captions are provided by a free service, no monthly fees or contracts
required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or
visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html . For more info about CapTel
or any of the many assistive listening devices we offer, email:
mailto:sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone â€“ See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,
please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:
http://deafdigest.com (updated every Monday)
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates
Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD
(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)
Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or
are deaf
more information:
to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
FROM TOTAL COMMUNICATION TO TOTAL CONVERSATION?
During the 1970â€™s, Total Communication was a hot
thing at schools for the deaf (sign language, speech
and lipreading at the same time).
Total Communication has faded away because of bi-bi,
but there is a new name. It is called â€œTotal Conversation.â€�
It is a new name in the Netherlands â€“ a new relay service
that has sign language, text, video and voice.
Total Communication? Will Americans copy this new name?
â€“ for ASL News version with captions,
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Lip reading tale
Two day camp friends, one deaf and one
hearing were talking about the end of the
camp season athletic events, where camping
groups were divided into teams (each team
had their own colors).
The deaf camper thought the hearing camper said:
We are having a Colorado
The hearing camper actually said:
We are having a color war
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A NOISY FAX MACHINE
The new fax machines have a noise system! If you fax something
and forget to take out the original paper, the machine makes
noise, warning hearing people about it.
A deaf person using that fax machine will not know about it!
– for ASL News version with captions, please visit:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
After you have decided that Communication Access Realtime Translation
(CART) may be right for you in a high school or university setting, now
you need to decide if you will be using onsite CART or remote CART. There
are many benefits and a few drawbacks to both of these options.
Onsite CART is when the CART captioner is physically present in the
classroom with the student. The CART captioner may connect his or her
steno machine to a laptop computer that is placed in front of the student,
and the student is able to read what the CART captioner is writing to the
laptop screen.
Another variation to onsite CART is that the student may use a tablet or
other portable device, and the CART captioner can wirelessly transmit the
information from his or her laptop to that device.
One of the major advantages to onsite CART is that the CART captioner can
see and hear everything that is going on in the classroom. It is
oftentimes easier to hear and understand someone when you can see the
person speaking than it is over a phone line or Internet connection.
If an instructor is using PowerPoint, a chalkboard, or a handout, an
onsite CART captioner can see what is being referred to and fingerspell
words that are new or unfamiliar.
Another advantage is that there is personal communication between the CART
captioner and the user of these services. A facial expression, a nod of
the head, or a gesture can sometimes help to facilitate communication. An
onsite CART captioner could be a great advantage when having a small-group
discussion.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,
please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
for Special Notes, go to the bottom of the Gold section
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
DeafDigest dedicates this edition to Frank
Bowe, who departed us.
Bowe, a deaf man who taught at Hofstra
University, was an interesting individual.
He aspired to become a teacher of the deaf,
but took a detour – becoming an advocate
of the needs of the disabled – especially
architectural barriers that impede the
mobility of wheel chair users.
It took a deaf man to make USA and
the world aware of barriers that the physically
disabled face.
Almost all deaf leaders focus on barriers
facing the deaf (interpreters, visual
displays, captions, equal employment needs,
etc). Not Frank – he focused on the needs
of the hearing disabled individuals.
In the seventies and eighties he wrote
many books that focused on the needs of
the disabled. He won acclaim because
of these books.
Additionally, he was that rare individual
that pulled off double duty – Lexington SD
CEO and teaching classes at Hofstra.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
In India, Sangeeta Gala, a deaf woman, is getting
notice for her skills in training hearing actors to
play deaf roles.Â DeafDigest i bothered about it
– why not train hearing directors to give deaf roles
to deaf actors!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and
click on subscribe and follow the screen
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site is at:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest
Copyright 2017 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.
DeafDigest conditions and terms
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Attention:
the employment ads section is at:
All new jobs will be immediately posted in
that section