DeafDigest Blue – August 29, 2021

Blue Edition

http://deafdigest.com/

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 25th year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Employment ads web site:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-hate-this-boss/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/oral-deaf-asl-deaf-communications/

This week’s ASL videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/no-ci-deaf-person/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/ada-hurts/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

CONNECTING MADE EASY!

Whether it’s voice or text, WCI keeps you connected over the phone. From

TTYs to CapTel® Captioned Telephones, you can rely on WCI to provide the

technology you need to keep you in touch with the people you care about.

For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or visit

http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html

For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

a 4-year old deaf child was dropped off at the wrong

school by a confused bus driver. Plus on another day

her bus did not show up. The angry family has made it

a local issue with a TV station.

……..

NY Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said she is pushing for

$90 million in funding NTID. DeafDigest editor says

both schools – Gallaudet and NTID are equals and so

if NTID gets that much funding, then the same should

go for Gallaudet.

……..

The attitude among hearing people in Nigeria, according

to an activist is that the deaf people are less important

them.

This is a sad attitude.

………..

An irony in Washington, DC, which is very strong on

ADA-compliance is that there is a backlog (255 tenants)

waiting for repairs to their public housing apartment

units. The irony is that few of these residents file

ADA claims, and so, they are on the low priority

repair list. This means a longer wait for ADA-related

repairs.

……….

At the Texas Association of the Deaf conference,

Norma Castillo was elected as new president.

…………

…………

CONNECTING MADE EASY!

Whether it’s voice or text, WCI keeps you connected over the phone. From

TTYs to CapTel® Captioned Telephones, you can rely on WCI to provide the

technology you need to keep you in touch with the people you care about.

For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or visit

http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html

For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

SICK AND TIRED OF THIS CI QUESTION

A hearing stranger talks to a deaf person.

The deaf person tells the stranger he is deaf.

The stranger immediately asks the deaf person

if he has a CI.

The deaf person says no. The hearing stranger

scolds the deaf person for not having a CI.

This hearing person has the big nerve to

ask this question!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/no-ci-deaf-person/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Lip reading tale

Is the hearing person saying Treat or Trent?

This has led to deaf person’s lipreading confusion

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

MUST HEAR TO BAKE A CAKE?

Do bakers have to hear to bake a good cake?

DeafDigest does not think so; we have many

deaf people that work as bakers.

But one cake recipe said that the baker must

hear to know that the sizzling quieted down

and that the cake is ready to be served!

This recipe is a mystery.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/ada-hurts/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

As we continue looking at how stenocaptioners write final consonant

sounds, we see that a stenocaptioner uses the right index finger to

depress the final F key and the right middle finger to depress the final P

key.

Although it is not taught in all steno theories, most stenocaptioners

depress the final F and P keys together to form the final “-ch” sound.

If a captioner were to accidentally drag the P key, errors can occur that

would change the “-f” sound to the “-ch” sound.

Some examples of this would be:

He walks a mile and a hatch every day.

After exercising, her knee sometimes becomes a little stitch.

Without tenderizer, the meat was very touch.

These should be read as:

He walks a mile and a half every day.

After exercising, her knee sometimes becomes a little stiff.

Without tenderizer, the meat was very tough.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale

https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e

If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates,

please email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Lidell Simpson, of United Kingdom, is deaf but is not

deaf! What is this all about? He has synesthesia, a

strange condition where five senses (touch, taste,

sound, sight, and smell) get all mixed up. When he

sees something, it translates into sound in his head.

He grew up, not understanding what was wrong with him,

until ten years ago. He has since then become an

authority on this rare condition and has been a

spokesperson at medical conferences.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Christine VonMering-Fromer, who is deaf, has been

dismissed from the nursing program at the

North Shore Community College (Danvers, MA). She

is accusing the college of discriminating against

her deafness. The college is denying that

discrimination exists. Well, we do have a

national organization – Association of Medical

Professionals with Hearing Losses ( http://amphl.org/ )

And there are also a number of nurses at schools

for the deaf that are deaf. DeafDigest is not

sure if the deaf woman or the college administration

is aware of AMPHL.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

Employment ads web site is at:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest

Copyright 2021 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-