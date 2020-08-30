DeafDigest Blue – August 30, 2020
Blue Edition
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year
This week’s ASL videos in youtube:
Top stories about the deaf:
The Deaf Rotary Club, of Rochester, NY, has been
selling these see-through masks. It is one of
the few Deaf Community service clubs in USA
(Lions, Rotary, Kiwanis, etc). Washington, DC
had a Deaf Lions club years ago but it didn’t
last.
Why do some deaf people prefer sign language
news over captioned news? Advocates said
these captions do not provide accurate
information whereas sign language would.
A newspaper in India said that when India
and Pakistan split into separate nations
in 1947, there was a central recordkeeping
office that kept records of private
properties that were owned by families.
The story said the person in charge of
recordkeeping was deaf. His name was
not known.
The White House cited inconvenience
as placing interpreter on the stage
as reason for refusing service for
the deaf.
cancellation, what cancellation?
The Deaf Seniors of America 2021 Pittsburgh
conference is proceeding as planned.
Yes, things will change if the Pandemic
has not stopped next year.
SOMETHING THAT DEAF PEOPLE HATE THE MOST
SOMETHING THAT DEAF PEOPLE HATE THE MOST
What is something that the deaf people hate
the most?
That hearing people stand behind their backs
(elevators, line at fast food restaurant,
movie ticket windows, etc). Hearing people
try to talk to the deaf person without realizing
they are deaf!
Deaf people hate it the most.
Lip reading tale
A hearing person and a deaf person were talking
about past movies and TV programs.
The deaf person thought the hearing person said:
I liked watching stories about Sherlock Holmes
The hearing person actually said:
I liked watching stories about Sherlock Gnomes
note:
Sherlock Gnomes was a past animation, spoofing
the life of Sherlock Holmes
A FAMOUS DEAF ARTIST FOR NOTHING!
A famous deaf artist is William Agnew. He is from
England and he died in 1914.
He became famous because of his paintings of Queen
Victoria using finger spelling to communicate with
a deaf woman.
Where are the paintings? No one can find these
paintings!
COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series
As we practice reading through captioning errors, we should a look at a
method that many captioners use to indicate a correction in the
captioning.
Although there may be some discussion about the proper use of en dashes,
em dashes, and hyphens in written English, many realtime captioners use
the technique of a space, two hyphens, and another space to indicate a
change of thought by the speaker or a correction in the captioning.
This can mean that the speaker misspoke, or this can mean that the
captioner realized that he/she misheard something or misstroked something.
Then the captioner will rewrite the intended word or phrase.
Some examples of this would be:
As he walked in Europe, he earned — as he worked in Europe , he earned
more money.
It was on a year or two — it was only a year or two.
He went to get teas burg — Gettysburg.
In these cases, this is what was actually intended to be communicated:
As he worked in Europe, he earned more money.
It was only a year or two.
He went to Gettysburg.
News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:
Scary or not scary, these planned low cost CI operations
in China? According to Chinese medical entrepreneurs,
several Chinese firms may be contemplating discount-rate
CI operations at some point in the near future.
Scary? Yes, if we read the newspaper stories of shoddy
industrial workmanship in many factories in the nation.
Do not know what has become of it because the updates
on CI these days come from Australia, not from China
News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:
Starbucks has asked its coffee makers to be
sensitive to the needs of the deaf, especially
when they try to explain how they want their
coffees to be made.
not a problem at deaf-run Starbucks stores,
located in several parts of the world.
