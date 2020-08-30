DeafDigest Blue – August 30, 2020

Top stories about the deaf:

The Deaf Rotary Club, of Rochester, NY, has been

selling these see-through masks. It is one of

the few Deaf Community service clubs in USA

(Lions, Rotary, Kiwanis, etc). Washington, DC

had a Deaf Lions club years ago but it didn’t

last.

Why do some deaf people prefer sign language

news over captioned news? Advocates said

these captions do not provide accurate

information whereas sign language would.

A newspaper in India said that when India

and Pakistan split into separate nations

in 1947, there was a central recordkeeping

office that kept records of private

properties that were owned by families.

The story said the person in charge of

recordkeeping was deaf. His name was

not known.

The White House cited inconvenience

as placing interpreter on the stage

as reason for refusing service for

the deaf.

cancellation, what cancellation?

The Deaf Seniors of America 2021 Pittsburgh

conference is proceeding as planned.

Yes, things will change if the Pandemic

has not stopped next year.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

SOMETHING THAT DEAF PEOPLE HATE THE MOST

What is something that the deaf people hate

the most?

That hearing people stand behind their backs

(elevators, line at fast food restaurant,

movie ticket windows, etc). Hearing people

try to talk to the deaf person without realizing

they are deaf!

Deaf people hate it the most.

This week's ASL video in youtube:

Lip reading tale

A hearing person and a deaf person were talking

about past movies and TV programs.

The deaf person thought the hearing person said:

I liked watching stories about Sherlock Holmes

The hearing person actually said:

I liked watching stories about Sherlock Gnomes

note:

Sherlock Gnomes was a past animation, spoofing

the life of Sherlock Holmes

A FAMOUS DEAF ARTIST FOR NOTHING!

A famous deaf artist is William Agnew. He is from

England and he died in 1914.

He became famous because of his paintings of Queen

Victoria using finger spelling to communicate with

a deaf woman.

Where are the paintings? No one can find these

paintings!

This week's ASL video in youtube:

COMMENTS FROM A CART OPERATOR – continuing series

As we practice reading through captioning errors, we should a look at a

method that many captioners use to indicate a correction in the

captioning.

Although there may be some discussion about the proper use of en dashes,

em dashes, and hyphens in written English, many realtime captioners use

the technique of a space, two hyphens, and another space to indicate a

change of thought by the speaker or a correction in the captioning.

This can mean that the speaker misspoke, or this can mean that the

captioner realized that he/she misheard something or misstroked something.

Then the captioner will rewrite the intended word or phrase.

Some examples of this would be:

As he walked in Europe, he earned — as he worked in Europe , he earned

more money.

It was on a year or two — it was only a year or two.

He went to get teas burg — Gettysburg.

In these cases, this is what was actually intended to be communicated:

As he worked in Europe, he earned more money.

It was only a year or two.

He went to Gettysburg.

News of the Week – Looking Back 10 Years Ago:

Scary or not scary, these planned low cost CI operations

in China? According to Chinese medical entrepreneurs,

several Chinese firms may be contemplating discount-rate

CI operations at some point in the near future.

Scary? Yes, if we read the newspaper stories of shoddy

industrial workmanship in many factories in the nation.

Do not know what has become of it because the updates

on CI these days come from Australia, not from China

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

News of the Week – Looking Back 5 Years Ago:

Starbucks has asked its coffee makers to be

sensitive to the needs of the deaf, especially

when they try to explain how they want their

coffees to be made.

not a problem at deaf-run Starbucks stores,

located in several parts of the world.

