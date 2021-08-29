DeafDigest Blue – August 29, 2021
Blue Edition
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 25th year
Top stories about the deaf:
a 4-year old deaf child was dropped off at the wrong
school by a confused bus driver. Plus on another day
her bus did not show up. The angry family has made it
a local issue with a TV station.
NY Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said she is pushing for
$90 million in funding NTID. DeafDigest editor says
both schools – Gallaudet and NTID are equals and so
if NTID gets that much funding, then the same should
go for Gallaudet.
The attitude among hearing people in Nigeria, according
to an activist is that the deaf people are less important
them.
This is a sad attitude.
An irony in Washington, DC, which is very strong on
ADA-compliance is that there is a backlog (255 tenants)
waiting for repairs to their public housing apartment
units. The irony is that few of these residents file
ADA claims, and so, they are on the low priority
repair list. This means a longer wait for ADA-related
repairs.
At the Texas Association of the Deaf conference,
Norma Castillo was elected as new president.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
SICK AND TIRED OF THIS CI QUESTION
A hearing stranger talks to a deaf person.
The deaf person tells the stranger he is deaf.
The stranger immediately asks the deaf person
if he has a CI.
The deaf person says no. The hearing stranger
scolds the deaf person for not having a CI.
This hearing person has the big nerve to
ask this question!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/no-ci-deaf-person/
Lip reading tale
Is the hearing person saying Treat or Trent?
This has led to deaf person’s lipreading confusion
This week’s ASL video in youtube
MUST HEAR TO BAKE A CAKE?
Do bakers have to hear to bake a good cake?
DeafDigest does not think so; we have many
deaf people that work as bakers.
But one cake recipe said that the baker must
hear to know that the sizzling quieted down
and that the cake is ready to be served!
This recipe is a mystery.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/ada-hurts/
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
As we continue looking at how stenocaptioners write final consonant
sounds, we see that a stenocaptioner uses the right index finger to
depress the final F key and the right middle finger to depress the final P
key.
Although it is not taught in all steno theories, most stenocaptioners
depress the final F and P keys together to form the final “-ch” sound.
If a captioner were to accidentally drag the P key, errors can occur that
would change the “-f” sound to the “-ch” sound.
Some examples of this would be:
He walks a mile and a hatch every day.
After exercising, her knee sometimes becomes a little stitch.
Without tenderizer, the meat was very touch.
These should be read as:
He walks a mile and a half every day.
After exercising, her knee sometimes becomes a little stiff.
Without tenderizer, the meat was very tough.
Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale
https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e
If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Lidell Simpson, of United Kingdom, is deaf but is not
deaf! What is this all about? He has synesthesia, a
strange condition where five senses (touch, taste,
sound, sight, and smell) get all mixed up. When he
sees something, it translates into sound in his head.
He grew up, not understanding what was wrong with him,
until ten years ago. He has since then become an
authority on this rare condition and has been a
spokesperson at medical conferences.
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Christine VonMering-Fromer, who is deaf, has been
dismissed from the nursing program at the
North Shore Community College (Danvers, MA). She
is accusing the college of discriminating against
her deafness. The college is denying that
discrimination exists. Well, we do have a
national organization – Association of Medical
Professionals with Hearing Losses ( http://amphl.org/ )
And there are also a number of nurses at schools
for the deaf that are deaf. DeafDigest is not
sure if the deaf woman or the college administration
is aware of AMPHL.
